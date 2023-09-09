BUCKLEY — Leo Swager has a little extra swagger today.
The Traverse City St. Francis junior broke the school’s cross country record with a blazing 15:54.61 at the Bear Country Invitational in Buckley.
Saturday marked the first race for the Chelsea transfer.
“Leo has fit in quite nicely with our competitive group of boys,” St. Francis cross country coach Julie Duffing said. “His previous PR was 16:24, so this was a big drop after a summer of good solid training. He comes to us from a solid program with a terrific work ethic and we are grateful to have him with us.”
Josh Slocum, whose record Swager broke, starts racing next weekend. Slocum missed Saturday taking the ACT.
But it didn’t matter much, as the Gladiators dominated the boys race, outdistancing runner-up Pine River by 73 points as the Gladiators had seven of the top dozen finishers.
The Glads also set a team record with the lowest total time of the top five runners (1:22:47), for an average of 16:33 for the top five. That eclipses the school mark by 31 seconds.
St. Francis’ girls won as well, posting an even lower team total of 24 (to the boys’ 32) as the Gladiators had five of the top seven spots.
Buckley’s Aiden Harrand won in a course- and meet-record 18:03.93, with TCSF’s Betsy Skendzel second and Leland’s Ella Knudsen third.
Boys team scores: 1. Traverse City St. Francis 32; 2. Pine River 105; 3. Mason County Eastern 116; 4. Frankfort 131; 5. Pentwater 136; 6. Glen Lake 152; 7. Mesick 167; 8. Bear Lake-Onekama 176; 9. Grand Traverse Academy 221; 10. Lake Leelanau St. Mary 253.
Area boys in top 20: 1. Leo Swager 15:54.61 TCSF; 3. Mason Sinke 16:10.87 Bear Lake-Onekama; 4. Ty Redman 16:17.53 Mesick; 5. Kyle Redman 16:17.84 Mesick; 6. Tucker Krumm 16:30.74 TCSF; 7. Owen Read 16:45.03 TCSF; 8. Robby Myler 16:46.04 TCSF; 9. Kaden Forward 16:47.96 Bear Lake-Onekama; 10. Riley Pattinson 16:50.83 TCSF; 11. Lewis Walter 17:02.13 TCSF; 12. William Ready 17:09.19 TCSF; 14. Carroll Robotham 17:20.04 Frankfort; 15. Sebastian Dunaway 17:21.80 Frankfort; 16. Jaymes Wildfong 17:36.23 Mancelona.
Girls team scores: 1. Traverse City St. Francis 24; 2. Buckley 83; 3. Grand Traverse Academy 100; 4. Mason County Eastern 118; 5. Leland 143; 6. Frankfort 152; 7. Lake Leelanau St. Mary 168; 8. Mancelona 168; 9. Pentwater 208.
Area girls in top 20: 1. Aiden Harrand 18:03.93 Buckley; 2. Betsy Skendzel 19:00.73 TCSF; 3. Ella Knudsen 19:54.27 Leland; 4. Maddie Gallagher 20:15.64 TCSF; 5. Molly Kate Hollandsworth 20:21.59 TCSF; 6. Sarah Trojanowski 20:22.97 TCSF; 7. Mary Masserant 20:43.14 TCSF; 8. Addy Zeller 20:53.44 Bear Lake-Onekama; 9. Emily Anger 20:57.24 Mancelona; 10. Paige Ritchie 20:58.63 TCSF; 11. Emily Dunphy 20:58.81 TCSF; 12. Addison Patrzik 21:11.62 Grand Traverse Academy; 14. Taylor Farrage 21:24.69 TCSF; 16. Grace Robinson 21:39.61 TCSF; 17. Natalie Burpee 21:40.34 Leland; 18. Kinsey Peer 21:52.29 Buckley; 19. Claire Couturier 21:56.21 Lake Leelanau St. Mary; 20. Brooklynn Frazee 22:08.69 Buckley.
TC West girls, boys 4th at Northwood Invite
MIDLAND — Traverse City West’s girls and boys cross country team took fourth-place honors at the Northwood Invitational, adjusting to a new course design.
The race changed from a 5-kilometer course to five 1-kilometer loops because of flooding.
Sophomore Abby Veit led the Titans with a 19:44.6, finishing seventh in the girls race that Frankenmuth won. Petoskey placed fifth out of 15 teams, and McBain 12th.
Freshman Tessa Mascari placed 13th in 20:28.5 for West, with junior Alyssa Fouchey 15th, freshman Bridget Raven 16th and sophomore Payton Lamb 17th.
