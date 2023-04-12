TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Christian started the prep baseball season with a bang.
The Sabres swept Harbor Light Christian 5-1 and 7-6, winning the opener on a Drew Pavwoski no-hitter and the second on Nixon Diemer’s walk-off two-run single.
“We didn’t even think we were going to be playing today,” TC Christian head coach Brent Wheat said. “Our field actually needs more water.”
Instead, it got two victories.
Pavwoski struck out 13 over six innings in the first contest, allowing zero hits and two walks. Mason Hensley picked up the nightcap win after Diemer’s walk-off in the bottom of the sixth.
Reece Broderick had a big day at the plate, going 5-for-6 with three doubles and a triple.
The Sabres travel Saturday to play Kalamazoo Christian.
SOFTBALL
TC West 4 6
Grand Haven 1 7
Game 1: TC West — Piper Cavanaugh WP, 7 IP, 6 K; Mallory Smith 2 H, RBI; Cavanaugh 2 H, RBI; Autumn McSawby RBI.
Game 2: TC West — Cavanaugh 8.1 IP, 5 K; McSawby 2 H, BB, RBI; Cavanaugh 3 H, RBI; Lydia Heymes BB.
UP NEXT: The Titans (1-1) host Charlevoix at Thirlby Field, Thursday.
Rockford 3 5
TC Central 0 4
Game 1: TC Central — Camryn Craig 4 IP, 5 H, 5 K; Catelyn Heethuis 1-2, SB; Grace Cary 2-2, 2B; A. King SB; Izzy Covert 1-2; Hannah Fellows 1-2.
Game 2: TC Central — Audrey Williams 5 IP, 2 K; Heethuis 2-3, RBI, R; Craig 1-3; Covert 1-2, R; Evie Nowicki RBI; Daisie Brewer BB, R, SB; Katelyn Gaylord 2 BB, SB.
UP NEXT: The Trojans (2-2) host Sault Ste. Marie, Thursday.
Kingsley 17 23
Cadillac 0 5
Game 1: Kingsley — Grace Lewis WP, 4 IP, 9 K, 2 H; Allie Hawkins 1-2, 3 R; Grace Lewis 2B, 2 RBI; Hannah Grahn 4-4, 2 2B, 6 RBI; Alyssa Hamilton 1-2, R, RBI; Jaden Sinkes 2-2, 2B, RBI; Ashley Folkersma 2-3, HR, 2 RBI; AdeLynn Town 2-2, RBI; Mandy Chappel 2-3, 2 R, RBI; Cadillac — Layke Sims 5 IP, 5 K.
Game 2: Kingsley — Sierra Billiau WP, 4 IP, 4 K; Town 4-4, HR (1st on varsity), 2 2B, 5 RBI; Hawkins 2-2, 2 2B, 2 R, 2 RBI; Lewis 1-2, HR, 2 R, 2 RBI; Grahn 2-3, R, RBI; Hamilton 2-4, 3B, 2 R, 2 RBI; Sinkes 1-3, 2 R, RBI; Billiau 1-2, 2. RBI; Folkersma 2-3, 3 RBI.
UP NEXT: Kingsley (2-2) visits Kalkaska, Wednesday; Cadillac (0-4) travels Thursday to Benzie Central.
Mackinaw City 19 20
Central Lake 1 16
Game 1: Central Lake — Ellen Roggenbeck 1-1, 2B, RBI; Sarah McGuire 2B; Katelynn Wolgamott 1-2, 2B, R; Lizzy Micheal 1-1, SB.
Game 2: Central Lake — Joelyssa Warnos 4 IP, 6 K; Roggenbeck 2 IP, 4 K; Maddie Moore 2-3, 2B, 3 R, 3 SB; Claire Shooks 2 R, 2 SB; Bailey Hibbard 3 BB, 3 R, SB; Aspen Evans 2 BB, R, 4 SB; Micheal 1-4, RBI, R, BB, 2 SB; Warnos 1-4, RBI, R; Roggenbeck 2-3, 3 RBI, HR, 2B, 3 R, SB; McGuire 1-3, 2 R, SB; Wolgamott 2 BB, 2 SB, R.
UP NEXT: The Trojans (0-2) visit Glen Lake, Friday.
