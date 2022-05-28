MIDLAND — A regional championship is in sight and within the grasp of the Traverse City United.
The United hauled in a resounding 21-6 victory over Grand Blanc in the semifinal Friday, earning them a date with Midland, which also had a resounding victory against Petoskey, 24-6. The win was the United's 15th consecutive dub, pushing their record to 16-2.
"Everybody's happy," United head coach Liberty Provost said. "We feel like we played maybe our most complete game of the year. It was a nice focused effort."
The scoring was plentiful and widespread for Traverse City. Matt Ochoa led with five goals and four assists and was joined in the points column by Conrad Dobreff (goal, two assists), Kyle McCrumb (three goals, assist), Griffin Arends (four goals), Jackson Dobreff (assist), Aiden Lewandowski (three goals, assist), Parker Schmidt (goal), Austin Sill (goal, assist), Parker Kolody (goal, assist), McMillan Quinn (goal), Caleb Lewandowski (goal, assist) and Gabe Sheahen (assist).
Keegan Opper picked up the win in the cage, making four saves in the first half. Ethan Gerber made seven saves in the second half to pick up the save. Ben Schollett and Kolody led the United on defense.
The United and Midland clash at Midland High School at 7 p.m. Wednesday for the regional championship.
"Midland is good. They're a good team," Provost said. "They were banging it around pretty well. They looked like they had a little telekinesis going on the attack."
BASEBALL
TC Central 9, 2
Elk Rapids 1, 6
Traverse City Central (26-10): Josef Meyer (W) 4.1 IP 2 HA, 0 ER, 6 K; Reed Seabase R; Meyer 2 H, R; Josh Klug R; Will Dawson 2 H, 2 R, RBI; Owen Dawson 2 H, 2 R, RBI; JJ Dutmers 2 H, R, RBI; Mike Booher H, R, 2 RBI; Ben Van Nes 3 H, 2 RBI; Carson Bourdo H, R; Micah Reed RBI.
Stoney Creek 6
TC West 2
Traverse City West (23-8): Jack Griffiths 6.2 IP, 5 HA, 4 ER, 5, K; David Dimondo H; Ian Robertson 2 H; Sam Reynolds 2 H, R; Wyatt Danilowicz H, R; Gavin Brown 2 H, 2B, 2 RBI; Hunter Witham H.
Benzie Central 10, 4
TC Christian 4, 5
Benzie Central: Wyatt Noffsinger (W) 3 IP, 1 HA, 0 ER, 2 K; Dawson (S) 3 IP, 4 K; Cael Katt H, 3 R; Roger Lamie R, RBI; Dan Wallington H, R, 2 RBI; Alberto Lopez 2 H, 2B, 3 R, RBI; Dominic Lopez 3 R; Steve Barron 3 H, 2B, 3B, R, 3 RBI; Quinn Zickert 2 RBI.
Traverse City Christian: Reece Broderick (W) 5 IP, 2 HA, 2 ER, 8 K; Nick Rampe 3 H, R; Ryan Foley 2 H, R, RBI; R. Broderick 3 H, 2 R, 2 RBI; Brock Broderick 3 H, R, 2 RBI; Nathan Hresko 2 H, R, RBI; Andrew Pavwoski H, RBI; Ben Polomsky 2 H, R; Austin Rubin RBI.
Suttons Bay 11
Forest Area 0
Suttons Bay: Lucas Gordon (W) 5 IP, 1 HA, 13 K; Gordon 3 H, 3 R, RBI; Ben Murphy 2 H, 2B, 2 R; Hugh Periard 2 H, 2B, 2 R, 3 RBI; Sean Shananaquet 2 H, 2B, 2 R, 3 RBI; Brayden Opie 2 H, 2B, R, RBI; Tyler Porter R.
Petoskey 5, 12
Sault Area 0, 3
Petoskey: Max Ferrin (W) 6 IP, 2 HA, 4 K; Tate Dohm (W) 6 IP, 2 HA, 0 ER, 4 K; Jordan Troxel 4 H, R, RBI; Grant Slater 2 H, 2 R, 2 RBI; Stephen McGeehan 2 H; Kolton Horn 6 H, 3B, 4 R, 2 RBI; Parker Shuman 2 H, 2B, 2 R, 3 RBI; Nolan Spadafore 2H, 3 R, 3 RBI; Kaden Rice 2 H, 2 R, RBI; Trevor Swiss H, 2 R, RBI; Christopher Kavanaugh 2 H, R, 3 RBI.
