BUCKLEY — The Leland boys varsity soccer team started the quest for its second straight Northwest Conference title Wednesday with an 8-0 road win against Buckley.
Comets players Brian Mosqueda and Nano Creamer each tacked on two goals. Max Waldrup, Eli Ulbrich, Sawyer Couturier and Liam Waskiewic all had a goal. Talan Graham led the team with two assists, followed by Colby Connor, Evan Keen and Westin Burda with an assist each.
Goalkeepers Jimmy Alpi and Ravello Smith were credited for the shutout.
"(Buckley) is a difficult place to go and win, and Buckley defended well for most of the first half," Leland coach Rob Sirrine said. "We are playing fairly well right now."
The Comets (4-2, 1-0 Northwest) host Traverse City Christian on Thursday. Leland won't see another Northwest opponent until they travel to Glen Lake on Wednesday.
The Bears (2-6, 0-1 Northwest) host Traverse City Home School on Friday.
SOCCER
Glen Lake 4
Benzie Central 1
Glen Lake: Jacob Switzer 1 goal, 1 assist; Sawyer Homa 1 goal; Ollie O’Neal 1 goal; Ryder Needham 1 goal; Patrick Sutherland 2 assists; Hunter Cox 1 assist.
Benzie Central (1-5, 0-1 Northwest): No stats reported.
UP NEXT: Glen Lake (1-4-1, 1-0 Northwest) travels to Elk Rapids to face the JV team on Friday.
Manistee 3
Shelby 2
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Mariners (5-0-2, 1-0 West Michigan) host Kingsley on Friday.
VOLLEYBALL
TC Central 3
Cadillac 1
Traverse City Central def. Cadillac 20-25, 25-20, 24-26, 18-25.
Traverse City Central: Marley Richmond 7 digs, 49 assists, 4 aces; Sid Richmond 9 digs, 1 ace; Natalie Boudro 17 digs, 2 aces; Erica Heffner 5 digs, 7 kills; Elyse Heffner 13 digs, 1 assist, 25 kills, 3 aces, 2 blocks; Audrey Parker 6 digs, 1 ace; Adelae Nelesen 2 digs; 3 kills; Phoebe Humphrey 3 digs, 9 kills; Sydney Baehr 5 kills.
Cadillac: Carissa Musta 23 kills, 4 blocks. 2 assists, 1 dig; Cassie Jenema 36 assists, 4 kills, 4 digs, 1 ace, 1 block; Makenzie Johns 15 kills, 2 aces, 1 blocks; Sophie Clough 8 digs, 1 kill, 1 block; Grace Zuback 5 digs, 1 assist; Reina McMahon 2 kills, 1 block, 1 dig.
UP NEXT: The Trojans (6-5-2, 2-0 Big North) host the Trojans Invite with Gaylord and Big Rapids. The Vikings (8-1-2, 1-1 Big North) host McBain on Monday.
TC West 3
Alpena 0
Traverse City West def, Alpena 25-23, 25-10, and 25-14.
Traverse City West: Madeline Bildeaux 12 kills, 8 blocks; Audrey LaFaive 5 kills, 12 digs; Emily Kelsey 6 kills; Abella Gallagher 3 aces, 14 assist, 4 digs;Kaylee Schaub 12 assist, 7 digs; Madeleine Kiellor 4 kills, 5 blocks.
UP NEXT: The Titans travel to Fruitport on Saturday.
Boyne City 3
Cheboygan 0
Boyne City def. Cheboygan 25-22, 25-14, and 25-13
Boyne City: Ava Tarsi 5 aces, 6 kills, 23 assists, 7 digs; Elly Wilcox 10 kills, 4 aces, 10 digs; Ameilia Dunstan 9 kills, 100% serving; Josie Wilson 6 kills; Brianna Ager 2 kills, 12 digs, 100% serving; Aubrey Burns 25 digs, 3 assists.
UP NEXT: The Ramblers (14-1) host Kalkaska on Thursday.
Cross Country
Mesick's Redman Brothers finish Top 3 at WMD Jamboree
MESICK — Mesick freshmen Kyle and Ty Redman placed top three at the Western Michigan D League's first jamboree to help the Bulldogs boys varsity cross country team finish second overall in the boys races.
Kyle finished in second place at 16:56.77 and Ty third at 17:13.87. Junior Mason Sinke (Bear Lake-Onekama) took fourth at 17:39.60, followed by Kaden Forward (Bear Lake-Onekama) in seventh at 18:39.29.
Sophomore Natalie Brown (Bear Lake-Onekama) placed fourth in the girls race at 22:24.56. Senior Abby Kissling (Brethren) placed fifth at 22:57.94.
