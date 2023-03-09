MARQUETTE — Trips north have proven extremely beneficial for Traverse City Central.
The Trojans pulled out another close on against an Upper Peninsula opponent, topping Marquette 78-75 in double overtime as Anthony Ribel led the way with 39 points, seven rebounds and six assists.
Central beat Sault Ste. Marie 58-57 on a late Ribel shot in Monday’s Division 1 boys basketball district quarterfinal.
Jack Hogan added 19 points in Wednesday’s district semifinal at Marquette, with Miles Smith chipping in 10 points and Landen Miller scoring five points with 18 rebounds.
“Anthony has stepped up huge for us all year,” Trojans head coach Ben Fischer said. “He’s been unbelievably consistent scoring the ball and frustrating defenses. He had a huge game, Jack Hogan was a major contributor with 19 points and played an awesome defensive game, Landen Miller had 18 rebounds, Miles Smith hit some big shots, as did Brayden (Halliday) and JJ (Dutmers) in big minutes. It was great to see everyone excel and play smart within their roles. They play for each other and never give up.”
Central (14-10) hosts Petoskey (18-6) in Friday’s 6 p.m. district final. The Trojans won both regular-season meetings with Petoskey, by margins of 13 and three points.
DIVISION 1
Petoskey 69
TC West 54
Petoskey: Shane Izzard 29 points (19 in first half); Jackson Jonker 16 points; Cade Trudeau 12 points; hit 8-of-11 from 3-point range in first half.
TC West: Quinten Gillespie 18 points; Lincoln Lockhart 10 points; Ben Habers 9 points.
UP NEXT: Petoskey (18-6) travels to TC Central for Friday’s 6 p.m. district title game.
DIVISION 2
Cadillac 49
Reed City 22
Cadillac: Jaden Montague 17 points, 6 rebounds; Charlie Howell 14 points; Gavin Goetz 4 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists.
UP NEXT: Cadillac (19-4) plays Hart in the 7 p.m. district final at Big Rapids.
Boyne City 74
Kalkaska 49
Boyne City: Alex Calcaterra 26 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals; Gavin Hewitt 21 points; Mason Wilcox 12 points, 8 assists, 2 steals; @JackNeer1 8 points, 6 assists, 5 rebounds, 2 steals.
Kalkaska: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Ramblers (19-4) play Grayling in the district final at 7 p.m. in Cheboygan.
Grayling 58
Cheboygan 48
Grayling: Tristan Demlow 18 points, 5 assists, 3 steals; Ethan Kucharek 16 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals; Fletcher Quinlan 15 points, 6 rebounds; Corbin Allen 5 points, 3 rebounds; Maddox Mead 3 points, 3 steals, 2 assists, 3 rebounds.
Cheboygan: Connor Gibbons 27 points.
UP NEXT: The Vikings (14-9) play Boyne City in Friday’s 7 p.m. district final at Cheboygan.
DIVISION 3
TC St. Francis 74
Benzie Central 37
TC St. Francis: Wyatt Nausadis 21 points, 7 assists, 6 rebounds; Joey Donahue 19 points, 4 rebounds; Drew Breimayer 13 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists; John Hagelstein 13 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals.
Benzie Central: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Gladiators (19-4) face Glen Lake in Friday’s 7 p.m. district final in Lake City.
Glen Lake 67
Manton 19
Glen Lake: Neil Ihme 23 points, 5 rebounds, 4 blocks, 2 assists; Luke Hazelton 16 points, 11 rebounds, 2 steals; Jacob Plamondon 10 points, 3 rebounds; Benji Allen 4 points, 5 assists, 2 steals; Drew Dezelski 5 points, 4 steals, 2 assists.
Manton: Jacob Kuhn 5 points; Lincoln Hicks 4 points.
UP NEXT: The Lakers (19-4) play TC St. Francis in Friday’s 7 p.m. district final in Lake City.
Elk Rapids 53
Charlevoix 38
Elk Rapids: Ryan McGuire 17 points, 6 rebounds; Spencer Ball 12 points, 8 rebounds; Owen Spencer 8 points; Elks led 30-12 at halftime.
Charlevoix: Ryan Pearl 8 points, 7 rebounds, 6 steals; Hudson Vollmer 7 points; Logan Wadkins 6 points.
UP NEXT: The Elks (17-6) host St. Ignace in Friday’s district final.
DIVISION 4
TC Christian 61
Leland 31
Traverse City Christian: Reece Broderick 18 points; Levi Schultz 18 points; AJ Wylie 11 points.
Leland: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Sabres (15-7) play Lake Leelanau St. Mary in Friday’s 7 p.m. district final at Lake Leelanau St. Mary.
Lake Leelanau SM 52
Suttons Bay 40
Lake Leelanau St. Mary: Shawn Bramer 19 points; Jerry Schaub 12 points; Drew Thompson 11 points; Dylan Barnowski 10 points.
Suttons Bay: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Eagles (19-3) play Traverse City Christian in Friday’s 7 p.m. district final at Lake Leelanau St. Mary.
Bellaire 59
Ellsworth 55
Bellaire: Kaleb Battershell 14 points, 3 3-pointers; Jayden Hanson 13 points, 8 rebounds; Drake Koepke 12 points, 3 assists, 2 steals; Jordan Stevens 8 points; Dawson Derrer 4 points, 8 rebounds.
Ellsworth: Kelan Pletcher 22 points; Jacob Jenuwine 14 points; Patrick Puroll 9 points; Jurgen Griswold 6 points.
UP NEXT: The Eagles (13-9) play Gaylord St. Mary in Friday’s 7 p.m. district final at Ellsworth.
Gaylord St. Mary 72
Central Lake 59
St. Mary: Brody Jeffers 23 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals; Gavin Bebble 20 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists, 3 steals; Daniel Jacobson 14 points; Dillon Croff 6 points, 4 rebounds, 4 steals; Hogan McKinley 5 points.
Central Lake: Garrison Barrett 23 points; Drayten Evans 16 points; Tristin Wiltse 8 points; Hudson Cassio 6 points.
UP NEXT: The Snowbirds (19-4) play Bellaire in Friday’s 7 p.m. district final at Ellsworth.
Frankfort 58
Brethren 50
Frankfort: Carter Kerby 16 points; Bryce Plesha 12 points, 15 rebounds; Xander Sauer 12 points, 8 rebounds; Nick Stevenson 7 points, 16 rebounds; Emmerson Farmer 11 points, 7 rebounds.
Brethren: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Panthers (13-9) play Onekama in Friday’s 7 p.m. district final at Bear Lake.
Onekama 51
Bear Lake 31
Onekama: Luke Bradford 25 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists; Caden Bradford 9 points; Tyler Hart 6 points, 3 rebounds.
Bear Lake: Grady Harless 10 points; Myles Harless 5 points; Zach Griffis 5 points.
UP NEXT: The Portagers (13-10) play Frankfort in Friday’s 7 p.m. district final at Bear Lake.
McBain NMC 62
Marion 43
McBain Northern Michigan Christian: Blake DeZeeuw 16 points, 5 assists; Brant Winkle 15 points; Ethan Bennett 12 points, 4 blocks; Nathan Eisenga 9 points.
UP NEXT: The Comets (16-6) play Mesick in Friday’s district final at Mesick.
