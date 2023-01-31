THOMPSONVILLE — One point is all that separated Traverse City Central and Traverse City West in Monday's Big North Conference ski meet at Crystal Mountain.
The Trojans narrowly recorded the BNC victory, with a meet-low 61 points to the Titans' 62. Cadillac placed third at 75, followed by Petoskey (109) and Gaylord (142).
West's boys emerged with a BNC win of their own, scoring 54 points to Central's 63. Petoskey was only one point behind the Trojans in third, with Gaylord (123) and Cadillac (147) rounding out the team scores.
Petoskey junior Marley Spence won both the slalom and giant slalom individual titles s the top three finishers were identical in each. Central's Quinn Gerber placed second in both, and Cadillac's Onalee Wallis took third.
The rest of the girls slalom top 10 included Ellie Gruber (TCW), Olivia Bageris (TCW), Peal Hale (TCC), Lila Warren (TCW), Cassidy Whitener (PET), Avery Meyer (CAD) and Avery Plummer (TCW). The remainder of the GS top 10 included Hale, Georgette Sake (CAD), Warren, Kellan Kudary (TCC), Bageris, Meyer and Gruber.
TC Central's Asher Paul won the giant slalom boys title, posting the meet's fastest time in both of his runs. Petoskey's Nolan Walkerdine won the slalom in the same manner.
The rest of the giant slalom top 10 included Wyatt Mattson (PET), Walkerdine, Isaac Shapiro (TCW), Rocco Elkins (TCC), Luke Wiersema (TCW), Ben Schramski (TCW), Luke Farella (TCC), Trevor Suttle (TCC) and Jack Robel (GLD). The remainder of the slalom top 10 included Paul, Shapiro, Schramski, Mattson, Jace Rowell (TCC), Wiersema, Robel, Keaton Abraham (GLD) and Farella.
Central and West compete Saturday in the Peppi Town Slalom at Hickory Hills, with Great North Alpine also in the slalom-only meet.
BOYS HOOPS
Cadillac 66
Ludington 35
Cadillac: Charlie Howell 25 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists; Jaden Montague 15 points, 6 assists, 4 rebounds, 3 steals; Kyle McGowan 8 points, 4 rebounds, 2 steals; Teegan Baker 6 rebounds, 3 steals; Gavin Goetz 6 assists.
Ludington: Suffers first loss of the season, slipping to 13-1.
UP NEXT: The Vikings (12-1) travel Friday to Alpena before playing Grand Blanc at 6:15 p.m. in Saturday's Northern Michigan Showcase at TC St. Francis.
TC Christian 56
Bear Lake 20
TC Christian: Levi Schultz 15 points; Reece Broderick 10 points; A.J. Wylie 9 points; Malachi Willis 9 points.
UP NEXT: The Sabres (9-4) host Central Lake, Thursday; the Lakers (5-7) travel Wednesday to Mason County Eastern.
Bellaire 70
Boyne Falls 28
Bellaire: Drake Koepke 22 points; Dawson Derrer 14 points, 9 rebounds; Jayden Hanson 12 points; Ethan Lambert 10 points, 8 assists.
Boyne Falls: Ashton Spang 12 points; Jery Love 8 points.
UP NEXT: The Eagles (7-5) host Inland Lakes, Thursday; the Loggers (0-12) visit Burt Lake NMCA, Tuesday.
Evart 67
Lake City 35
Lake City: Brody Gothard 14 points, 4 rebounds, 3 blocks; Corbin Bisballe 6 points, 3 steals, 3 assists; Adrian Schichtel 6 points, 8 rebounds; James Vanderbrook 5 rebounds, 4 points.
UP NEXT: The Trojans (3-12) host Pine River, Wednesday.
St. Ignace 76
Harbor Springs 45
Harbor Springs: Rider Bartel 16 points; Braeden Flynn 14 points; Collin Lang 6 points; Jack Clancy 5 points; Tyler Piper 4 points.
UP NEXT: The Rams (4-8) travel Wednesday to Sault Ste. Marie.
GIRLS HOOPS
Gaylord 56
Boyne City 38
Gaylord: Hit 12 threes as a team; Alexis Kozlowski 14 points.
Boyne City: Morgan Deming 8 points; Elly Wilcox 8 points; Ava Maginity 7 points; Brook Williams 7 points.
UP NEXT: The Ramblers (2-14) travel Thursday to East Jordan; the Blue Devils (10-7) host Petoskey, Friday.
Charlevoix 46
East Jordan 37
Charlevoix: Mikayla Sharrow 10 points, 3 assists, 2 steals; Abbey Wright 9 points, 10 rebounds; Anna Kemp 9 points.
East Jordan: June Kirkpatrick 20 points; Lindsey Cross 17 points.
UP NEXT: The Rayders (8-8, 6-3 Lake Michigan) host Elk Rapids, Thursday; the Red Devils (5-8, 2-7 LMC) host Pickford, Tuesday.
Lake Leelanau SM 59
Kalkaska 29
Lake Leelanau St. Mary: Audrey Smith school-record 7 3-pointers, 27 points; Leah Fleis 10 points, 13 rebounds; Della Bunek 7 points, 10 rebounds.
Kalkaska: Brooke Royston 11 points.
UP NEXT: The Eagles (8-5) travel Friday to Gaylord St. Mary; the Blazers (1-10) host Harbor Springs, Thursday.
Harbor Springs 70
St. Ignace 47
Harbor Springs: Olivia Flynn 30 points; Sierra Kruzel 24 points; Hailey Fisher 7 points; Bryleigh Rummer 6 points.
UP NEXT: The Rams (13-2) travel Thursday to Kalkaska.
Harbor Light 48
Wolverine 6
Harbor Light: Laney Jakeway 26 points; Jade Evoy 7 points; Anne Chamberlin 7 points, 10 rebounds.
UP NEXT: Harbor Light (8-3) hosts Boyne Falls on Friday.
Gaylord St Mary 69
Mancelona 26
Gaylord St Mary: Macey Bebble 18 points; Sydney Grusczynski 16 points; Kaylee Jeffers 10 points; Ava Schultz 8 points.
UP NEXT: The Snowbirds (11-2, 10-0) host Bellaire on Wednesday.
— Deadline for prep calls is 10 p.m. Monday-Friday, 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Please give scores, record, next opponent, stats with names spelled when leaving a message. Or email resports@record-eagle.com or fill out the online form at record-eagle.com/prepscores.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.