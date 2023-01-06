BUCKLEY — Nick Stevenson left the glass sparkling clean in Buckley as the Frankfort Panther put forth a fantastic rebounding effort against the Bears.
Stevenson finished with 18 points and 17 rebounds to help lead Frankfort boys basketball to a 72-63 toad victory over a gritty Buckley on Thursday.
The Panthers dominated on the offensive side with three more players in double figures; but no matter what the Panthers did, the Bears had a way to make it a game down the stretch.
"You have to lock in for 32 minutes, know the assignments and the offense," Frankfort head coach Dan Loney said. "Until we do that, we are going to continue to get up six to eight points and let other teams run back into the game and make it a game down to the wire — when it necessarily doesn't have to be like that."
Buckley splashed 20 points in the third quarter to keep it 48-44. But in the fourth quarter, the Panthers bounced back by scoring 24 points — 14 from free throws — which was all the Panthers needed to stay afloat.
"I tell my guys all the time, we are very talented offensively and I think anybody can go for 20 on our team on any given night," Loney said. "I think we are going to have a high scorer every night."
Xander Sauer had team-high 21 points. Emmerson Farmer had 12 points, and Carter Kerby finished with 10 points.
Buckley is adapting to change after two key players will be out indefinitely, but the Bears still had players in double figures.
Landon Kulawiak led the team with 22 points, followed by Jackson Kulawiak with 20 points and eight assists. Buckley head coach Jared Milarch noted the defensive efforts needs improving.
"I like that we had some good and bad moments," Milarch said. "We are working on those things and getting them to gel again."
With a ton of season remaining, Buckley (3-5) heads off to Glen Lake on Wednesday in hopes of snapping a two-game losing streak.
Frankfort looks to add to their momentum on the road against Leland on Wednesday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
TC Bulldogs 74
GT Academy 25
Traverse City Bulldogs: No stats reported.
Grand Traverse Academy: Matthew Kinney 13 points, 5 offensive rebounds, 3 assists.
UP NEXT: The Bulldogs (1-1) take on Harbor Light Christian on Jan. 24. The Mustangs (0-4) host Traverse City Christian on Tuesday.
Gaylord SM 74
Mancelona 47
Gaylord St. Mary: Brody Jeffers tied career-high 31 points; Gavin Bebble 12 points; Daniel Jacobson 12 points; Rylan Matelski 9 points; Dillion Croff 8 points.
Mancelona: Aiden Dixon 8 points.
UP NEXT: The Snowbirds (5-1) host Pellston on Monday. Mancelona (2-4) hosts Inland Lakes on Tuesday.
Central Lake 62
Bellaire 48
Central Lake: Garrison Barrett 26 points, 3 rebounds, 3 steals; Drayten Evans 15 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists; Grant Miller 11 points, 8 rebounds.
Bellaire: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: Central Lake (1-5) hosts Forest Area on Tuesday. The Eagles (1-4) travel to Pellston on Tuesday.
Mesick 73
Mason Co. Eastern 37
Mesick: Ashtyn Simerson 34 points, 10 rebounds, 7 steals, 5 assists; Carter Simmer 19 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists; Joe O'Neil 10 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists;
UP NEXT: The Bulldogs (6-2) travel to Walkerville on Tuesday.
Brethren 67
BR Crossroads 6
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: Brethren (3-3) hosts Marion on Tuesday.
Onaway 75
Joburg 36
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Cardinals (0-6) travel to Central Lake next Thursday.
Marion 42
Manistee CC 24
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Sabers travel to Bear Lake on Tuesday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Lake City 46
Beal City 23
Lake City: Mackenzie Bisballe 17 points, 14 rebounds; Alie Bisballe 14 points, 5 rebounds, 5 blocks, 4 assists; Rylee Cohoon 8 points; Payton Hogan 7 points, 5 rebounds.
UP NEXT: Lake City (8-1) hosts Roscommon on Wednesday.
Manton 37
Pine River 34
Manton: Leah Helsel 15 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists, 5 steals; Aliyah Geary 9 points; Genna Alexander 8 points, 6 rebounds, 4 steals.
UP NEXT: Manton (3-4) hosts Elk Rapids on Monday.
Ludington 39
Manistee 29
Manistee: Libby McCarthy 7 points; Jayna Edmondson 5 points; Allison Kelley 5 points, 9 rebounds, 6 assists; Maria Bialik 4 points; Brooke Jankwietz 2 points.
UP NEXT: Manistee (5-4) hosts Montague on Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.