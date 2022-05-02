TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Christian got back over the .500 mark with a sweep of Lake Leelanau St. Mary in Monday’s baseball games played at Turtle Creek Stadium in Traverse City.
The Sabres (7-5) topped the Eagles 4-3 in the opener and 8-4 in the second game, played under the lights.
Andrew Pavwoski picked up the opening-game win with 1.2 innings of work in relief of Isaiah Valliere, who gave up only one hit and no earned runs in 4.1 frames. Pavwoski struck out four in 1.2 hitless innings.
Pavwoski, Reece Broderick and Nick Rampe drove in runs, while Brock Broderick doubled.
Brock Broderick took the nightcap win with 4.2 innings of relief work, allowing one earned run and fanning three.
Jack Hubbell, Brock Broderick, Pavwoski and Rampe each drove in runs, with Pavwoski and both Brodericks each hitting a double.
Leading Lake Leelanau were Dylan Barnowski (two hits, RBI, run, steal), Jack Glynn (RBI, walk, hit), Jerry Schaub (two hits, run, steal), Avery Bunek (three hits, RBI, two steals), Gannon Mitchell (hit, run), Eli Kelenske (RBI), Joey Leggett (run, steal) and Cody Couturier (two hits, run).
BASEBALL
TC St. Francis 3, 1
East Jordan 1, 0
TC St. Francis: Charlie Peterson (2 W) 8 IP, 4 H, 0 ER, 11 K, 1 BB; Cody Richards 5 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 2 K, 0 BB; Cody Richards 3-5, R; Peterson 2 2B, RBI, SB; Harrison Shepherd 2 RBI, R; Charlie Olivier 3 BB, SB; Caleb Franke 2 BB, SB.
East Jordan: Schroeder (L) 4.2 IP, 5 H, 3 ER, 3 K; Tommy Reid (L) 7 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 7 K; Dawson Carey 2B; Ryerson Whitaker 2B; Reid 2B, RBI.
Kingsley 14, 9
Mancelona 0, 1
Kingsley (9-3): Zach Middleton (W) 4 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 9 K; Eli Graves (W) 3.2 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 10 K; Kyle Weger 1-3, 3 R, RBI, SB; Graves 2-5, 4 R, 3 SB; Riley Pierce 6-7, 3 RBI, 2B, 2 R, 3 SB; Riley Inthisone 2-3, 4 BB, 2 RBI, 4 R, 2B, SB; Bode Bielas 2-3, RBI, BB; Garrett Martz 3 R, 3 SB.
Boyne City 6, 7
Grayling 0, 0
Boyne City: Kaden Jewett (W) 6 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 11 K, 2 BB; Aaron Bess (W) 6 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 15 K; Riley Dittmar 2-5, 2 RBI, R, 3B; Jewett 3-5, HR, 3 RBI, 4 R; Gavin Hewitt 3-6, 2 R; Bess 4-5, RBI, 3 R; Nolan Little 2-3, R.
Grayling: Jake Huspen H.
Mesick 24, 30
Walkerville 0, 0
Mesick (6-4): Ben Parrish (W) 3 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 6 K; Carter Simmer (W) 3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 5 K, 0 BB; Caleb Linna 8-9, 12 RBI, 8 R, 2 2B; Simmer 7-10, 7 RBI, 5 R, 4 2B; Connor Simmer 5-8, 5 RBI, 5 R, 2 2B; Logan Wienclaw 5-5, 2B, 2 3B, 3 RBI, 7 R; Ben Humphreys 5-5, 2B, 3B, 10 RBI, 8 R; Parrish 2 RBI, 5 R, 3 BB, 2B; Brent Osborne 2-4, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 R; Connor Sisson 4-4, 3 RBI, 6 R, 2B; Ashtyn Simerson 4-4, 2 RBI, 6 R, 4 BB, 2B.
Joburg-Lewiston 8, 8
Central Lake 0, 4
Johannesburg-Lewiston (8-6): Rily McVannel (W) 5 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 6 K; Preston Marlatt (W) 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 5 K; Marlatt 3-7, 2 RBI, 2B, 2 R; Colin Basinski 3 R, 2B, RBI; Riley Welling 3-7, RBI, 2 R, 2B; Ed Burke 2-5, 4 RBI, 2B, R; Canyon Myers 1-2, 3 R, 2 BB; Eli Lindbert 2-4, RBI, R; McVannel 2B, R.
