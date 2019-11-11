TRAVERSE CITY — The TC Tritons swimming program can lay claim to the Coastal Swimming Conference title for the fourth year in a row following an impressive performance over the weekend.
The Tritons outperformed expectations, scoring a team total of 636 points to best second place Ludington (525).
Going into the preliminaries, the Tritons were only projected to score 586 points but ended up scoring 110 more points than the total that won them the conference title a year ago.
The Tritons won nine out of 12 races and notched 26 new season best times at the meet. Darby Drake also broke the pool and 24-year-old conference record when she scored 469.2 on her 1-meter dive.
First place finishes for the Tritons included: 200 medley relay (1:54.5); 200 free (Erin Hagerty, 2:04.73); 200 IM (Avery Bills, 2:16.93); Diving (Drake, 469.2); 100 fly (Claire Bongiorno, 59.87, qualified for states); 100 free (Hagerty, 57.54); 500 free (Leah Timmer, 5:45.55); 200 free relay (1:43.88) and 100 back (Bills, 1:00.83).
Cadillac finished in fifth place (55) in the program’s first year with a swimming team.
The Vikings’ 200 medley relay team (Hannah Mortensen, Kenna Booher, Stella Balcom, Karis Bachman) earned a medal with their third place finish, recording a season best time of 2:23:70. Balcom also received a medal with her fifth place finish in the 100 butterfly. The 200 freestyle relay (Bachman, Booher, Balcom, Karly Castle) also placed fifth with a season best 2:02:47. The 400 freestyle relay (Bachman, Castle, Booher, Jessie Wetherell) took fifth with a season best time of 4:50:87.
