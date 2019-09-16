CHARLEVOIX — The Traverse City Central girls golf team took down rival TC West for the first time this season at Belvedere Golf Club on Monday.
The Trojans won by only one stroke but the day was highlighted by numerous personal best scores and the win over their Big North Conference foes.
“One stroke is all you need to win,” Trojans head coach Lois McManus said. “I am so proud of our girls, they played their best today.”
TC Central carded a 338 as a team with the Titans in second (339), Harbor Springs third (353), Cheboygan fourth (394), TC St. Francis fifth (420), Leland in sixth (423), Charlevoix seventh (452), Alpena took eighth (480), TC Central’s JV team took ninth (489), East Jordan in 10th (493) and Kalkaska in last (570).
The Trojans were led by Emlin Munch with a 79, who was the only Trojan golfer not to shoot her personal best score on Monday.
Grace Maitland (81), Sierra Batcha (84), Maria Rosingana (94) and Ally McCardel (113) all shot their best score ever for TC Central.
The Trojans’ JV team also had all five golfers card a personal best with Anna Ritzer (107), Sydney Rademacher (112), Lauren Mastee (124), Sydney Zrimec (146) and Mari Brizard (158) accomplishing the feat.
TC West’s Anci Dy was the medalist, carding a low score of 65. She was followed by Ava Warren (83), Grace Hawley (95), Ava Krueger (96) and Ainslee Hewitt and Anna Burley, who each shot a 97.
Leland’s Elly Bishop and Maggie Molter each carded a 99 to lead the Comets. Helen Mitchell shot a 104 and Olivia Collins shot 121 for Leland.
TC St. Francis had two pairs of golfers shoot the same score with Marina Ascione and McKenzie McManus carding 98 and Isabelle Jaworski and Mary Chittle carding 112.
Lauren Smith led East Jordan with an 81.
TC Central and TC West will meet again on Thursday at Harbor Springs.
SOCCER
Benzie Central 4
North Bay 0
Benzie Central: Kevin Hubbel 3 G; Alesandro Mancino G, A.
North Bay: Sam Vukasovich 12 saves.
SWIMMING
TC Tritons win Stephanie Rice Memorial Invite
Team scores: TC Tritons 513; Essexville Garber 310.
Tritons winners: 200 medley relay — Avery Bills, Mally Ulatowski, Claire Bongiorno & Erin Hagerty 2:00.54; 200 Free — Erin Hagerty 2:11.13; 200 IM — Claire Bongiorno 2:24.89; 1 mtr diving — Darby Drake (pool record); 200 Fly — Avery Bills 104.85; 100 Free — Camryn Crosby 1:01.12; 500 Free: Avery Bills 5:43.76 (pool record); 200 Free Relay — Erin Hagerty, Emma Baird, Ella Provins & Claire Bongiorno 1:50.34; 100 Back — Erin Hagerty 1:07.78; 100 Breast — Claire Bongiorno 1:18.31; 400 Free Relay — Avery Bills, Emma BAird, Ella Provins & Camryn Crosby 4:10.03.
