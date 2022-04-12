Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EDT WEDNESDAY... ...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING... * WHAT...For the SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY, Highest gusts up to 30 kt from the southeast and highest waves around 5 feet expected. For the GALE WATCH, Highest gusts up to 40 kt from the southwest and highest waves around 9 feet possible. * WHERE...Grand Traverse Bay south of a line Grand Traverse Light to Norwood MI, Sleeping Bear Point to Grand Traverse Light MI, Norwood MI to 5NM West of Mackinac Bridge including Little Traverse Bay and Seul Choix Point to 5NM West of Mackinac Bridge. * WHEN...For the SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY, until 4 PM EDT Wednesday. For the GALE WATCH, from Thursday morning through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous highest waves which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and highest waves. &&