Charlevoix 10, 4
Grayling 1, 1
Charlevoix (21-3): Owen Waha (W) 5 IP, 1 HA, 7 K; Bryce Johnson (W) 3 IP, 0 HA, 4 K; Troy Nickel 4 H, 3 R, 3 RBI; Caleb Stuck 2 H, R; Waha H, R; Jake Claflin H, R, 2 RBI; Patrick Sterrett 2 H, R, RBI; Josh House 2 H, R, 3 RBI; Ryan Peal RBI.
Red Devils go 3-1 in twin doubleheaders
Scores: East Jordan 12, Pellston 6; East Jordan Pellston 6, Pellston 4; East Jordan 4, Kalkaska 1; Kalkaska 3, East Jordan 2.
East Jordan: Lucas Stone (W) 5 IP, 2 HA, 2 K; Eli Burns (W) 4 IP, 4 HA, 3 ER, 3 K; Tommy Reid (W) 6 IP, 2 HA, ER, 10 K; Reid 3 H, 3 R, 2 RBI; Ben Reid 3 H, R, 3 RBI; Ryerson Whitaker RBI; Ethan Thomas RBI; Carter Sherman H, R, 2 RBI; Mason Malpass 2 H, 2 RBI; Stephen Anderson H, RBI; Burns 2 H, R, 2 RBI; Dawson Carey 2 H, 2 R, RBI; Kaleb Schroeder 2 H, 2 R, RBI; Wyatt Gotts H, R, RBI; Hayden Peck H, R, 2 RBI; Ryder Malpass RBI; Connor Boyer H, RBI; Stone RBI.
SOFTBALL
Stags go undefeated in Northwest Conference, win championship
Kingsley 4, 18
Benzie Central 1, 7
Kingsley: The Stags have now won 30 consecutive games in the Northwest Conference, going 12-0 this season, 12-0 in 2021 and winning the final six NWC games of the 2019 season. Grace Lewis (2W) 10.1 IP, 14 HA, 4 ER, 9 K; Leslie Hamilton 3 H, 3B, 4 R, 2 RBI; Alexa Sweat 4 H, 2 2B, 4 R, 5 RBI; Katelyn Lyon 3 H, 2 R, 2 RBI; Hannah Grahn 3 H, 2B, 3 R, 3 RBI; Lewis 2H, 2 R, 2 RBI; Allie Hawkins RBI; Jaden Sinkes 4 H, 3B, R, 2 RBI; Sierra Billiau H, 2 R; Alyssa Hamilton 2 R, RBI; Valerie Tulppo R.
Benzie Central: Nona Schultz 3 H, R; Riley Sanchez 3 H, 2 R; Grace Heiges 5 H, 2 R; Lizzie Lintz 3 H, R, 4 RBI; Autumn Wallington H, 2 RBI; Olivia Bailey H, R; Autumn Skiver RBI; Ryliegh Frisbie H, R.
Alpena 4, 7
Cadillac 2, 10
Cadillac: Ashlyn Lundquist (W) 13 IP, 13 HA, 4 ER, 16 K; Lundquist 3 H, 2B, 4 R; Stella Balcom 2H, grand slam, 3 R, 4 RBI; Mady Smith 2 H, 2 RBI; Brooklyn Hoffert 3 H, R; Marisa Wilde H; Taryn Regnerus 2 H, 2 R; Cassie Jenema H, R, RBI; Grace Drabik H, R, RBI.
Central Lake 8, 6
Charlevoix 5, 12
Central Lake: Emma Woollard (W) 6 IP, 4 HA, 3 K; Ellen Roggenbeck H, RBI; Sarah McGuire 3 H, 2 R, 3 RBI; Alexis Cain 4 H, 4 R, 3 RBI; Bailey Hibbard R, RBI; Joelyssa Warnos 2 H, R, RBI; Abby Trumble H, 2 RBI.
Charlevoix: Kylie Dorst (W) 6 IP, 9 HA, 5 K; Anna Kemp 2 H, R, RBI; Grace Lentz 7 H, 4 R, 7 RBI; Danielle Mason 3 H, 2 R, 3 RBI; Delaney Boehm 2 RBI; Sydney Wurst H, R, RBI.
Petoskey 9, 14
Sault Area 6, 6
Petoskey: Kate Hansen (W) 6 IP, 8 HA, 5 ER, 9 K; Sammy Wodek (W) 6 IP, 8 HA, 5 ER, 6 K; Aubrey William 4 H, R, 3 RBI; Kenzy Bromley 3 H, 3 R; Brooke Bixby 6 H, 4 R, 7 RBI; Lauren Klepadlo H, 3 R; Hansen 3 H, 3 R, 3 RBI; Laira Novenske 3 H, 4 R, 4 RBI; Raija Gross 4 H, 2 R, 2 RBI; Morgan Leist 2 H, R, 2 RBI; Katelyn Wodek H, R, RBI.