Elk Rapids 13 17
Benzie Central 3 2
Game 1: Elk Rapids — Reagann Merchant WP, 5 IP, 6 K, 3 H; 1 ER; Ryleigh Yocom 1-3, 2 RBI, 3 R, 3 SB, BB; Merchant 2-3, 3 R, SB; Haleigh Yocom 1-3, 2B, RBI, 2 R, SB; Rhielynn Skrocki 2 RBI, R, 3 SB, BB; Violet Sumerix 1-3, RBI, R; Brooke Fluty 1-3, RBI, R, BB; Ashley McCann 1-2, R; Benzie Central — Grace Heiges 4.1 IP, 6 K; Autumn Wallington 1-3, RBI, 2B, 2 R; Heiges 1-3, RBI, SB; Maicee Jones 1-2, R, BB, 2 SB.
Game 2: Elk Rapids — Skrocki WP, 4 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 4 K; R. Yocom 3-4, 3 RBI, 3 R, 3B; Skrocki 1-3, 2B, RBI, 2 R, 2 SB; Fluty 3-3, 3 RBI, 2 R, 3 SB; Sumerix 2 BB, RBI, R; Merchant 1-1, 2 BB, RBI, R, 2 SB; McCann 2-2, 2 RBI, R, SB; H. Yocom 2 BB, 3 R, SB; Benzie — Wallington 1-2, RBI; Heiges 1-2, RBI, 3B; Savanna Peck BB, R.
UP NEXT: The Elks (2-0) play Monday at Kingsley; the Huskies (0-4) host Cadillac, Thursday.
Harbor Light 11 11
TC Christian 10 8
Game 1: TC Christian — Hattie Leggett 2 R, BB, 2 SB; Sadie Brown-Bannon 1-3, RBI, R, 2 SB; Megan Pavwoski 2 R, BB, 2 SB; Meghan Polzien RBI, R, 2 SB; Brianna Schumacher 1-2, 2 RBI; Breanna Graczyk 2-3, 2B, 3B, RBI, 3 R, 2 SB.
Game 2: TC Christian (0-2) — Graczyk 2-2, 2 R, 3 SB; Lucy Balderach 2-3, R, SB; Isabell McMann 1-2, R, SB; Leggett 3 SB, BB, R; Pavwoski 2 SB, 2 BB.
Lk Leelanau SM 15 16
Suttons Bay 0 0
Game 1: Lake Leelanau St. Mary — Jenny Morio WP, 4 K; Delana Kirt 3 H; Cathryn Mikowski HR, 2 BB; Della Bunek 2 H; Jenny Morio H.
Game 2: Lake Leelanau — Mikowski WP, 2 IP; Leah Fleis 1 IP; Audrey Smith 2 H, BB; Chloe Hendrick H, 2 BB; Bunek 2 2B, 2 RBI; Lindsay Watkoski H, RBI.
UP NEXT: The Eagles (2-0) visit Glen Lake, Wednesday.
Charlevoix 12 17
McBain 0 6
Game 1: Charlevoix — Kylie Dorst WP, 5 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 7 K; Anna Kemp 2-2, RBI, 4 R, 4 SB, 2 BB; Danielle Mason 1-3, 2B, RBI, R, BB, SB; Dorst 1-4, RBI, R; Sydney Wurst 2-2, 2 BB, R, SB; Haiydin Bissell 1-2, R; Avery Kita 2-4, RBI, 3 R; Delaney Boehm 2 BB; McBain — Brecken Gilde 1-1, SB, BB; Bri Platz 1-2; Maddy Kennard BB, SB.
Game 2: Charlevoix — Mary Lentz WP 2.0 IP, 2 K; Dorst 3 IP, 1 H, 3 K; Kita 3-4, 6 RBI, 3B, 2B, 3 R, 3 SB; Dorst 3 BB, R; Kemp 3-4, 3B, 2 RBI, 2 R, SB; Mason 2 BB, 2 R; Meadows 2-3, RBI, R, SB; Lentz 2 R, BB; Wurst 1-4, RBI, 2 R, SB; Bissell 1-1, RBI, 2 R, 2 BB, SB; Aaliyah Hoag 1-1, RBI, R; Boehm 1-1, RBI, 2 R, 3 BB; McBain — Gilde 1-2, 2 RBI, R; Platz 1-3, 2 RBI, R; Emma Tossey 2B, R; Olivia Bosscher 2-3, RBI; Karsyn Meyering 3B, R; Mariah Pluger BB, R.