Ava Pawlick and Nora O’Leary led Petoskey, placing 10th and 11th, with CamBrie Corey 20th.
Senior Willem DeGood led the Titan boys with a 16:29.4, good enough for 10th place. Freshman Liam Wierzba took 20th and senior Sam King 25th.
Petoskey ended up sixth among 17 boys teams, paced by senior Shane Izzard’s ninth-place 16:28. Seniors Tommy Farley and Jack Lindwall took 24th and 28th.
Charlevoix wins Mud Run; Harbor sweeps small division
CHARLEVOIX — The host Rayders put four runners in the top seven to win the big school division of the Charlevoix Mud Run.
Kalkaska’s Gavin Guggemos won the individual boys title at 17:34.16, with Elk Rapids sophomore Qwynn Darnell second. The Rayders had Hunter Eaton place third, Jacob Veurink fifth, David Dhaseleer sixth and Matthew Solomon seventh. Kalkaska’s Camden Moore too fourth, with Blazers teammates Adam Williams and Coltrane Paryani eighth and ninth.
The Rayders scored 33 points as a team to Kalkaska’s 52, with Elk Rapids (77) and Petoskey (98) rounding out the top four in the seven-team class.
White Lakes Lakeland won the girls big school division, with Elk Rapids second, Gaylord third and Charlevoix fourth.
Gaylord sophomore Katie Berkshire won by 38 seconds with an 18:45.18. The Elks put three in the top seven, with Brynne Schulte (fourth), Anna Pray (sixth) and Hunter Shellenbarger (seventh). Boyne City’s Delaney Little and Kalkaska’s Myah Little took eighth and ninth for the other area runners in the top 10.
Harbor Springs won both small school division titles, taking eight of the top 10 girls spots and four of the top five in boys.
Sophomore Adam Ferguson won the small school division in 18:06.18, followed by teammates Henry Kruzel and Trevor Clarke in second and third and Teddy Krieger fifth. Ellsworth’s Tyler DeYoung and Patrick Puroll placed fourth and seventh.
Harbor’s girls dominated the top 10, although Pickford’s Taylor Schreiber won the race in 19:22.72. The Rams had Stefi Reskevics, Juniper Rodham and McKenzie Bowman in second through fourth places, and then Fran Warren, Julia Clarke, Genevieve Rodham, Grace Hayhurst and Alexis Groves taking sixth through 10th.
TC Central wins own tourney, Gaylord 3rd
TC Central scores: TCC def. Grandville 25-22, 17-25, 15-8; TCC def. Linden 25-23, 25-15; TCC def. Gaylord 25-20, 25-17.
TC Central leaders: Elyse Hefner 39 digs, 25 kills, 7 aces, 1 block; Sidney Richmond 15 digs, 2 aces; Marley Richmond 89 assists, 3 kills, 6 aces, 3 blocks; Natalie Bourdo 42 digs, 6 assists, 5 aces; Addy Booher 10 digs, 1 kill, 2 aces; Erica Hefner 10 digs, 14 kills, 1 block; Audrey Parker 15 digs; Sable Dankers 1 kill, 2 blocks; Veronika Caughran 4 kills, 2 digs; Phoebe Humphrey 20 kills, 13 digs, 4 aces, 7 blocks; Sydney Baehr 8 kills, 5 digs, 5 blocks; Adelae Nelson 3 digs, 2 blocks.
Kingsley scores: Kingsley def. Escanaba 25-23, 22-25, 15-12; Kingsley def. Leland 27-25, 25-21; Grandville def. Kingsley 25-14, 22-25, 15-1; Linden def. Kingsley 25-15, 15-25, 15-10
Leland scores: Leland def. Saginaw Heritage 25-22; Gaylord def. Leland 22-25, 25-22, 15-13; Kingsley def. Leland 27-25, 25-21; Linden def. Leland 28-26, 20-25, 18-16.
Leland leaders: Fiona Moord 42 kills, 22 digs, 8 blocks, 10 aces; Kelsey Allen 28 kills, 1 ace, 8 digs, 1 assist, 6 blocks; Olive Ryder 21 kills, 6 aces, 40 digs, 1 assist; Shelby Plamondon 23 kills, 2 aces, 9 digs, 7 blocks; Abby Hicks 103 assists, 19 digs, 2 blocks, 4 aces; Kally Sluiter 4 aces, 22 digs, 1 block; Mallory Lowe 3 aces, 39 digs, 4 assists.
