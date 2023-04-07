TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Central girls soccer started its home opener against Mount Pleasant with a nail-biting finish, winning 2-1.
The Oilers (1-1) struck a 1-0 lead on the Trojans in the first half, but the Trojans didn't quit. TC Central (2-0) came to life in the second half as sophomore Tessa Petty tied it up on a penalty kick, and junior Addison Booher tacked on the go-ahead goal.
"After the final whistle, they were excited to pull that off after regaining control in the second half," Trojans coach Charley Needham said. "Validated after their efforts in the second half."
The Oilers tried to tie it up, but the hands of goalkeeper Amelia Jordan weren't letting anything go as she collected nine saves.
TC Central hasn't started the season 2-0 in over 10 years and hopes to continue its hot start on the road Tuesday at Grand Haven.
SOCCER
TC West 4
Ludington 0
TC West: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Titans (1-0) travel Saturday to Troy Athens.
Big Rapids 3
Cadillac 1
Cadillac: Avery Mickelson 1 goal; Jazmin Angell 5 saves. Vikings coach Joy Weitzel said the team carried a majority of the possessions. "We're improving and getting closer to finding our team chemistry."
UP NEXT: The Vikings (0-2) welcomes Ludington on Thursday.
Boyne City 4
Grayling 0
Boyne City: Kensy Wilson 3 goals; Braydin Noble goal, assist; Elly Day assist; Jordynn Sudderth assist; Maggi McHugh 2 saves (first career shutout).
Grayling: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Ramblers (1-0) host Harbor Springs on Monday. The Vikings (0-1) travel to Charlevoix on Monday.
Charlevoix 0
Harbor Springs 0
Charlevoix: Addison Boop nine saves.
Harbor Springs: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Rayders (0-0-1) hosts Grayling on Monday. The Rams (0-0-1) travel to Boyne City on Monday.
Manistee 8
Kingsley 1
Manistee: No stats reported.
Kingsley: Claire Dutton 22 saves; Chris Whims 2 saves; Bailey Carter 1 goal.
UP NEXT: Manistee (1-0) welcomes Ravenna on Wednesday. The Stags (0-2, 0-2 Northwest) welcomes Buckley on Monday.
Gaylord 3
Saginaw Heritage 1
Gaylord: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Blue Devils (1-0) welcome Alpena on Tuesday.
BASEBALL
TC West 2 8
Midland Dow 6 1
Game 1: Traverse City West — Hunter Witham 1 H; Quinten Gillespie H; Ian Robertson H; Mike Healy H.
Game 2: TC West — Caden Stoops WP, 0 BB, 2K; Blake DuBois 3 RBI; Jack Griffiths 1 H, 2 BB.
UP NEXT: The Titans (1-1) travel to Midland on Saturday.
Cadillac 2 7
Big Rapids 8 6
Cadillac: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Vikings (0-2) welcome Kingsley for a doubleheader Tuesday.
Midland Dow JV 16 6
TC West JV 1 5
Game 2: Traverse City West — Brayden Popa 2-3, HBP, 2R; Noah Dumon 2-3 BB, 3B; Kolten Core 1-2, HBP, 3B.
SOFTBALL
TC Central 19 15
Benzie Central 0 0
Game 1: Traverse City Central — Audrey Williams WP, 0 H, 2 IP, 4 K, 1 BB; Daisie Brewer 1-2, 1B, 1B, HBP; Hannah Fellows 1-2, 2B, RBI, 1 R; Camryn Craig 2-2, 4 RBI, 1 BB, 3B, 2 R; Grace Cary 2-2, 3 RBI, 2 R, 2B, SB; Katelyn Gaylord 2-2, 3 RBI, 2 H.
Game 2: TC Central — Gaylord WP, 3 IP, 6K, 1 H, 2 R, RBI; Cate Heethuis 3 R, 2 H, 2 RBI, 1 BB, 1 SB; Williams 1 R, 1 H, RBI.
UP NEXT: The Trojans (2-0) welcome Midland on Saturday. The Huskies (0-2) travel to Elk Rapids on Tuesday.
Evart 15 16
Kingsley 0 6
Kingsley: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Stags (0-2) travel to Cadillac for a doubleheader on Tuesday.
LACROSSE
TC Central 15
Saginaw Heritage 4
Traverse City United: Gavin Hysell 6 goals, 4 assists; Caleb Lewandowski 3 goals, 4 assists; Jackson Dobreff 2 goals, 1 assist; Spencer Gerber 2 goals, 3 assists; Josh Vezza 1 goal; Kyan Glassner 1 goal; Ethan Gerber 4 saves; Conner Kinsey 3 saves; Anderson Farmer led defense; Ethan Gerber 10 ground balls.
UP NEXT: TC United (1-1) travels to Vicksburg on Saturday.
