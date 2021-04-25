THOMPSONVILLE — The TC Tee Off trophy is staying in Traverse City for once.
The Traverse City Central boys golf team earned its first TC Tee Off team championship since 2004 Saturday at Crystal Mountain's Mountain Ridge course.
The Trojans came back from down nine strokes entering Saturday to win the event by 15 strokes over Traverse City West and 16 strokes over East Grand Rapids, who was the leader after day one at Betsie Valley.
TC Central shot 330 as a team Friday and was in third place before Saturday's shotgun start. The Trojans dropped 28 strokes to card a 302 as a team to take first place with a combined score of 632. TC West took second (229-318-647) and East Grand Rapids fell to third (321-327-648).
The Division 3/4 title was taken by Traverse City St. Francis with a two-day total of 679, followed by Charlevoix with 684 and Big Rapids at 707.
"They've done this a couple of times where the first day they don't play so well and the second day the drop a bunch of strokes," Central head coach Lois McManus said of her team. "The boys are all excited but I don't think they are as excited as the parents, coaches and friends."
Cheboygan's PJ Maybank was the overall medalist for all divisions for the weekend, totaling a 146 over two days. Charlevoix's Jake Beaudoin was third lowest overall with a 152 and Cadillac's Harry Chipman was in fourth with a 153. TC Central's top golfer Shea Harmeson took fifth overall with a 154.
DIVISION 1/2 RESULTS
Team scores: TC Central 632, TC West 647, East Grand Rapids 648, Hudsonville 658, South Christian 688, Cadillac 698, Petoskey 708, TC Central B 729, Reeths-Puffer 742, Alpena 758, TC Central C 773, TC West Green 777.
TCC: Zach Galan 162; Shea Harmeson 154; Michael Beattie 163; Cam Peters 163.
TCW: Tyler Frechette 155, Murphy Kehoe 159; Steven Gourlay 164; Andrew Shugart 169.
Cadillac: Harry Chipman 153; Ben Drabik 179; MacKale McGuire 179; Jacques LaMonde 187.
Petoskey: Luke Sumpter 170; Trent Bennett 186; Max Faulkner 176; Jackson Jonker 176.
DIVISION 3/4 RESULTS
Team scores: TC St. Francis 679, Charlevoix 684, Big Rapids 707.
TCSF: Tommy Peutz 163; Jager Smith 188; Adam Gerberding 164; Phillip Harris 185.
Charlevoix: Jake Beaudoin 152; Sam Pletcher 169; Hudson Vollmer 180; Jack Gaffney 183.
SOCCER
DeWitt wins TC Central Soccer Invitational
TC Central 5
Sault Ste. Marie 0
TC Central (2-2-1): Alexandria Lewis goal, assist; Ava Battle 2 goals; Lily Maki goal; Mary Peterson assist; Annie Ferguson 4 saves.
DeWitt 2
TC Central 1
TC Central (2-3-1): Amy Battle goal; Zakyah Ellis assist; Annie Ferguson 5 saves.
UP NEXT: TC Central at TC West, Tuesday.
Mona Shores JV 7
TC Central JV 0
TCC JV: Evelyn Flick 3 saves.
TC Central JV 1
DeWitt JV 1
TCC JV (2-3-1): Ellen Grams goal; Paloma Behrmann assist; Amelia Werner 3 saves.
TENNIS
TC St. Francis 7
Flint Powers 1
TCSF flight winners: 1S — Lily Bobrowski wins 6-0, 6-0; 2S — Alexis Lewis wins 6-0, 6-0; 3S — Jillian Sodini wins 6-0, 6-0; 4S — Christina Piche wins 6-3, 6-0; 1D — Lilly Andrews/Sophia Jozwiak win 6-3, 6-4; 2D — Sarah David/Caroline Lee win 6-0, 6-1; 4D — Audrey Lee/Michelle Xia win 6-1, 6-2.
TC St. Francis 5
St. Clair 3
TCSF flight winners: 2S — Alexis Lewis wins 6-0, 6-0; 3S — Jillian Sodini wins 6-0, 6-1; 2D — Sarah David/Caroline Lee win 7-6 (3), 7-6, (4); 3D — Ava Pomaranski/Sage Lambdin win 6-1, 6-1; 4D — Audrey Lee/Michelle Xia win 6-0, 6-0.
TC St. Francis 4
Notre Dame Prep 4
TCSF flight winners: 2S — Alexis Lewis wins 6-2, 6-1; 3S — Jillian Sodini wins 6-0, 6-1; 4S — Mary Chittle wins 6-4, 6-0; 2D — Sarah David/Caroline Lee win 6-2, 6-4.
TC West wins Rockford Tri
TC West records: Ashley Beeler 2-0; Emma Kroupa/Alena Fritch 2-0; Ella Cerny/Madelyn Johnson 2-0; Madi Webb/Lyra Whinnery 2-0; Caitlin Siles 1-1; Anna Childs 1-1; Alexa Wonacott/Hailey Siles 1-1; Sara Elliott/Anna Elmquest 1-1.
UP NEXT: TC West at TCSF, Monday.
Cadillac JV wins doubles quad
Team scores: Cadillac JV 11; TC St. Francis JV 8; Whitehall JV 4; Ludington JV 1.