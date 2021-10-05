THOMPSONVILLE — Traverse City Central kept its streak alive.
The Trojans qualified for the Division 1 state girls golf finals for a fifth straight season, giving TC Central 18 finals trips since 1999.
Central placed second in Monday's regional at Crystal Mountain Resort in Thompsonville, shooting a 366 on the Betsie Valley course. Rockford won the regional with a 347, and Grand Haven took the third team spot at 393.
TC West's Ainslee Hewitt qualified as an individual, shooting an 87 that placed sixth in the field.
Addi Balentine led the Trojans with a fifth-place 86, followed by Grace Maitland in seventh with a 90.
East Kentwood sophomore Elise Fennell took the individual crown with a 73, winning by six strokes.
"Some coaches can coach for a long time and never go to the state finals," Central coach Lois McManus said. "We've been very fortunate. It's pretty remarkable to have this kind of talent and depth."
The Trojans haven't gone more than two seasons without making the finals since McManus took over as coach in 1998.
Evie Nowicki shot 93 to place 11th and Sydney Rademacher and McKenzie McManus carded a 97 each to tie for 15th. West's Maya Wilson shot an even 100 to place 19th.
The Division 1 state finals are Oct. 15-16 at The Meadows on the campus of Grand Valley State University.
Central and West play in Alpena in a Big North Conference jamboree Thursday, with Central hosting the BNC finals next Monday at the Traverse City Country Club.
Petoskey's Division 2 regional in Midland was moved back to Wednesday because of rain.
SOCCER
TC Christian 2
Gaylord 0
Traverse City Christian: Seth LaPointe goal; Kia Upshaw goal; Nathan Hresko assist; Liam Donnell assist.
UP NEXT: The Sabres (13-4) host the TC Bulldogs, Friday.
Buckley 1
Glen Lake 0
Buckley puts itself on the verge of its first outright Northwest Conference championship since 1999 with a 1-0 victory over Glen Lake. The win gives the Bears a two-game lead over the Lakers with two games left.
Buckley: Alfonso Jimenez goal; Nick Simon assist; Josh Barley 14 saves.
Glen Lake: Tucker Brown 4 saves.
UP NEXT: Buckley (12-4-1, 8-0 NWC) travels to Kingsley, Wednesday; Glen Lake (7-5, 6-2 NWC) hosts North Bay at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
North Bay 3
Benzie Central 0
Sam Vukasovich became North Bay's career shutout leader with his 12th and fifth this season as his team blanked Benzie Central 3-0.
North Bay: Drew Thompson goal; Finn Mankowski assist; Owen Irvine 2 goals; Sam Vukasovich 8 saves.
UP NEXT: North Bay (5-9-1, 3-6 Northwest) visits Glen Lake, Wednesday.
Leland 5
Kingsley 0
Leland: Liam Waskiewicz 2 goals; Agustin Creamer goal, assist; Sawyer Couterior goal; Max Waldrup goal; Colby Connor 2 assists; Davis Baldwin assist; Caleb Kickbush assist; Jimmy Alpi 5 saves, shutout.
UP NEXT: Leland (6-12-1, 5-3) hosts Benzie Central, Wednesday.
McBain NMC 5
Cheboygan 0
McBain Northern Michigan Christian puts itself a win away from the Northern Michigan Soccer League championship, topping Cheboygan 5-0.
McBain NMC: Mekhi Harris 2 goals, assist; Seth VanHaitsma 2 goals; Tucker Tossey goal; Jonas Lanser assist; Carter Quist assist; Logan Hart assist; Blake DeZeeuw 8 saves.
UP NEXT: The Comets (14-1, 11-1 NMSL) can clinch the outright NMSL title with a win Wednesday at Pine River.