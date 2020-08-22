TRAVERSE CITY — Mark Fiegel and his Traverse City Central Trojans took full advantage of their first opportunity to showcase what the Big North Conference has to watch out for this season.
The Trojans (2-0) hosted a quad with Manistee, Boyne City and Gaylord at Keystone Soccer Complex Saturday morning and came away with two shutout victories to start the 2020-21 season.
TC Central rolled over Manistee in the first game 8-0 before grinding out a 3-0 victory over Boyne City in the afternoon.
“It’s easy to feel good about a day like today,” Fiegel said. “We got to play soccer, got a couple of wins and you can’t complain with two bagels on the first day.”
The Trojans are touting 12 seniors and nine returning starters from last year’s team that went 7-8-4.
“I wasn’t really concerned with scores today, just how we played.” Fiegel said. “I am really happy the way we played today, this is the style we want to play.
“I think Boyne City had one possession in our end of the field the entire game,” Fiegel continued. “I am more proud of that than any score, keeping them on their half of the field the whole game.”
Boyne City keeper Jay Clausen made 12 saves in the match against the Trojans. Steven Mast II netted two goals against the Ramblers and one against Manistee, making for three goals and one assists on day one.
Hayden Hansen also netted a goal against Boyne City after scoring twice against Manistee earlier in the day.
Everest Noyes netted two goals and an assist against the Chippewas while Spike Peterson tallied three assists and a goal in that game. Josiah Krommendyk and Andrew Ford rounded out the Trojans’ scoring for the day with one goal each.
Manistee keeper Drew Schlaff made five saves in the loss.
Manistee (0-2) fell to Gaylord 2-1 in the second game of the day with Jack Holtgren scoring the lone goal for the Chippewas off an assist from Caleb Adamski. Charlie Holscher and Ian Busch each netted a goal for the Blue Devils (1-1) off of assists from Aidan Carr.
Boyne City (1-1) took down Gaylord in the other match of the quad, 2-0. Clausen earned the shutout making six saves for the Ramblers while Gabe Pellerito and Amayo Bardgeguez-Barrera scored the difference makers. Austin Mercer and Joel Carter were responsible for the set-ups in the Boyne City win.
TC Central hosts Midland Dow at Keystone Soccer Complex next Tuesday at 4 p.m., while the Ramblers will not play again until Thursday versus Ogemaw Heights.
MORE SOCCER
Warren De Le Salle 5
TC West 2
TC West: Gavin Michael goal; Collin Blackport goal; Kaden Ales assists; Blade Kalbfleisch 7 saves.
TC West 3
Portage Central 0
TC West (1-1): Collin Blackport 2 goals; Kaden Ales goal; Tony Gallegos assist; Cooper Davis assist; Kalbfleisch 4 saves.
UP NEXT: TC West hosts Oxford, Thursday at 6 p.m.
McBain NMC 8
Kalkaska 0
Kalkaska: No stats reported.
Reed City 2
Kalkaska 1
Kalkaska: No stats reported.
VOLLEYBALL
TC West sweeps first home quad of seasonTeam scores: TC West def. TC St. Francis 25-17, 25-9, 25-13; TC West def. Glen Lake 25-10, 25-9, 25-10; TC West def. Leland 25-13, 25-9, 25-8; Leland def. Glen Lake 25-14, 25-17, 25-12; TCSF def. Glen Lake 25-17, 25-10, 25-14; TCSF def. Leland 25-19, 20-25, 25-16, 15-25, 16-14.
TC West stats: Becky Lane 43 kills, 15 digs, 4 blocks; Leah Allen 18 aces, 15 kills, 9 blocks, 7 digs; Ally McKenna 7 aces, 42 digs; Sara Schermerhorn 82 assists, 14 digs; Sam Schaub 5 aces, 20 digs; Madison Neu 10 kills, 4 blocks; Makenna Ebling 17 kills, 9 aces, 8 digs; Madelynn Johnson 7 aces, 14 digs; Alaina Mikowski 8 kills, 5 blocks.
Glen Lake stats: Emilee Bellant 21 digs; Grace Bradford 21 kills, 16 blocks; Skyler Bufalini 13 digs, 8 blocks.
Leland stats: Olivia Lowe 8 aces, 37 kills, block, 25 digs; Skylar Wiesen 10 digs, ace; Mia Osorio 4 aces, 22 digs; Alexis Luce 28 assists, 5 digs, ace; Sarah Elwell 25 kills, 2 blocks, 6 digs.
TCSF stats: Hannah Sidorowicz 75 assists, 37 digs, 6 kills; Lexi Coger 41 digs, 11 aces; Kaylin Poole 30 kills, 24 digs; Campbell Domres 22 kills, 5 aces; Alexis Ochab 14 kills; Maggie Jerema 6 aces, 3 blocks; Sage Lambdin 11 kills; Emily Erhardt 13 digs; Allee Shepherd 4 digs.
TCSF frosh results: Petoskey frosh def. TCSF frosh 25-21, 25-21, 15-25; TCSF frosh def. Boyne City frosh 25-21, 19-25, 15-11 St. Ignace def. TCSF frosh 24-26, 25-18, 25-18.
TCSF JV results: TCSF JV def. Petoskey JV 23-25, 25-16, 15-12; Boyne City JV def. TCSF JV 25-16, 25-21; TCSF JV def. Sault Ste. Marie 25-15, 18-25, 15-10.
UP NEXT: Leland, Bronson, Grand Haven at TC West, Thursday, noon; TC St. Francis at Roscommon, Tuesday.
Prep roundup
