TRAVERSE CITY — Frosty weather couldn’t cool off Addison Booher.
Despite temperatures hovering in the mid to high 30s for most of the game, the Traverse City Central sophomore stayed hot and fired in three goals as the Trojans (2-0-1) secured a 6-2 nonconference win against Glen Lake (1-2) at the Trojan Athletic Complex on Tuesday.
The Lakers took an early 1-0 lead on a penalty-kick goal from Ruby Hogan less than five minutes into the match, but Booher scored the first third of her hat-trick shortly after on an assist from Zakyah Ellis to knot the contest at 1-1.
Booher netted goal No. 2 with 26:40 eft in the first half with the help of Lucia France, but Hogan also nabbed her second goal of the game eight minutes later to tie the game once again. Jessica Robbins assisted on Hogan’s goal.
Tessa Petty put the Trojans ahead for good when her penalty-kick score made it 3-2 at the break. Central tacked on three more goals in the final 40 minutes as the Lakers had just 10 healthy players in the second half. Alexandra Lewis and Booher both found the back of the net on assists from Ellis, who finished the night with three helpers, and Petty scored her second of the game unassisted.
Amelia Jordan made three saves for the Trojans, and Natalie Bailey stopped nine shots for the Lakers.
Both teams are back in action Thursday. Central hosts Gaylord at 5 p.m., and the Lakers welcome in Leland for a 5 p.m. start as well.
SOCCER
Cadillac 1
Elk Rapids 0
Cadillac: No stats reported.
Elk Rapids: Jorja Jenema 10 saves.
UP NEXT: The Vikings (4-1-1, 1-0 Big North) host Traverse City West on Thursday. The Elks (4-1, 2-0 Lake Michigan) travel to Petoskey on Thursday.
Grayling 5
Kingsley 2
Grayling: No stats reported.
Kingsley: Camille Achenbach goal; Bailey Charter goal, assist; Claire Dutton 7 saves; Cylie Wooley 3 saves.
UP NEXT: The Vikings (2-4, 1-4 Lake Michigan) host Harbor Springs on Thursday. The Stags (0-4-1, 0-2-1 Northwest) play in the Bulldog Classic Friday and Saturday in Traverse City.
TENNIS
Gladiators sweep away East Jordan
Results: 1 singles — Mary Chittle def. Emma Richards 6-0, 6-0; 2 singles — Sage Lambdin won by default; 3 singles — Ava Pomaranski def. Anna Richards 6-1, 6-1; 4 singles — Audrey Lee def. Megan Vondra 6-2, 6-3; 1 doubles — Michelle Xia/Alyssa Corpus def. Madi Graham/Sami Burks 6-1, 6-0; 2 doubles — Ava Provins/Lily Lurvey def. Madison Sheridan/Kyleigh McDutton 6-1, 6-2; 3 doubles — Christina Piche/Sarah Elshaw def. Baylee Bender/Hunter Sneed 6-1, 6-2; 4 doubles — Lizzie Frederick/Caroline Knox def. Lilah Kelly/Jaden Harris 6-0, 6-0; 5 doubles — Maggie Puetz/Hailey Miller def. Gabby Hamilton/Hannah Fortune 7-5, 6-0.