Gaylord St. Mary 7, 15
Forest Area 0, 0
Gaylord St. Mary (3-7): Dillon Croff (W) 3.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 9 K; Gavin Bebble (W) 3.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 5 K; Bryton Thaxton 3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 7 K; Bebble 3-7, RBI, 4 R; Daniel Jacobson 4-7, RBI, 5 R; Croff 2-5, 5 RBI, 2B, 3B, 2 BB; Brett Koscielniak 4-8, 2 RBI, R; Joseph O’Connell 3-5, 3 RBI, R; Thaxton 3-8, RBI, R; Hunter Klepadlo 1-1, 2 BB, RBI, R; Donovan Blust 3 R.
Forest Area (0-9): Jake McGee 2-5.
Bear Lake 13, 18
Manistee CC 4, 0
Bear Lake (7-3): Morgan Blattner (W) 3 IP, 4 H, 4 K; Jake Griffis (W) 3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 9 K; Zach Griffis 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 5 K; Bryce Harless 3-5, 2 RBI, 6 R, 2B, 3 SB; Nate Sanderson 3-6, RBI, 6 R, 2 2B, 5 SB; J. Griffis 5-6, 6 RBI, 5 R, 2B, 3 SB; Z. Griffis 4-7, 5 RBI, 2B; Sebastian Perez 2-4, 2 RBI, 3 R; Myles Harless 3-4, RBI, 2 R; Grady Harless 3-5, 3 RBI, 3 R, 2B.
SOFTBALL
TC St. Francis 18, 18
East Jordan 0, 1
TC St. Francis (13-0-1): Kensley Thorpe (W) no-hitter in opener, 0 R, 3 K; Allee Shepherd (W) 1 H, 0 R, 4 K; Stephanie Schichtel 3 H, 7 RBI, 2B; Hunter St. Peter 3 H, 2 3B, 5 RBI; Sophie Hardy 3 H, 2B, 4 RBI, 5 R; Zoey Jetter 3 H, 3 RBI, 3 R; Leah Simetz 2B, 4 R, 3 BB; Brooke Meeker 3 RBI, 3 BB, R, 2B; Quinn Boyle 2-2, 3 R, RBI; Thorpe 4 R, 2-5, 2 RBI, 2B.
East Jordan (0-11-1): Kylie Skrocki H, RBI.
Kingsley 16, 17
Mancelona 1, 7
Kingsley (9-3-1): Sierra Billiau (W) 4 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 9 K; Jaden Sinkes (W) 4.1 IP, 4 H, 3 ER, 8 K; Alexa Sweat 6-7, 3 RBI, 5 R, 2B; Hannah Grahn 4-5, 5 RBI, 2 2B, 3 R; Katelyn Lyon 3-6, 4 RBI, 2B, 5 R; Leslie Hamilton 3-6, 5 R, 3 RBI, 2B; Ashley Folkersma 4-8, 2B, 4 RBI, 2 R; Alyssa Hamilton 4-6, 4 RBI, 4 R; Billeau 2-3, 3 RBI, 2B, R; Allie Hawkins 3-5, 2 RBI, 3 R.
Joburg-Lewiston 4, 10
Central Lake 0, 0
Johannesburg-Lewiston (7-5): Jayden Marlatt (W) 6 IP, 6 H, 0 R, 11 K; Autumn Vermilya (W) 5 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 4 K; Marlatt 3-7, 3 RBI, 2 R; Grace House 3-7, 2B, 3B, 2 RBI, 4 R; Cassie Tallman 3-6, 3 2B, RBI, 2 R; Kennedy Johnson 2 RBI; Vermilya 2 RBI; Emma Shimel RBI.
Central Lake (9-3): Sydney Fernandez 3 H; Sarah McGuire 2 H; Alexis Cain 2B; Emma Woollard 2B.
