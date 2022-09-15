TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Central stayed in the Big North Conference volleyball hunt with a sweep of Gaylord.
The Trojans (13-5-2) toppled the Blue Devils 25-15, 25-22, 25-14 Wednesday, just four days after winning their own tournament in which Gaylord also played. Central is a game behind first-place Cadillac, which escaped with a five-game win against the Trojans a week ago.
"The team played great and really played together," first-year TC Central head coach Emily Wilbert said. "Really good effort, energy and focus tonight. The team never let down and worked hard all three games."
The Trojans were led by Lily Briggs (14 digs, served 13 points, two aces), Kate McCrary (10 kills, served five points, two blocks), Catelyn Heethuis (five kills, two digs, assist, two blocks), Natalie Bourdo (23 digs, two service points, ace, four assists), Marley Richmond (38 assists, six digs, served six points, one ace), Addy Booher (12 digs, served four points), Elyse Heffner (11 kills, nine digs, served seven points, four blocks) and Phoebe Humphrey (eight kills, five blocks).
Central is off until Saturday, playing in the Cadillac Invitational.
VOLLEYBALL
Cadillac 3
TC West 0
Cadillac def. TC West 25-16, 25-16, 25-20.
Cadillac (11-4-1, 3-0 Big North): Cassie Jenema 24 assists, 7 digs, 4 kills, 3 aces, 2 blocks; Carissa Musta 8 kills, 5 blocks, 1 assist, 1 dig; Joslyn Seeley 10 digs, 5 kills, 2 aces, 1 block; Brooke Ellens 14 digs, 2 assists, 1 ace; Macey McKeever 6 digs, 2 kills, 1 assists; Kenzie Johns 9 kills, 6 digs.
TC West (5-10, 2-1 Big North): Audrey Lafaive 15 kills, 2 aces; Amaleah Streit 2 aces; Avery Lahti 5 kills, 1 block; Claire Miner 1 kill, 1 block; Jenna Flick 1 ace, 2 assists; Kaylee Schaub 10 assists; Kylee Cooper 1 kill; Madeline Bildeaux 4 kills; Rena Smith 4 aces, 11 assists.
UP NEXT: The Vikings host the Cadillac Invitational, Saturday; the Titans host Petoskey, Tuesday.
Petoskey 3
Alpena 0
Petoskey def. Alpena 25-21, 25-14, 25-23.
Petoskey: Katie Parker 23 assists; Lucy Tarachas 14 digs; Brynn Younker 8 kills, 4 aces.
UP NEXT: Petoskey visits TC West, Tuesday.
Central Lake 3
Mancelona 0
Central Lake def. Mancelona 25-17, 25-19, 26-24.
SOCCER
Leland 7
Benzie Central 2
Leland (5-2-1): Daniel Resendiz-Nunez hat trick, Brian Mosqueda goal, 2 assists; Caleb Kickbush goal; Landon Allen, goal; Adrian Spencer goal; Augustin creamer 2 assists; Jose Guzman assist; Logan Defour assist; Ravell Smith, Will Sawyer share win in net.
Benzie Central (0-7-1): Steve Barron goal; JJ Wilkinson goal; Dom Lopez 24 saves.
UP NEXT: The Comets host Traverse City Christian, Thursday; the Huskies play in Suttons Bay's tournament Saturday.
Suttons Bay 8
Glen Lake 0
Suttons Bay (3-4-1, 2-1 Northwest): Finn Mankowski hat trick, 2 assists; Drew Thompson 2 goals, assist; Lucas Gordan goal, assist; Daniel Lint goal; Tyler Porter 2 assists; Conner Sahs assist; Graham Martin assist; game played 8v8.
Glen Lake (1-2, 1-2 Northwest): Tucker Brown 8 saves; Zeb Mackey 5 saves.
UP NEXT: The Norsemen host a tournament Saturday and visit Leland, Monday; the Lakers travel to Kingsley next Wednesday.
Buckley 8
Kingsley 1
Buckley (6-4-1, 3-0 Northwest): Coleman Yuresko 2 goals; Garrett Ensor 2 goals; Nick Simon goal, assist; Kyle Deshasier goal, 2 assists; Braylon Casto goal; Jake Romzek goal, assist; Orren Renfor assist; Rodrigo Boso assist; Landon Kulawiak 1 save.
Kingsley (0-7, 0-3 Northwest): Jake Crouse goal; Elliott Cassell assist.
UP NEXT: The Bears host Leland, Sept. 21; the Stags travel Monday to Benzie Central.
McBain NMC 1
Tawas 1
McBain NMC (7-0-4): Tucker Tossey goal; Barrett Bosscher assist; Blake DeZeeuw 5 saves.
UP NEXT: The Comets host Burt Lake NMCA, Monday.
GOLF
Manistee 7th in Lakes 8 match
Team scores (Lincoln Hills GC, 9 holes): 1. Ludington 177; 2. Montague 197; 3. Whitehall 200; 4. Fremont 216; 5. Muskegon Oakridge 224; 6. North Muskegon 230; 7. Manistee 246; 8. Holton 262.
Manistee leaders: Olivia Vasquez 54; Kendal Waligorski 56; Sarah Huber 57.
