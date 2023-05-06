TRAVERSE CITY — Make that four in a row for the United.
The Traverse City co-op lacrosse team picked up a win Friday at home on Thirlby Field against Warren De La Salle by a 16-9 final. The United improved their record to 9-3 with their fourth consecutive win, and De La Salle dropped under the .500 mark to 5-6.
Gavin Hysell, who scored 20 goals in three games last week, tallied another half-dozen with one assist Firday. Caleb Lewandowski had a pair of goals and a trio of helpers. Jackson Dobreff also scored twice and assisted on five other goals. Kyan Glassner, Ryan Grubbs and Sam Tursman each had one goal. Kurt Sheahen notched a goal and two assists along with seven groundballs. Spencer Gerber had two goals and one assist. Connor Swank and Coleton Ritola led the defense.
Ethan Gerber earned the win in cage for the United, making nine saves.
United head coach Liberty Provost said his team is clicking right now.
"Tonight was probably our best offensive game so far. Even though we've scored more goals in other games, this was against a better team," he said. "Today was a positive, and we're on the upswing."
The United travel to Midland Dow for a 10 a.m. start time Saturday. De La Salle heads north to Petoskey for a 2 p.m. game.
BOYS GOLF
Trojans win Loop Classic by 2 strokes
ROSCOMMON — The Traverse City Central Trojans continued their streak of wins on the golf course as they took to one of the more unique golf courses in Michigan at Forest Dunes Golf Club's Loop Classic on Friday, making it the second straight year the Trojans have won the Loop.
The Trojans, who are ranked sixth in Division 1, combined to card a 298 as they earned the overall team victory over runner-up Rochester Adams, which shot an even 300. The 298 marked the first time this season the Trojans broke 300. The second TC Central team finished with a 314 to finish sixth, and the Traverse City West Titans placed ninth with a 326.
"These boys were very, very excited to go up against some of these schools they've seen before, so they were mentally prepared for today," Central head coach Lois McManus said after the win.
For the victorious Trojans, Cam Peters fired a 72 followed by Mack Shane just a stroke behind at 73, Graham Peters at 76, and Michael Beattie with a 77. The TC Central second team was led by Cameron Mansfield with a 76, EJ Maitland with a 78, and then Griffin Mawson and Ben Lee each with an 80.
"I've had some of these boys for four years, and each year they get stronger and stronger and more confident. They trust themselves and trust each other," McManus said. "Out of all the teams I've coached — and I've had some great teams — I'd have to say this one is the best."
McManus said she expects both her Trojans and TC West to make it to the state finals meet at Grand Valley State University.
The winners of the Loop get a custom-made golf club cover in their school colors, meaning the 10 Trojans and their coaches received them Friday thanks to the 2022 team and will get them again next year.
"I think they were just as excited to be the winning team as they were to get those covers for those playing next year," McManus said.
Winslow Robinson led TC West with a 76 and was buoyed by teammates Austin Stehouwer's 79, Alex Lee's 83 and Henry Stachnik's 88.
Rochester Adams' Peter Roehl won the individual title with a 71, and Peters tied for second as Shane tied for sixth. Robinson finished tied for 14th with Peters.
Manistee takes title at Lake City Terry Thompson Invite
LAKE CITY — Manistee dominated the links Friday as the soon-to-be Mariners won the Lake City Terry Thompson Invitational at Missaukee Golf Course by 23 strokes.
Manistee's Jacob Scharp (73), Braydon Sorenson (75), Max Scharp (77) and Jordan Bladzik (86) combined to card a 311 to top McBain Northern Michigan Christian's 334. Manton, Lake City and Grayling all tied for fifth with a 380 followed by Frankfort in eight with a 385, Kingsley in ninth with a 405, Benzie Central in 10th with a 409, McBain in 11th with a 430, Cadillac in 12th with a 460 and Mesick in 13th with a 497.
Benzie's Christien Westcott, a sophomore, won the individual championship with an even-par 71. Jacob Scharp followed in second and Sorenson in third. Max Scharp was fifth. McBain NMC's Emmitt Baas was sixth (80) and fellow Comet Titus Best was seventh (83). Frankfort's Cash Rosum tied for 10th (84).
SOCCER
Petoskey 1
TC West 0
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: Petoskey (3-0-3, 2-0-3 Big North) welcomes Cadillac on Tuesday. The Titans (6-2-2, 3-1-1 Big North) host Bay City Western on Tuesday.
Elk Rapids 5
Cadillac 2
Elk Rapids: Lauren Bingham 3 goals; Kendall Standfest goal, assist; Sophie Bellner goal; Miriam Ribera assist; Jorja Jenema 3 saves.