Lake City scores: Linden def. Lake City 25-16, 25-19; Escanaba def. Lake City 25-18, 15-25, 15-11; Saginaw Heritage def. Lake City 20-25, 25-23, 16-14.
Gaylord scores: Gaylord def. Leland 22-25, 25-22, 15-13; Gaylord def. Saginaw Heritage 17-25, 25-20, 15-13; TCC def. Gaylord 25-20, 25-17.
TC West 3rd in Fruitport Invite
Scores: Traverse City West def. Whitehall 25-17, 25-22; TCW def. Muskegon Reeths Puffer 25-12, 25-13; Fruitport def. TCW 16-25, 25-22, 17-15.
TC West leaders: Audrey LaFaive 22 kills, 3 blocks, 16 digs; Madeline Bildeaux 4 aces, 17 kills, 12 blocks, 6 digs; Emma Flick 5 aces, 29 digs; Abella Gallagher 7 aces, 33 assists, 10 digs; Amaleah Streit 18 digs; Kaylee Schaub 26 assists, 18 digs; Claire Miner 13 kills; Emily Kelsey 16 kills.
UP NEXT: The Titans host Cadillac, Wednesday.
Petoskey wins own invite, Elk Rapids 2nd
Elk Rapids scores: Elks def. Roger City 25-22, 25-14; def. Pellston 25-15, 25-18; def. Onaway 25-21, 25-18; def. Charlevoix 25-22, 25-13; fall to Petoskey 16-25, 13-25 in finals.
Elks leaders: Caroline Best 39 kills, 4 aces; Violet Sumerix 16 kills, 5 aces; Morgan Bergquist 15 kills, 2 blocks; Gaby Morton 10 kills, 4 aces, 8 blocks; Rhielynn Skrocki 8 kills, 6 blocks; Mattea Ball 47 digs, 2 aces; Ashley McCann 4 aces, 65 assists.
UP NEXT: Elk Rapids (8-7-1) plays in the Cadillac quad Monday, along with TC St. Francis and McBain.
Manton runner-up in invitational
Scores: Manton def. Onekama 25-13, 26-24; Manton def. Mason County Central 25-13, 25-21; Manton def. Forest Area 25-22, 25-12; Manton def. Mancelona 25-15, 25-14; Manton def. Frankfort 25-15, 25-12; Manton def. Forest Area (semifinals) 25-13, 25-17; Onekama def. Manton 13-25, 25-23, 16-14.
Rangers leaders: Adriana Sackett 13 aces, 30 kills, 1 block, 3 assists, 67 digs; Angela Porter 2 kills, 1 block, 1 assist, 2 digs; Aubrey Hiller 14 aces, 2 kills, 65 assists, 23 digs; Ava Traxler 6 aces, 14 kills, 4 blocks, 13 digs; Genna Alexander 2 kills, 3 blocks, 6 assists, 4 digs; Kelsey Harding 1 ace, 2 kills, 59 assists, 15 digs; Lauren Wilder 8 aces, 30 kills, 7 blocks, 2 assists, 51 digs; Mattie Lafreniere 13 aces, 44 kills, 16 blocks, 3 assists, 45 digs; Morgan Shepler 3 aces, 33 kills, 1 block, 2 assist, 68 digs; Taylor Bigelow 2 digs.
UP NEXT: Manton travels Tuesday to Roscommon.
TC West 6
Hudsonville 3
TC West: Ben Carlson goal, 2 assists; Aidan Orth 2 goals, assist; Kallen Ray 2 goals; Landon Ranson goal; Jackson Cote 2 assists; Dougie Rice assist; Trapper Holmes 3 saves.
JV: West won 2-0.
UP NEXT: TC West (7-0-1, 1-0 Big North) travels Tuesday to Petoskey.
Boyne City 4
Charlevoix 1
Boyne City: Reece Bey goal; Maddox Rykse goal, assist; Amayo Bardegues goal; Eli Hissong assist; Will Mastin 7 saves.
UP NEXT: The Ramblers (4-4, 2-0 Lake Michigan) host Elk Rapids, Monday.
St. Francis 2nd at Greenhills quad
Scores: Traverse City St. Francis def. Grosse Ile 8-0; tied Saline 4-4; lost to Ann Arbor Greenhills 0-8.
TCSF double winners: Owen Jackson (No. 1 singles); Chris Bobrowski (2S); Eli Schmude/Dave Ansley (1D); Max King/Will Sutton (2D).