Elk Rapids 0, 11
Kalkaska 8, 6
Elk Rapids: Reagann Merchant (W) 3 K; Merchant 2 HR, 5 RBI; Ryleigh Yocom 3 H, 2B, RBI; Abby Platt 3 H, 2B; Violet Sumerix 5 H, RBI; Haleigh yocom 2 H, 2B, RBI; Nevada Molby RBI
Kalkaska: Mia Miller (W) 6 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 8 K; Alyssa Colvin 2-6, 3 RBI, 2B; Jaycee Mitchell 2B, RBI, R; London Birgy 2-5, 2B, RBI, 3 R; Lacey Kitters 2-4, 3 RBI, R, 2B; Miller 3-6, RBI, 2 R.
Mesick 6, 7
McBain 0, 1
Mesick: Kelsey Quiggin (2 W) 4 H, 17 K; Quiggin 6-7, 4 RBI, 4 R; Mattie Akom 3-7, 4 RBI; Rylee Blach 2-5, 3 RBI; Emma Blach 2-3; Ally Brown 2-4, RBI.
McBain (4-8): Morgan Eisenga 2 2B, RBI; Caitlin Butzin 3B, R; Karsyn Meyering 2B.
GOLF
TC Central wins BNC jamboree at Petoskey
Team scores: 1. TC Central 316; 2. TC West 323; 3. Alpena 341; 4. Cadillac 344; 5. Elk Rapids 347; 6. Boyne City 350; 7. Ogemaw heights 353; 8. Petoskey 362; 9. Gaylord 3712; 10. Cheboygan 386.
TC Central leaders: Shea Harmeson 77 (T-2nd); Cam Peters 78 (T-6th); Mack Shane 79 (9th); Cameron Mansfield 82; Devin Garner 82; Boston Price 83.
TC West leaders: Tyler Frechette 75 (1st); Winslow Robinson 77 (T-2nd); Steven Gourlay 80 (10th); Isaac Shapiro 91; Frank Brodeur 91; Austin Stehouwer 93.
Cadillac leaders: Harry Chipman 77 (T-2nd); Ben Drabik 87; Noah Traviss 89; MacKale McGuire 91.
Elk Rapids leaders: Joshua Lavely 81; Max Irelan 87; Gabe Lavely 88; Spencer Ball 91.
Boyne City leaders: Kolton Stadt 78 (T-6th); Nic Santina 82; Ryan Reynolds 91.
Gaylord leaders: Kole Putnam 77 (T-2nd); Bryce Harding 96; Luke Somerville 97; Alex Cook 101.
SOCCER
Elk Rapids 6
Glen Lake 2
Elk Rapids (8-2): Lauren Bingham 2 goals; Logan Reasoner goal; Gabby Krakow goal, 2 assists; Sofie Bellner goal; Kendall Standfest goal, assist; Annabelle Parrish assist; Jorja Jenema 3 saves.
Glen Lake (5-3): Ruby Hogan 2 goals; Maggie Diotte assist; Natalie Bailey 16 saves.
Boyne City 2
Grayling 1
Boyne City (5-3-1, 4-1-1 Lake Michigan): Maddie Smith goal; Elly Day goal; Ava Maginity assist; Maggi McHugh, Mya Pofahl split time in goal.
Ludington 4
Manistee 1
Manistee (3-6): Allison Kelley goal; Bailey Gajewski 7 saves; Piper Eskridge 4 saves.
North Bay 3
Benzie Central 2
North Bay (1-7-1, 1-2-1 Northwest): Sunshine Crisanto goal; Brooke Wilson goal; Nayely Estrada goal; BettyAnne Cornutt 3 assists; Keeley TwoCrow 5 saves.
Buckley 4
Kingsley 0
Buckley (3-3-1, 2-1-1 Northwest): Kyrie Wildfong 2 goals; Avalon Valentine goal, assist; Emma Cooper goal; Maddi Sladek 7 saves.
Kingsley (1-9-1, 1-4-1 Northwest): Claire Dutton 9 saves.
Deadline for prep is 10 p.m. Monday-Friday, 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Please give scores, stats with names spelled when leaving a message. Or email resports@record-eagle.com or fill out the online form at record-eagle.com/prepscores.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.