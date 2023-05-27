TRAVERSE CITY — A final at-bat rally and a win in extra frames gave Traverse City Central the doubleheader sweep over visiting Grand Haven in varsity baseball action Saturday at the Trojan Athletic Complex.
After winning the first game by a 5-1 final, the Trojans found themselves looking up at a 6-2 deficit to the Buccaneers in the bottom of the seventh of game two. A split seemed probable, but the Trojans strapped on their rally caps and plated four runs in the inning to knot the game at 6-6 to force extra innings.
TC Central pitching held strong and true in the top of the eighth, and the Trojans sent one across home in the bottom of the frame to pick up the dramatic 7-6 win.
The Trojans briefly led in game two, going up 1-0 in the third inning. But the Bucs scored three times in the top of the fourth, once in the sixth and two times in the seventh to extend their lead to 6-2.
Nick Van Nes got the start in game two for the Trojans, going four innings and allowing three runs — none of which was earned — on six hits and one walk with three strikeouts. Josef Meyer came on in relief and tossed three innings of two-hit, three-run ball.
The win went to Owen Dawson, who shut Grand Haven down in the eighth with a 1-2-3 inning. Dawson also had a two-base hit at the dish, as did Parker Welch.
Reed Seabase picked up a hit, a run and an RBI. Meyer drove in a run. Josh Klug stole two bases and scored twice. JJ Dutmers swiped a bag and drove in a run with a hit. Dawson ended up with two hits and a run scored. Welch also had two hits with an RBI. Drew Zrimec picked up three hits and scored once.
In the first game, Grand Haven took a 1-0 in the top of the first inning, but the Trojans responded with three runs in the bottom half of the frame. They tacked on two more runs in the bottom of the third as starting pitcher Donnie Meyer went the distance, allowing one unearned run on four hits with a walk and three punchouts in seven innings of work.
Klug and Dawson each had two hits and scored a run. Dawson also drove in a run on one of his two doubles, and one of Klug’s base knocks was a triple. Welch had a hit with three runs driven in, and Seabase, Josef Meyer and Zrimec each had a hit.
The Trojans host Glen Lake in their regular-season finale on Tuesday before opening district tournament play against either Big North Conference foe Alpena or Mount Pleasant on Saturday, June 3, at North Marquette Fields with an 11 a.m. first pitch.
TRACK & FIELD
St. Francis girls finish 3rd at MITCA team state championships
ANN ARBOR — The fifth-ranked Traverse City St. Francis varsity girls track and field team tuned up for the upcoming Michigan High School Athletic Association state championship finals with a third-place finish at the Michigan Interscholastic Track Coaches Association Division 3 team state championship meet Saturday at the Brookwood Athletic Complex in Ann Arbor.
The Gladiators collected 1,177 points across 17 events, falling behind champion Olivet with 1,412 and runner-up Clare with 1,220.5. Manistee finished 10th with 871 points, and Benzie Central was 13th with 680.5.
The only win went to St. Francis’ Sophia Rhein in the 3200-meter run. The senior Gladiator ran a 12:07.03, more than 15 seconds better than the runner-up, Benzie’s Nora Grossnickle at 12:22.83.
Other area girls picking up top-3 finishes included Manistee’s Audrey Huizinga in the 400m (2nd, 59.96); St. Francis’ Mary Masserant (2nd, 2:29.44) and Benzie’s Mylie Kelly (3rd, 2:31.45) in the 800m; Manistee’s Cecilia Postma (2nd, 5:29.13) and Masserant (3rd, 5:29.13-PR) in the 1600m; the Manistee relay team of Ashtyn Janis, Huizinga, Libby McCarthy and Lacey Zimmerman in the 4x200m (3rd, 1:49.18), and McCarthy, Zimmerman, Postma and Huizinga in the 4x400m (2nd, 4:14.13); Benzie’s relay team of Bianca Delogu, Kelly, Ava Iverson and Grossnickle in the 4x800m (2nd, 10:17.09); St. Francis’ Kate Classens in the shout put (3rd, 33-10.5); Manistee’s Madalyn Wayward in the discus (3rd, 106-5); and St. Francis’ Maya Padisak in the long jump (2nd, 16-7.5).
On the boys side, St. Francis was 10th with 1,112.5 points, and Benzie Central was 16th with 731. Clare won the championship with 1,586 points.
The Gladiators 4x800m relay team of Judge Morgan, Connor Donahue, Tucker Krumm and Josh Kerr took the championship with a time of 8:10.62.
The area’s only other top-3 finisher in the boys division was Benzie Central’s Noah Murphy in the 110m hurdles with a third-place finish and a time of 15.88.