UP NEXT: The Rayders (2-0) visit Benzie Central, Tuesday; the Ramblers (0-2) host Manistee, Friday.
Grayling 17 7
St. Louis 6 5
Grayling: Katie Kanary complete game; Jessica Campbell complete game; Lauren Hartman 2 HR; Kanary HR.
BASEBALL
Kingsley 5 4
Cadillac 3 5
Game 1: Kingsley — Justin Grahn WP, 5 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 3 K; Eli Graves 3-4, 2B, SB, 3 R, RBI; Riley Pierce 2-3, 2B, 2 RBI; Landon Durkin 2-2, RBI; Kyle Weger 1-3, R.
Game 2: Kingsley — Riley Inthisone 2-3, RBI.
Benzie Central 7 1
Elk Rapids 2 11
Game 1: Benzie Central — Wyatt Noffsinger WP, 6 IP, 2 ER, 2 K; Cael Katt 3-3, 3 R, 2B; Steve Barron 2-4, 2B, RBI; Dan Wallington 2-3, 2B, RBI; Elk Rapids — Dominic Fortuna 2 H; John Hawkins H, RBI; Drew Staley H, RBI.
Game 2: Benzie Central (1-1) — Katt 1-3; Barron 1-2, RBI; Alberto Lopez 1-2; Tegan Chickey 1-3, 2B, RBI; Elk Rapids (1-1) — Alex Barber WP, 1 ER, 2 BB, 5 K; Fortuna 2 H; Chase DeArmnet H, RBI; Carter Veliquette H, RBI; Brendan Shockley H, RBI.
UP NEXT: Benzie Central High School (Benzie 1-1, 0-0) April 13 @ home vs Cadillac
Mancelona 14 12
Forest Area 1 2
Game 1: Mancelona — No stats reported; Forest Area — Cam Patton 2 IP, 5 K; Michael Jenkins 1-2; Hunter Boggs BB, R.
Game 2: Mancelona — No stats reported; Forest Area (0-2) — Tyler Singer 1-3, 2B, R; Lucas Blankenship 1-2, 2 RBI, BB; Matthew Coy BB, R.
Lk Leelanau SM 5 7
Suttons Bay 4 6
Game 1: Lake Leelanau St. Mary — Jerry Schuab WP, 1 ER, 1 K; Josh Bunek SV, 1 K; Pieter Hamilton 3B; Bunek, Gannon Mitchell and Luke Gallagher 1 H each.
Game 2: Lake Leelanau St. Mary — Luke Gallagher WP, 1 IP; Bunek 2 R; Jack Glynn scored winning run on passed ball after a 2-out hit and steal.
Gaylord 17 11
Rudyard 7 7
Game 1: Gaylord — Noah Vanderveer WP, 2 IP, 3 K; Ethan Ford 2.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R; Aidan Locker 0.2 IP 0 H, 0 R, 1 K; Luke Enders 2-2, RBI, 3 R, SB; Louden Stradling 1-2, RBI, 3 R, BB, 2 SB; Will Bethuy 1-2, RBI, R; Torino Lamerato 1-3, 2B, RBI, 2 BB, 2 R, SB; Lucas Green BB, R, SB; Ford 1-1, R; Cody Cronkright RBI, R; Austin Stephenson 1-3, 3 RBI, R, BB; Isaac Hopp 1-2, RBI, R, 2 BB, SB; Locker 1-2, BB, SB, 2 R; Dylan Metzger RBI, R, BB.
Game 2: Gaylord (3-3) — Will Stephenson WP, 2.1 IP, 5 K; Lamerato 1-1, RBI, R, 2B; W. Stephenson 2 RBI, R, H; Ford 2 R, H, SB; Enders 2-2, 2 R; Bethuy 3-3, 2 RBI, 2 R, SB; Cronkright 1-3, RBI; Green 1-1, RBI, R, SB.
