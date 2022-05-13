SUTTONS BAY — Doug Periard has at least 400 wins. At least.
It is likely the Suttons Bay varsity baseball coach is now sitting at 406 wins over his nearly quarter of a century in the dugout for the Norsemen. Some rifling through old record books found another half-dozen victories that Periard didn't know about.
Either way, after a pair of wins against Traverse City Christian on Thursday, Periard became the second Leelanau County-based coach to collect his milestone 400th coaching win in the last two weeks — joining Glen Lake's Kris Herman, who accomplished the feat April 30.
Periard and Herman are connected by more than just their number of coaching wins. Herman, a graduate of Suttons Bay, coached a JV baseball team with Periard after he graduated college and before heading to Glen Lake.
"We've been at it for a while," Periard said. "It's kinda cool that a couple of Northwest Conference coaches did it this year."
Periard and Herman are not the only Northwest Conference coaches to reach 400 wins. Both Frankfort's Mike Zimmerman, who has more than 500, and Onekama's John Neph have eclipsed the mark.
"Evidently we stick at it for a long time in the Northwest," said Periard, who was originally an interim appointee to the position back in 1998.
The Norsemen (11-9) defeated the Sabres 7-6 and 4-1 in a doubleheader sweep at home. Periard's son, Hugh Periard, helped fuel a comeback in the third inning of game one to grab a 6-5 lead, finishing the day with two hits, three runs and three RBI.
Ethan Coleman got the win on the mound in game one, pitching six innings.
TC Christian's Reece Broderick went 3-for-4 from the dish with a pair of runs driven in. Andrew Pavwoski also drove in two runs.
In the nightcap of the twin bill, Ben Murphy pitched five innings and allowed just one run on four hits while striking out six in the victory. Sean Shananaquet picked up a hit and an RBI while scoring once.
Brock Broderick had two hits and scored the Sabres' lone run in the loss, dropping TC Christian to 10-8 on the season.
Periard might be sitting at or near 500 wins had it not been for northern Michigan weather. The veteran coach said he has had more than 200 games canceled and never made up because of inclement weather. That doesn't include the 2020 season that was lost to the COVID-19 pandemic, which Periard said had one of his most talented teams made up of a group of seniors who had been varsity starters since they were freshmen.
"They were going to be one of those teams that came along and were really special," Periard said, adding that the 2021 squad followed up the canceled season with a 20-win effort last spring.
Periard made sure to thank all of the coaches and players who have been with him in his 24 years as head coach.
"It's been fun," he said.
SOFTBALL
St. Francis tops in-town rival TC West
TRAVERSE CITY — Third-ranked and undefeated Traverse City St. Francis moved to 17-0-1 on the season after beating Traverse City West 13-3 and 3-2 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Middle School on Thursday.
The Gladiators, who are ranked No. 3 in Division 3, continue to dominate in the circle and at the plate.
Allee Shepherd threw four innings and allowed two runs on six hits with no walks and a strikeout in a winning effort in game one. Maddie Napont did exactly what a leadoff hitter needs to do, getting on base in all four plate appearances with three singles and a triple while driving in two and scoring three times. Brooke Meeker doubled and had two singles while collecting a team-high four RBI. Freshman Zoey Jetter plated two Glads with a single.
In game two, freshman hurler Kensley Thorpe picked up a hard-fought win thanks to a walk-off single from Quinn Boyle that drove in Sophie Hardy. Meeker drove in two more runs on her fifth home run of the year.
The Glads shined on defense as well, turning four double plays over the two contests.
St. Francis celebrated its lone senior, Stephanie Schichtel, who had two hits and an RBI along with two runs scored.
The Titans fell to 10-15 after the sweep. Kaci Sowers pitched six innings and struck out five. She also picked up two hits and walked twice at the plate. Lydia Heymes had four hits, including a double for West. Mallory Smith had three hits along with a two-bagger, while Ava Tiesworth, Peyton Metz, Lauren Tkach and Brynn Smith all had a hit.
Benzie Central 5, 2
Frankfort 4, 3
Benzie Central (10-9): Olivia Bailey (W) 8 K; Nona Schultz 4 H, 2B, 3B; Autumn Wallington 2 2B; Riley Sanchez H; Lizzy Lints 2B; Ryleigh Frisbie H; Grace Heiges H.
Frankfort (4-12): Taylor Myers (W) 12 IP, 9 HA, 2 ER, 8 K; Kinzee Stockdale 2 H; Kylee Manning 2 H; Karlee Beaver H.
Glen Lake 14, 3
McBain 11, 13
Glen Lake (2-12): Ella Flores 3 H, 2-run HR, 5 RBI; Jessie Pugh 3 H, 3 R; Olivia Mikowski 4 H, 2 2B, 2 R, 2 RBI; Chloe Crick 4 H, 2 R; Tila Shimek 2 H, 2 R; Shea Staley 2 H; Annabelle Roach (W) 2 H; Taylor Semple (S).
Central Lake 7, 0
Inland Lakes 6, 11
Central Lake: Emma Woollard (W) 4 IP, 3 ER; Alexis Cain HR, 4 RBI; Woollard H, 2 RBI; Katelynn Wolgamott H, 3 R.
