MIDLAND — Traverse City Central spiced things up a big at Currie West Golf Course in Midland, coming home with a regional championship in tow.
The Trojans placed four golfers in the top 13, lead by senior Michael Beattie’s 3-over par 75 that was only three shots off the total of individual champion Zach Johnson of Holt.
Central heads to the state championships for the fifth consecutive year. It’s their first boys golf regional crown since 2004.
Central shot 309 as a team, beating out Grand Blanc by four shots in the 20-team Division 1 regional. Traverse City West finished 13th at 338.
“What an exciting day,” said Central coach Lois McManus, who was named Regional Coach of the Year at the event.
With temperatures soaring into the 90s at Currie West, the Trojans put away 48-bottle cases of water, two cases of Propel and a case of Gatorade between Wednesday’s round and Tuesday afternoon’s practice.
“It was definitely hot,” Beattie said. “That was half the battle — staying hydrated and focused.”
Beattie carded two birdies on his way to tying for fourth, with senior Mack Shane shooting a pair of birdies to tie for eighth with TC West sophomore Winslow Robinson at 77.
Beattie, one of two captains along with senior Cam Peters, said a regional title was one of the goals all along.
“It was definitely one of them from the beginning of the season,” he said. “We all had full confidence we could do it and just had to put together a few good scores. I’m proud of what our team has accomplished so far, and excited to see what we can put together (at states).”
Junior Cam Mansfield was 10th with a 78 that included two birdies and Peters 13th at 79.
West’s other counters were junior Austin Stehouwer (80), freshman Henry Stachnik (87) and sophomore Isaac Shapiro (94).
The Division 1 finals are June 9-10 at The Meadows on the campus of Grand Valley State University.
GOLF
Gaylord, Petoskey kiss out on finals
Gaylord senior Kole Putnam placed third, but Gaylord and Petoskey didn’t finish high enough to qualify for the state finals as teams.
Putnam qualified as an individual for the Division 2 state finals June 9-10 at The Fortress in Frankenmuth.
Putnam shot a 79 that featured four birdies, including three on the front nine.
Blue Devils freshman Aythen Kent was 42nd with a 91, with freshman Brandt Hoogerhyde carding a 93 and sophomore Gage Caverson a 94.
Flint Powers won the 18-team regional with a 330, led by medalist Robert Burns’ 4-under 68. Gaylord placed eighth at 357 and Petoskey 16th at 385.
Petoskey was led by junior Andrew Licata (92), sophomore Nolan Jarvis (93) and sophomore Gavin Galbraith (98).
Cadillac places 15 in Big Rapids
Sophomore Noah Traviss shot an 81 with a pair of birdies on par-5s to lead Cadillac to a 15th-place finish in the Division 2 regional at Katke Golf Club in Big Rapids.
Traviss placed 16th individually.
Grand Rapids Forest Hills Eastern (316), Forest Hills Central (322) and Big Rapids (324) took the top three spots. Cadillac shot 374.
Senior Connor Putman shot an 84 for the Vikings.
Grand Rapids Northview’s William Pollack won the individual title with an even-par 72.
SOCCER
Charlevoix 1
Glen Lake 0
Freshman Blaise Sytsma-Reed scored on a pass from Claire Scholten midway through the first half to give Charlevoix a 1-0 district soccer win over Glen Lake.
Ava Boss, Kelsey Wiatrolik, Merette Carson and Lena Sytsma-Reed held Glen Lake off the board. Addison Boop came up with several key stops.
The Rayders advance to the district finals Friday in Harbor Springs against the host Rams at 6 p.m.
“We had a solid defensive plan for Glen Lake and the girls came up big and implemented it,” Charlevoix head coach Peter Scholten said. “So proud of our girls’ efforts tonight. Glen Lake is an incredible team. They are tough as nails and have played much of the season with only nine players on the field. We have a lot of respect for them. This was a huge win for us tonight.”
Ashley Croff made five saves for Glen Lake.
BASEBALL
TC West 14
Cadillac 7
Traverse City West left no doubt Wednesday, picking up a suspended game against Cadillac tied 7-7 in the eighth inning and tacking on seven runs to win 14-7 and clinch a share of the Big North Conference championship for the third straight season.
Jack Griffiths pitched a clean eighth inning after the Titans scored seven in the top of the eighth.
Ian Robertson finished the completed game with three RBI, four runs, two hits (one a double) and two walks. Quinten Gillespie was 4-for-6 with a triple, double, two RBI and two runs.
Griffiths drove in three runs, Isaac Kelsey two and Owen Hendrix, Hunter Witham and Maverick Richard one apiece.
West (25-11, 8-2 BNC) plays in districts Saturday in Marquette, along with TC Central, with whom the Titans shared the Big North title.
Buckley 2
Ellsworth 2
Buckley and Ellsworth played only one inning of a doubleheader before rain washed the rest away. The game ended 2-2.
Josh Long and Landon Kulawiak each had a hit and run for the Bears, while Kelan Pletcher produced a triple and a run for the Lancers. Kulawiak’s hit was a triple and Long added a stolen base.
Deadline for prep calls is 10 p.m. Monday-Friday, 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Please give scores, record, next opponent, stats with names spelled when leaving a message. Or email resports@record-eagle.com or fill out the online form at record-eagle.com/prepscores.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.