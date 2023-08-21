GRAND RAPIDS — Elk Rapids freshman Tyler Standfest solidified a spot on the varsity soccer team after scoring two goals in the Elks' 2-0 win Monday against Grand Rapids West Catholic.
Standfest's first goal came in the first half on an assist from Noah Hilley. The freshman standout scored his second goal of the season in the second half with an assist from Owen Spencer.
"We have five freshmen this year that play," Elks Rapids head coach Nate Plum said. "We've reloaded with some younger guys, and all five of our freshmen play."
All five play in different areas of the field as they replace several All-State talents that helped the Elks get back to the state tournament last season. Goalkeeper Koa West was a part of that run and started in the net at Grand Rapids.
West had seven saves and recorded his first shutout of the season.
Plum couldn't be happier with getting a win in the second game of the season.
"To get a win in a second game is much better," Plum said, referring to last year's 0-6 start to the season.
Elk Rapids moves to 1-1 overall as they finish their two-game road trip at Big Rapids on Tuesday.
BOYS SOCCER
Grayling 4
Ogemaw Heights 3
Grayling: Mitchel Harrington 3 goals; Brody Cobb 1 goal; Jordan Peters 23 saves.
UP NEXT: The Vikings (2-0, 1-0 Lake Michigan) host Alcona on Wednesday.
Buckley 5
Cadillac HC 2
Buckley: Braylin Casto 2 goals; Carter Williams 1 goal; Theron Mceachern 1 goal; Wade Mcpherson 1 goal; Judson Rath 7 saves.
UP NEXT: The Bears (2-2) host Harbor Springs Harbor Light Christian on Thursday.
Sault Area 4
Kingsley 2
Kingsley: Korbin Bedford 1 goal; Evan Trafford 1 goal.
UP NEXT: The Stags (1-2) travel to Reed City on Monday.
Gladwin 6
McBain NMC 0
McBain Northern Michigan Christian: Blair DeZeeuw 10 saves.
UP NEXT: The Comets (1-3, 0-1 Northern Michigan) host Shepherd on Friday.
Suttons Bay 7
Hart 0
Suttons Bay: Dashel Courson 1 goal; Finn Mankowski 2 goals, 2 assists; Juan Garcia 1 goal; Lucas Gordon 1 goal; Julian Calderon goal; Daniel Lint 1 assist; Graham Martin 1 assist; Dominic Whetter 5 saves.
UP NEXT: The Norsemen (1-1) head to Charlevoix on Wednesday.
Kalkaska 5
Reed City 2
Kalkaska: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Blazers (2-1) welcome Glen Lake on Tuesday.
BOYS TENNIS
TC St. Francis 8
Frankenmuth 0
Traverse City St. Francis flight winners: 1S — Owen Jackson; 2S — Chris Bobrowski; 3S — William Gibbons; 4S — Luke Davis; 1D — Eli Schmude/David Ansley; 2D — Max King/Will Sutton; 3D — Brady Thelen/ Casey Jackson; 4D — Carson Poole/Quinten Musgrave.
UP NEXT: The Glads travel to Liggett High School for Liggett Quad on Tuesday.
VOLLEYBALL
Joburg goes 2-0 in quad
Joburg def. Posen 25-6, 25-9; Joburg def. Rudyard 26-24, 26-24.
Johannesburg-Lewiston: Brooklyn Latuszek 13 aces, 10 kills, 2 digs; Jayden Marlatt 8 aces, 10 kills, 11 digs; Lexi Hogle 33 assists, 2 aces, 5 digs; Mady Peppin 4 kills, 2 blocks.
UP NEXT: The Cardinals (3-1) host Alcona on Friday.
Gaylord 3
Sault Area 1
Gaylord: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Blue Devils (6-1) host Grayling on Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.