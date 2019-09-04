TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Central Trojans volleyball team showed out in its home and conference opener, taking down Alpena in three games 25-23, 25-12, 25-13.
The Wildcats kept it close in the first game, but the Trojans pulled it out and dominated the rest of the way.
Maggie McCrary led the Trojans offense with 11 kills and added eight digs and four blocks. Annie Hunt set up her teammates to the tune of 23 assists and tallied five aces and four blocks. Emma Turnquist had five kills and a pair of blocks and digs while Jordan Burnham had seven kills and six digs.
Traverse City will travel to Rockford on Thursday.
SOCCER
Leland 8
Glen Lake 0
Leland (5-2-1): Michael Roberts 4 G, A; Jesus Calderon-Balcazar 3 G, 2 A; Wyatt Sirrine G, 2 A; Ben Kiessel A; Gavin Miller 21 saves.
Glen Lake: Tucker Brown 9 saves.
UP NEXT: Glen Lake (2-3, 0-1) at Buckley, Friday 5 p.m.
Kingsley 1
Benzie Central 1
Kingsley: Jake Lathrop G; Masen Martell A.
Benzie Central: Kevin Hubbel G.
Buckley 6
North Bay 0
Buckley: Gabe Luther 2 G; Tyler Francisco G; Kallen Wildfong G; Luke Frasier G, A; Garret Ensor G; Gavin Allen 2 A; Kyle Deshasier A; Ty Breithaupt A; Cam Carpenter A; Josh Barley 4 saves.
Boyne City 1
Harbor Springs 1
Boyne City: Nic Santina 2 saves; Caden Rajkovich G; Derek Word A.
UP NEXT: Boyne City (1-1-4) at Elk Rapids, Tuesday 7 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Cadillac 3
Gaylord 0
Cadillac def. Gaylord 25-12, 25-16, 25-3
Cadillac: Macy Brown 15 kills, 10 digs, 3 blocks, 2 assists, ace; Renee Brines 25 assists, 8 digs, 7 kills, 2 aces; Chloe Comstock 8 kills, 7 digs, 2 blocks; Maggie Neiss 3 blocks, 3 kills, 3 digs, ace; Makenna Bryant 14 digs.
UP NEXT: Cadillac at Grand Haven, Saturday.
TC West 3
Petoskey 1
TC West def. Patoskey 20-25, 25-18, 25-14, 25-20
TC West: Leah Allen 8 kills, 4 blocks; Makenna Ebling 11 kills; Ally Makenna 14 digs; Bailey O’Brien 9 kills, 9 blocks; Rhys Tirrell 5 kills, 9 blocks; Becky Lane 5 aces, 12 kills, 7 digs; Sammy Schaub 29 digs; Sara Schermerhorn 41 assists, 13 digs.
UP NEXT: TC West hosts TC Central, Wednesday.
Alpena JV 3
TC West JV 0
Alpena def. TCW 26-24, 25-21, 26-24
TCW JV: Lauren Richmond 19 assists, 3 aces; Marin Barrett 5 kills; Lindsey Hart 3 blocks, 4 kills.
UP NEXT: TC West JV at Jenison, Thursday.
TENNIS
TC West JV 9
Leelanau JV 2
TC West flight winners: 1s — David Fischer; 2s — Murphy Kehoe; 3s — Keagan Ray; 4s — Levi Fles; 5s — JV klien; 6s — Jan Waltersdorf; 1d — Joe Klein/Adam Hornkohl; 3d — Mogan MacAllister/Ian Szyszko.
Leelanau flight winners: 2d — Cece Schaub/Kylie Hendershot; 4d — Mahrlie Siddall/Maddy Blough.