UP NEXT: The Elks (12-0-1, 6-0 Lake Michigan) hosts Harbor Springs on Monday. The Vikings (2-8, 1-5 Big North) travel to Petoskey on Tuesday.
Leland 2
Charlevoix 0
Leland: Willa Murray goal; Addi Waskiewicz goal; Elli Miller credited for shutout.
UP NEXT: The Comets (8-2-1, 5-0-1 Northwest) welcome Elk Rapids on Tuesday. The Rayders (5-6-1, 3-6-1 Northwest) travel to Suttons Bay.
Manistee 4
Benzie Central 1
Manistee: Kate Somsel 2 goals; Jayna Edmondson goal; Bailey Gajewski goal; Alayna Edmondson 2 assists.
UP NEXT: Manistee (8-1-1) welcomes North Muskegon on Monday. The Huskies (0-7, 0-4 Northwest) host Glen Lake on Monday.
McBain NMC 1
Clare 0
UP NEXT: The Comets (9-1, 8-0 Northern Michigan) welcome Boyne City on Tuesday.
Brethren 3
Houghton Lake 1
UP NEXT: The Bobcats (3-9, 2-7 Northern Michigan) travel to Roscommon on Tuesday.
TENNIS
TC Central wins quad
Team scores: TC Central 6; Forest Hill Eastern 2; TC Central 5; Forest Hills Northern 3
Winners against FHE: 2S — Alexis Smith 6-3, 7-6 (4); 4S — Abby Pfannenstiel 6-0, 6-1; 1D — Isabella Fochtman/Natalie Bourdo 6-3. 7-5; 2D — Wren Walker/Aili Brockmiller 6-1, 6-2; 3D — Carly Galsterer/Audrey Parker 6-1, 6-1; 4D — Kathryn Wade/Annie Goldkuhle 6-1, 6-2.
Winners against FHN: 1S — Phoebe Walker 6-0, 6-0; 1D — Isabella Fochtman/Natalie Bourdo 6-2, 6-4; 2D — Wren Walker/Aili Brockmiller 6-0, 6-2; 3D — Carly Galsterer/Audrey Parker 6-1, 6-0; 4D — Kathryn Wade/Annie Goldkuhle 6-0, 6-0.
Ann Arbor GH 7
TC St. Francis 1
Traverse City St. Francis winners: 4S — Audrey Lee 6-2, 6-0.
BASEBALL
Kingsley 5 1
Glen Lake 3 0
Game 1: Glen Lake — Michael Galla 2B.
Game 2: Kingsley — Zach Middleton (WP) 6 IP, 2 Ha, 0 R, 1 BB, 4 K; 1 H, RBI.
Manistee 1 8
Evart 0 12
Game 1: Manistee — Donavvyn Kirchinger (WP) 6 IP, 1 H, 0 R, BB, 6 K; Adam Workman RBI.
Game 2: Manistee —Ethan Edmondson 2 R, H, 2B, 2 SB 3 RBI; Jaret Edmondson 2 H, 2 RBI.
Mesick 11 13
Manton 1 10
Game 1: Mesick — Carter Simmer (WP) 5 IP, 2 H, R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 10 K; Ben Parrish 2 H, BB, SB, RBI; Caleb Linna 3 R, 2 H, 2B, 3 SB, RBI; Ashtyn Simerson RBI, 3 BB.
Game 2: Mesick — Connor Sission (WP) 6 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 5 K; Cody Linna 2 H, 3 R, BB, 2 SB; Simmer H, 3 RBI.
SOFTBALL
Kingsley 6 14
Glen Lake 0 0
Game 1: Kingsley — Grace Lewis (WP) 6 IP, H, 0 R, BB, 10 K; Ashley Folkersma H, RBI, BB; Alyssa Hamilton R, H, BB, 3B; Allie Hawkins R, 2 H, RBI.
Game 2: Kingsley — Sierra Billiau (WP) 5 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K; Hannah Grahn 2 R, 2 H, 4 RBI; Lewis 2 R, 2 H, 4 RBI; Hawkins 3 R, H, RBI, BB.
Mesick 5 7
Manton 13 19
Game 1: Manton — Aliyah Geary (WP) 6 IP, 9 H, 5 R, 1 ER, BB, 5 K; Adriana Sackett R, H, 3 SB, RBI; Morgan Shepler 2 R, 2 H, 2 RBI.
Game 2: Manton — Geary (WP) 4.2 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 3 K; 3 R, H, 2 RBI, 2B; Shepler 3 R, 2 H, RBI; M Powers 3 H, 4 RBI, 3B; Sackett 2 R, 2 H, 2B, RBI.
LACROSSE
Petoskey 10
Waterford Kettering 1
UP NEXT: The Northmen (5-5-1) host Warren De La Salle at 2 p.m. Saturday.