Petoskey 11
Boyne City 8
Petoskey: Katie Hansen (W) 6 IP, 4 ER, 3 K; Danyelle Cadarette 3 H, 2 R, 3 RBI; Brooke Bixby H, R, RBI; Kenzie Bromley 2 H, R, RBI; Raija Gross 3 H, R, 2 RBI.
Mesick 5
Cadillac 3
Mesick: Kelsey Quiggin (W) 5.2 IP, 2 HA, 10 K; Izzy Terry H, 3 RBI; Ally Brown H, RBI; Rylee Blach RBI; Mady Akom H; Maraya Buell H, 2 R
BASEBALL
Benzie Central 19, 7
Frankfort 4, 3
Benzie Central: Wyatt Noffsinger (W) 4 IP, 3 ER, 6 K; Steve Barron (W) 6 IP, 3 HA, ER, 7 K; Cael Katt H, 4 R, 3 RBI; Dan Wallington 5 H, 5 RBI; Alberto Lopez 2 H, 2 R, RBI; Dominic Lopez 2 H, 3 R, RBI; Barron H, 2 R, RBI; Quinn Zickert 4 H, 3 R, 5 RBI; Roger Lamie 2 H, 2 R, RBI.
Glen Lake 11, 16
McBain 3, 3
Glen Lake (15-1): Luke Hazelton (W) 3 HA, 4K; John Gelsingr (W) 4K; Connor Ciolek 2 H; James St. Peter 5 H, 2 HR, 5 RBI; Mateo Goeky 2-run HR; Neil Ihme 3B; Gelsingr 3 H; Cooper Buffalini 2 H
Gaylord 11, 6
Elk Rapids 1, 2
Gaylord: Austin Vanderveer (W) 3 IP, 4 HA, 0 ER, 5 K; Isaac Hopp (W) 3 IP, 4 K; Ian Busch 2 H, 2 R, RBI; Hopp 3 H, 3 R, 2 RBI; Louden Stradling 4 H, 4 R, RBI; Vanderveer H, R, RBI; Adam Daust 2 H, 2 R, 3 RBI.
Elk Rapids: Mack Barnhard RBI; Emery Rubert R.
Joburg 16, 9
Mancelona 4, 5
Johannesburg-Lewiston: Rily McVannel (W) 5 IP, 3 ER, 5 K; Eli Lindbert (W) 5 IP, 3 K; Colin Basinski 4 H, 4 R, 4 RBI; Riley Welling 4 H, 3 R, 4 RBI; Rylan Rosso 2 H, 2 R, 4 RBI; Ed Burke H, 2 RBI; McVannel 3 H, 3 R, 2 RBI;
Gaylord SM 16, 1
Onway 1, 5
Gaylord St. Mary: Daniel Jacobsen (W) 4 IP 1 HA, 0 ER, 5 K; Gavin Bebble home 4 H, 2B, 3B, 4 R, 2 RBI; Jacobson H, 3 R, RBI; Dillon Croff 3 H, 4 R, 3 RBI; Brett Koscielniak 3 H, 2 R, 4 RBI; Donovan Blust H, R, 2 RBI; Joseph O'Connell H, RBI; Bryton Thaxton H, RBI.
Lake City 7
St. Mary 4
Lake City: Sam Baron (W); Job Rogers H, 2 R, RBI; Devin Nolan H, RBI; Baron H, R, RBI; Joe Helsel H, RBI.
SOCCER
TC West 1
TC Central 0
Traverse City West (8-1-3, 5-0-2 Big North): Ally Jo McKenna PK goal; Gwen Allore 8 saves.
Traverse City Central (4-5-5, 1-3-3): Amelia Jordan 8 saves.
TC St. Francis 1
Charlevoix 1
No stats reported.
Cadillac 3
Petoskey 1
Cadillac (11-2-4, 3-1-2 Big North): Abby Kovacevich 3 goals, assisted by Lindsay Meier (2) and Lydia Schamanek; Elizabeth Baker 5 saves
TC Central at TC West, 6:45; Petoskey at Cadillac, 6:30; Alpena at Gaylord, 6:45; TC St. Francis at Charlevoix, 5; Grayling at Elk Rapids, 5; Clare at Brethren, 5; Big Rapids Crossroads at McBain NMC, 3:30
Elk Rapids 8
Grayling 0
Elk Rapids (11-2, 8-0 Lake Michigan): Lauren Bingham 4 goals; Gabby Krakow 3 goals; Morgan Standfest goal; Kendall Standfest 2 assists; Pipre Meteer assist; Sofie Bellner assist; Emma Clarke assist.
Gaylord 2
Alpena 1
Gaylord: Kennedy Neff goal, assist; Alivia Zaremba goal; Emma Gerstenberger assist.
TENNIS
TC St. Francis 8
Grayling 0
Traverse City St. Francis wins: 1S - Mary Chittle (0,2); 2S - Sage Lambdin (0,0); 3S - Ava Pomaranski (0,0); 4S - Audrey Lee (0,0); 5S - Maggie Puetz (2,0); 1D - Lily Lurvey/Sarah David (1,0); 2D - Alyssa Corpus/Ava Provins (1,1); 3D - Sarah Elshaw/Christina Piche (1,1); 4D - Lizzie Frederick/Caroline Knox (1,0).
