HARBOR SPRINGS — Traverse City Christian wasted no time showing they belong in the later stages of the playoffs Wednesday.
The Sabres jumped out to a quick 3-0 lead in the first half against Harbor Spring, leading to a 4-0 win in the soccer pre-districts round.
Cole Wierda opened the scoring before Marcus Rysztak added two more before the halftime break. Preston Jaworski sealed the deal with the fourth goal in second half.
Luke Montney tallied two assists while Henry Reineck and Gabe Classens each had one.
The Sabres will face the winner of Thursday’s Grayling and Boyne City matchup on Monday.
SOCCER DISTRICTS
North Bay 3
Pine River 1
North Bay: Dashel Courson goal; Finn Mankowski assist; Owen Irvine 2 goals; Sam Vukasovich 12 saves.
UP NEXT: North Bay will face Glen Lake in the district semifinal, Tuesday.
CROSS COUNTRY
Ski Valley Conference championships
Boys team scores: Johannesburg-Lewiston 29; Mancelona 37; Inland Lakes 61.
Boys top-20: 1. Tyler McClure (MAN) 17:05; 2. Jacob Wartenberg (JL) 17:48; 3. Austin Brege (IL) 18:42; 4. Ricky McMurray (Bellaire) 18:47; 5. Malaki Gascho (JL) 19:00; Phoenix Mulholland (Forest Area) 19:10; 7. Jaymes Wildfong (MAN) 19:16; 8. Blake Fox (JL) 19:17; 9. Dan Wildfong (MAN) 19:23; 10. Joe Perry (JL) 19:48; 11. Toby Hall (JL) 19:53; 12. Logan May (JL) 20:09; 13. Jadin Mix (Onaway) 20:10; 14. Jager Mix (ONA) 20:18; 15. RJ Whisler (Central Lake) 20:20; 16. James Lakie (MAN) 20:21; 17. Aidan Yaske (Gaylord SM) 20:29; 18. Dominic Betke (IL) 20:31; 19. Karson Swiszowski (MAN) 20:43; 20. Mick Robinson (BEL) 20:59.
Girls team scores: Johannesburg-Lewiston 21; Inland Lakes 43; Central Lake 62.
Girls top-20: 1. Miriam Murrell (GSM) 19:58; 2. Natalie Zochowski (JL) 21:32; 3. Meagan Lange (FA) 21:55; 4. Emma McKinley (GSM) 21:56; 5. Emily Anger (MAN) 22:17; 6. Gloria House (JL) 22:51; 7. Christy Shank (IL) 23:11; 8. Maycey Turner (FA) 23:16; 9. Jennifer Yung (BEL) 23:18; 10. Journey Hutchins (CL) 23:25; 11. Sydney Townsend (JL) 23:29; 12. Teri Weiling (FA) 23:39; 13. Madalyn Agren (JL) 24:01; 14. Lizzy Halbert (JL) 24:03; 15. Lauren Fentsermaker (ONA) 24:04; 16. Emma Duncan (IL) 24:05; 17. Addelle Corps (IL) 24:06; 18. Makayla Orman (MAN) 24:44; 19. Madilyn Crull (ONA) 25:02; 20. Luciana Bunker (IL) 25:09.
VOLLEYBALL
TC West 3
Alpena 0
TC West def. Alpena 25-19, 25-16, 25-13
TC West: Leah Allen 7 kills, 4 blocks, 3 digs; Becky Lane 13 kills, 4 digs; Sarah Schermerhorn 7 aces, 3 kills, 31 assists; Alaina Mikowski 6 kills, 2 blocks; Madison Neu 4 kills, 2 blocks; Sammy Schaub 3 aces, 7 digs.
UP NEXT: TC West (16-2, 8-0 BNC) at Caledonia Quad, Saturday.
Cadillac 3
TC Central 0
Cadillac def. TC Central 25-15, 25-16, 25-18
Cadillac: Macy Brown 16 kills, 15 digs; Renee Brines 26 assists, 6 kills, 7 digs, ace; Caliey Massersang 4 kills, 3 blocks, 2 aces, 2 digs; Julia Jezak 13 digs, 2 assists, ace; Joselyn Seely 4 kills, 3 digs.
TCC:Emma Turnquist 15 kills, 2 blocks, 14 digs, 2 aces; Lauren Richmond 27 assists, 23 digs, block;Natalie Bourdo 20 digs, 6 assists; Phoebe Humphrey 4 kills, block; Sarah Auger 5 kills.
UP NEXT: Cadillac (30-5, 7-1 BNC) hosts quad, Saturday; TC Central (16-12) at Gaylord, Wednesday.
Cadillac frosh 3
TC Central frosh 0
TCC frosh: Carley Galsterer 7 digs, kill; Addy Booher 19 digs, 3 aces, assist, kill; Lucy Phillips 11 digs, 2 kills.
