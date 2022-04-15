TRAVERSE CITY — Make it four in a row for TC United against Big North Conference foe Petoskey.
Traverse City continued its run of victories over the Northmen with a 17-3 final at Thirlby Field in a game that was postponed from Wednesday to Thursday. The United (3-2) topped Petoskey (0-2) three times last season, defeating them 15-6 in their first matchup, 14-6 in the second and 14-3 in the first round of the regional tournament.
"The last couple of years we've been able to get them, but there was a stretch for a while there where they beat us a lot," United head coach Liberty Provost said. "But we have been pretty successful here since we've been United."
Four United players notched three goals each — Matt Ochoa, who added five assists, Parker Schmidt, Kyle McCrumb and Griffin Arends. Schmidt also had two assists while McCrumb and Arends had one helper each.
Ochoa is having a solid start to the season, and Provost said that is because lacrosse is a "year-round job" for the senior.
"He's playing through the summer, organizing team throw-arounds in the fall and winter," Provost said. "He is committed, and it shows in his game. He's just a valuable, flexible part of our offense. That makes it easy to use him in different ways."
Other scorers for the United included Jackson Dobreff (two goals, one assist), Aiden Lewandowski (two goals) and Austin Sill (one goal). Keegan Opper had five saves in cage for the United, and both Ben Schollett led on defense for the Traverse City West and Traverse City Central co-op."
Like every other team playing Wednesday in northern Michigan, the United had to contend with high winds.
"We're kind of used to it by now," Provost said. "We practice at Thirlby every night, and it seems like it's ripping through pretty often. It just comes howling through."
With the victory, the United are now over the .500 mark. Provost said the beginning of the season has been a bumpy ride with so many road games to start the 2022 campaign. Thursday was their first home contest of the year.
"With the weather and dealing with some injuries, it's been hectic but I'm proud of where we're at," he said. "Hopefully we have a good practice (Friday) and continue on the upclimb."
The United hits the road again Saturday when they take on Grand Rapids South Christian at the Kalamazoo Campus soccer field at South Christian High School's Byron Center. The match is scheduled to begin at noon.
Provost said the early slate of road games will pay off down the road.
"Anytime we can test ourselves against these good teams we haven't seen and travel and deal with all of that and play in close games, that's going to help," he said. "We're trying to stay positive, but we're definitely looking forward to playing in some 70-degree weather and being at home."
BASEBALL
Suttons Bay's Murphy tosses no-no; Shananaquet walks it off
Suttons Bay 2, 3
Manton 1, 3
Suttons Bay: Ben Murphy (W) 6IP, 0H, 9K, 3BB, ER; Lucas Gordon (W) 5IP, ER, 8K; Ethan Coleman 3H, RBI, R; Grayson Opie R; Hugh Periard 2H, RBI; Sean Shananaquet 3H including walk-off hit in second game, 2RBI; Tyler Porter H, R; Lleyton Krumlauf H, 2R
Manton: Waylon Purkiss 5IP; 4K, 2ER, BB, H, RBI; Nathan Winter R; Ben Paddock 2H, R, RBI; Carson Danford R.
UP NEXT: The Sabres (2-1) travel to Glen Lake on Tuesday. The Rangers (0-4) play Johannesburg-Lewison on Wednesday.
TC Christian 13, 4
Buckley 2, 3
Traverse City Christian: Isaiah Valliere (W) 4IP, H, 10K, 2BB, 2R, 0ER; Ben Polomsky 3H, 4R, RBI; Andrew Pavwoski H, 2RBI; Reece Broderick H, 2R, RBI; Brock Broderick 3H, 2RBI, 3R, 3IP, 6K; Jack Hubbell 2H, RBI; Carson Hensley H, R, RBI.
Buckley: Landon Kulawiak 2H, RBI; B. Melville R; O. Renfer H, R, RBI.
Gaylord 10, 6
Ogemaw Heights 1, 9
Gaylord: Bennett Sides (W) 2.1IP, 0ER, 3K; Gavin Freeman 4H, 3R, 2RBI; Louden Stradling 2H, 4R, RBI; Jayden Hendrian 5H, 3R, 6RBI; Will Stephenson H, RBI.
East Jordan 17, 16
Central Lake 2, 1
East Jordan: Tommy Ried (W) 3IP, 2H, 8K; 3H, 2 HR, 5RBI, 2IBB; Dawson Carey (W), H, 8K, 4H, 3 2B, 4RBI; Ben Reid 2H, 3B, 3RBI; Steven Anderson 2H, 2B, RBI; Hayden Peck 4H, 2B, 5RBI; Kaleb Schroeder 3B, RBI; Ethan Thomas H, RBI; Carter Sherman 2H, 2B, 3RBI; Mason Malpass 2B, RBI.