Charlevoix 14 20
McBain 0 0
Game 1: Charlevoix — Bryce Johnson WP, 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 6 K; Ryan Pearl 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 4 K; Patrick Sterrett 2-4, RBI, 2 R; Aiden Spiegl 2-2, 3B, 4 R, 2 BB, 2 SB; Pearl 1-1, 2 BB, 3 R, RBI, SB, HBP; Owen Waha 3-3, 4 RBI, 3B, R; Troy Nickel RBI; Hunter Lemerand 1-2, RBI, R, BB, SB; Johnson RBI, R, 2 BB; Jack Jarema 1-2, RBI, R, BB; McBain — Trey Boven BB; Carson Murphy BB.
Game 2: McBain — Holden Kanouse 2.1 IP, 1 K.
UP NEXT: The Ramblers (0-2)
Grayling 16 12
St. Louis 0 3
Game 1: Grayling — Corbin Allen WP, 3 IP, 2 H, 4 K, 0 R; Jake Huspen 2-4, 3 RBI, 2 R; Owen Triebold 1-3, RBI, 4 R; Allen 1-2, RBI, 3 R, 2 SB; Trevor Cvitkovich 2-5, RBI; Logan Malonen 2-4, 2 RBI, SB; Jacob Hartman 1-3, RBI, 2 R.
Game 2: Grayling — Cole Dickie WP, 3.1 IP, 1 H, 2 ER, 8 K; Malonen 3-4, RBI, 3 R; Dickie 2-2, 2 RBI, 3 R; Cvitkovich RBI.Brodie Gross RBI, Aydden Clark 2-3, 2 RBI; Allen 3 SB, RBI, R.
UP NEXT: The Vikings (2-0) host Onaway, Thursday, and play in St. Johns’ tournament Saturday.
Lake City 5 8
Harrison 13 5
Game 1: Lake City — Job Rogers 2 H; Tyler Atkins 2 H; Ethan Goodrich 2 H, 2 RBI; Brody Gothard 2 BB.
Game 2: Lake City — Jace Goodrich WP, 2 IP, 6 K; Gabe Comp 2 H; Ben Raden 2 RBI.
TENNIS
TC Central wins Up North Invite
Team scores: 1. TC Central 24; 2. Cadillac 16; T-3. TC West 4; T-3. Petoskey 4.
Flight winners: Phoebe Walker (1S); Alexis Smith (2S); Audrey Parker (3S); Abby Pfannensteil (4S); Isabella Fochtman/Natalie Bourdo (1 doubles); Wren Walker/Aili Brockmiller (2D); Carly Galsterer/Keira Wesley (3D); Kathryn Wade/Annie Goldkhule (4D).
UP NEXT: The Trojans travel downstate Friday to take on Oxford and Saturday play in the Novi Quad, taking on two other top-10 ranked teams in Division 1.
SOCCER
TC West 1
Elk Rapids 1
TC West: Avery Plummer goal; Onalee Gustafson assist; Gwen Allore 4 saves.
Elk Rapids: Lauren Bingham goal; Kendall Standfest assist; Jorja Jenema 5 saves.
UP NEXT: The Elks (1-0-1) travel Thursday to Harbor Springs to open league play; the Titans (1-1-1) host TC Central, April 20.
Grand Haven 1
TC Central 0
TC Central: Amelia Jordan 5 saves.
UP NEXT: The Trojans (2-1) play at TC West, April 20.
Gaylord 2
Alpena 1
Gaylord: Mariah Turner goal; Emma Ross goal, assist; Emma Gerstenberger assist; Kelly Kuras win in goal.
TRACK & FIELD
TC Central 2nd in Soo tri
Boys team scores: 1. Alpena 62; 2. Traverse City Central 41; 3. Sault Ste. Marie 34.
Girls team scores: 1. Sault Ste. Marie 66; 2. Traverse City Central 34; 3. Alpena 32.
Kingsley sweeps at Mancy
Girls team scores: 1. Kingsley 229.5; 2. Cheboygan 105; 3. Mancelona 83.5; 4. Ogemaw Heights 70; 5. Central Lake 45; 6. Forest Area 41; 7. Bellaire 17; 8. Wolverine 7.
Boys team scores: 1. Kingsley 209; 2. Ogemaw Heights 126.5; 3. Cheboygan 89.5; 4. Mancelona 84; 5. Bellaire 56; 6. Central Lake 44.
Deadline for prep calls is 10 p.m. Monday-Friday, 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Please give scores, record, next opponent, stats with names spelled when leaving a message. Or email resports@record-eagle.com or fill out the online form at record-eagle.com/prepscores.
