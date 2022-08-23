TRAVERSE CITY — After falling short in district playoffs last season to Boyne City, the Traverse City Christian boys soccer team has started the season in dominating fashion with a second consecutive shutout win.
The Sabres’ goalkeeper, Patrick Gallagher, added another blanking to his 2022 resume after a 2-0 win against Gaylord on Monday. Louis Rhein connected on two goals with assists from Frank Reineck and James Thuente.
Traverse City Christian’s first shutout win came in their 1-0 victory in the season opener against Manistee. The Sabres (2-0) takes on Buckley Wednesday at 5 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Buckley 0
Charlevoix 3
Charlevoix: Jack Jarema 2 goals; Benjen Schaefer goal; Sam Pletcher assist; Aiden Parrish assist.
Buckley: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Rayders (1-0) host Sault Ste. Marie at 5 p.m. Tuesday. The Bears (1-2) play Traverse City Christian at the TBAYS Keystone Fields on Wednesday.
Kalkaska 3
Reed City 2
Kalkaska: Cooper Swikoski 2 goals; Hayden Lance 1 goal; Kayden Dueweke-Gonzales 4 saves.
UP NEXT: The Blazers (1-0) host Oscoda on Tuesday.
McBain NMC 0
Clare 0
McBain Northern Michigan Christian: Blake DeZeeuw 4 saves in net.
UP NEXT: The Comets (3-0-1) host Gladwin on Aug. 29.
Big Rapids 1
Manistee 2
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Chips (2-1) travel to take on the Traverse City Bulldogs on Friday at the TCBAA Athletic Complex.
BOYS TENNIS
Titans lose in Big Rapids
Traverse City West: 3D — Edward Chan/Christian Henry collect the only win for TC West. They finished the match 0-6, 6-4 with a tiebreaker win of 10-6.
UP NEXT: The Titans travel to Ludington on Friday.
Lakers top Cadillac, Alpena
Glen Lake def. Glen Lake def. Cadillac 7-1
Results: 1S — Colebrook Sutherland def. Cad. 7-5, 6-1; 2S — Michael Houtteman def. Cad. 6-4, 6-4; 3S — Noah Lamb def. Cad. 6-1, 6-2; 4S — Oliver Mitchel def. Cad. 7-5, 6-3; 1D — Tyler Bixby & David Best def. Cad. 6-4, 6-3; 2D — Kyra Lamb & Ben Selby def. Cad. 5-7, 6-1, 10-6; 3D — Ben Romzek & Andrew Schopieray def. Cad. 6-1, 6-4; 4D — Cad. def. Jaiden Thompson & Isabel Peplinski 6-1, 6-1.
Glen Lake def. Alpena 5-3
Results: 1S — Colebrook Sutherland def. Alp. 6-2, 6-4; 2S — Michael Houtteman def. Alp. 6-1, 6-1; 3S — Noah Lamb def. Alp. 6-1, 6-0; 4S — Oliver Mitchel def. Alp. 6-4, 6-1; 1D — Alp. def. Tyler Bixby & David Best 6-4, 5-7, 10-8; 2D — Kyra Lamb & Ben Selby def. Alp. 6-4, 6-4; 3D — Alp. def. Andrew Schopieray & Ben Romzek 7-5, 7-5; 4D— Alp. def. Jaiden Thompson & Isabel Peplinski 6-2, 6-2.
VOLLEYBALL
Lake Leelanau SM 3
Mesick 0
Lake Leelanau St. Mary def. Mesick 12-25, 19-25, 18-25.
Mesick: Kelsey Quiggin 1 ace, 7 kills, 17 digs; Celeste Hallett 10 assists, 9 digs; Rebecca McCree 1 block, 1 kill, 15 digs; Maddy Spoor 1 ace, 1 assist, 1 kill, 7 digs.
Lake Leelanau St. Mary: No stats reported.