UP NEXT: The Red Devils travel to Hillman on Wednesday.
TC Central JV 17
S.S. Marie JV 13
Traverse City Central: Brody Slocum 2H, 2R, 3RBI; Zander Lorincz 2H, 2R, RBI; Ben Rice H, 2R, 2RBI; Declan 2H, 2R, 3RBI; Parker Welch H, RBI; Arthur McManus 2H, 3R, RBI.
SOFTBALL
Suttons Bay 6, 3
Manton 4, 19
Suttons Bay: Marshall 2H, 3R, 2RBI; Feringa 2H, R, RBI; Sirmeyer H, 3RBI; Anderson H, R.
Manton: Megan Moffit 4H, 2RBI, 3R; Aliyah Geary H, R, 2RBI; Shelby Bundy 3H, 3R, 4RBI, 4IP, ER, 5K; Autumn Sackett 2H, 3R, 2RBI; Adriana Sackett 2H, 3R, 2RBI; M Gowell 3H, 2R, 3RBI; A Geary H, R, 2RBI
Gaylord 18
Ogemaw Heights 5
Gaylord: Kennedy Wangler H, R, 2RBI; Alexis Shepherd 2H, 2R, RBI; Aubrey Jones H, 3R, RBI; Alexis Kozlowski 2H, 3R, 2RBI; Abby Radulski 3H, RBI, (W) 6IP, ER, 5K; Taylor Moeggenberg 3H, 2R, 2RBI; Addison Wangler 2H, R.
Central Lake 8
East Jordan 6
Central Lake: Alexis Cain (W) 5IP, 2ER, 8K, RBI; Ellen Roggenbeck 3H, 3R, 2RBI; Katelynn Wolgamott 3H, R, RBI.
SOCCER
TC West 7
Boyne City 0
Traverse City West: Amelia Bloom 2 goals; Ally Jo McKenna 2 goals; Lily Smith goal; Quinn Disbrow goal.
Boyne City: Mya Pofahl 14 saves
UP NEXT: The Titans (2-0) travel to Bay City Western on Monday. The Ramblers (3-2) head to Petoskey on Monday.
Petoskey 1
Harbor Springs 0
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: Petoskey (2-0) travels to Mount Pleasant on Friday.
TC West JV 3
Glen Lake 2
Traverse City West: Raegan Lacrosse goal; Oliver Bageris goal; Grace Derry 5 saves.
TRACK & FIELD
Buckley boys, Frankfort girls win Buckley Invite
Boys team results: 1. Buckley 111; 2. Frankfort 93; T3. McBain Northern Michigan Christian 61; T3. Mesick 61; 6. Onekama 42; 8. Suttons Bay; 9. Leland.
Girls team results: 1. Frankfort 153; 3. Buckley 67.5; 4. Onekama 45; 6. Leland 35; 7. Mesick 18; 8. Suttons Bay 17; 9. McBain NMC 6.
Boys winners: 100M - Deven Pawlowski (MSK) 12.68; 200M - Nick Simon (BKY) 27.25; 400M - Kyle Deshasier (BKY) 56.98; 800M - Jonas Lanser (NMC) 2:15.6; 1600M - Mason Sinke (ONK) 5:13.28; 3200M - Sinke 11:19.35; 110M hurdles - Pawlowski 19.17; 4x100M - Frankfort (Nick Stevenson, Jared Coxe, Emmerson Farmer, Kade Rosum) 50.24; 4x200M - Frankfort (Coxe, Adam Townsend, Farmer, Stevenson) 1:43.8; 4x400M - Buckley 3:59.06; 4x800M - Buckley 9:55.72; Shot put - Tyler Apple (BKY) 40-7.25; Discus - Apple 100-10; High jump - Kyle Kaczanowski (BKY) 5-8; Long jump - Kaczanowski 19-7.
Girls winners: 100M - Tara Townsend (FF) 13.37; 200M - Townsend 28.49; 400M - Townsend - 1:11.02; 800M - Aiden Harrand (BKY) 2:38.49; 1600M - Harrand 5:53.81; 3200M - Harrand 13:09.85; 4x100M - Frankfort (Keyan Clapp, Gwyneth Dunaway, Grace Wolfe, Townsend) 54.75; 4x200M - Frankfort (Clapp, Payton Miller, Wolfe, Dunaway); 4x400M - Onekama (Lillian Mauntler, Ellie McIsacc, Heather Zielinski, Madison Gutkowski) 5:15.51; 4x800M - Frankfort (Kate May, Savina Anhalt, Noelle Rommell, Anna Wolfe) 10:47.54; High jump - G. Wolfe 4-6;
