GRAND HAVEN — Traverse City Central swept the boys and girls titles in a cross country pre-regional at Grand Haven.
Luke Venhuizen broke the 16-minute mark Friday to won the individual boys title in 15:59.5, as the Trojans won both team crowns and each individual title as well.
Central’s Avery McLean claimed the girls championship in 18:31.15.
The Trojans won the boys crown with 45 points, outdistancing TC West by 15 points in the eight-team event. The top four teams and top seven individuals not on those teams advance to regionals.
Central’s girls won with 27 points, taking five of the top nine spots. West (56) took third, two points behind Grand Haven.
Central’s boys were also led by Joe Muha (fifth, 16:34), Micah Bauer (sixth, 16:34) and Matt Ritter (10th, 16:48).
West’s Issac Stone placed fourth in 16:33.97, while the Titans had Jonah Hochstetler seventh (16:41) and Luke Anderson ninth (16:45).
The Trojan girls populated half of the top 10, with Ella Kirkwood fourth in 19:15, followed by Kathleen Venhuizen (sixth, 19:18), Madylin McLean (seventh, 19:21) and Alexis Ball (ninth, 19:51). West put three in the top 10 with runner-up Ava King (19:07), fifth-place Elliott Smith (19:18) and eight-place Ella Thomas (19:44).
MORE X-C
DIVISION 3 at MANISTEE
Boys team scores: 1. Hart 16; 2. Mason County Central 72; 3. Manistee 93; 4. Reed City 102; 5. Morley-Stanwood 140; 6. Shelby 145; 7. Hesperia 161.
Manistee leaders: 11. Abdul Ghennewa 19:01.55; 17. Luke Smith 19:37.85; 18. Elliot Hoeflinger 19:44.85; 20. Jack O’Donnell 19:52.88.
Girls team scores: 1. Hart 18; 2. Reed City 70; 3. Manistee 74; 4. Morley-Stanwood 99; 5. Mason County Central 103.
Manistee leaders: 10. Olivia Holtgren 22:00.42; 12. Cecilia Postma 22:25.31; 14. Allie Thomas 22:43.65; 21. Brynn O’Donnell 23:50.27; 24. Olivia Smith 24:09.78.
DIVISION 4 at INLAND LAKES
Boys team scores: 1. Johannesburg-Lewiston 31; 2. Fairview 42; 3. Mackinaw City 79; 4. Wolverine 83; 5. Inland Lakes 105.
Boys top 15: 1. Jacob Wartenberg 17:46.28 Joburg; 2. Lars Huffman 18:03.84 Mackinaw City; 3. Malaki Gascho 18:30.41 Joburg; 4. Matt Wilbert 18:34.03 Rogers City; 5. Alex Hager 18:51.06 Fairview; 6. Trennen Smith 19:03.56 Fairview; 7. Blake Fox 19:06.78 Joburg; 8. Samuel Ford 19:07.46 Fairview; 9. Zeek Glazier 19:07.59 Wolverine; 10. Toby Hall 19:20.31 Joburg; 11. Aidan Wiser 19:25.56 Wolverine; 12. Logan Alchin 19:33.58 Fairview; 13. Carter Upper 19:37.81 Lincoln-Alcona; 14. Ronin Vaden 19:38.91 Joburg; 15. Aidan Yaske 19:42.69 Gaylord St. Mary.
Girls team scores: 1. Johannesburg-Lewiston 22; 2. Inland Lakes 44; 3. Wolverine 60.
Girls top 10: 1. Miriam Murrell 19:50.89 Gaylord St. Mary; 2. Jessie Ross 20:58.91 Fairview; 3. Adelaida Gascho 21:12.09 Johannesburg-Lewiston; 4. Morgan Baller 21:18.59 Rogers City; 5. Brieanna Raymond 21:42.89 Fairview; 6. Emma McKinley 21:47.84 Gaylord St. Mary; 7. Kayla Switzer 22:05.75 Wolverine; 8. Caroline Somers 22:31.91 Mackinaw City; 9. Larissa Huffman 22:40.31 Mackinaw City; 10. Gloria House 22:44.53 Johannesburg-Lewiston.
VOLLEYBALL
GT Academy 3
Heston Academy 0
Grand Traverse Academy def. Charlton Heston Academy 25-9, 25-18, 26-24.
GT Academy: Michaila Kinney 12 kills, 17 digs, 6 aces; Norah Vanwingerden 23 assists, 12 aces; Morgan Smith 9 aces, 10 digs, 8 kills.
