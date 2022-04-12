KINGSLEY — Two closely fought games ended with Cadillac and Kingsley each taking home a win in a season-opening doubleheader for the Vikings and Stags.
Cole Jenema and Collin Johnston combined to pitch a shutout in the first game at Kingsley, leading Cadillac to a 4-0 victory. Jenema allowed just one hit, a single from Koren Pringle in the third inning, in five innings while striking out ten. Johnston threw two innings in relief to earn the save.
Jenema was big at the plate for the Vikings (1-1), launching a homer in the sixth and finishing 2-3 at the dish. Evan Douglass took the loss for Kingsley, allowing four runs on six hits while striking out six and walking none in a complete-game effort.
In game two, the Stags (1-1) took the lead in the third inning and held on for a 3-2 victory.
Pringle drew a bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the third to force in a run and give Kingsley a 2-1 lead. Justin Grahn was clutch on the mound for the Stags, striking out seven in four innings of work.
Charles Howell went 2.2 innings, allowing all three runs while striking out three. Johnston hit the Vikings’ second homer of the day, going deep in the fourth inning.
Both squads are next in action on Thursday when Cadillac battles Benzie Central and Kingsley heads to Pine River.
BASEBALL
Midland Dow 10
TC West 8
Traverse City West: Jack Griffiths 3IP, 7K, ER; Sam Reynolds 3 2B, 2 RBI; David Dimondo 2H, 2RBI; Will Gaston 2H.
UP NEXT: The Titans (0-3) travel to Gull Lake.
TC Christian 11, 6
Lansing Christian 7, 7
Traverse City Christian: Reece Broderick 4H, 5RBI; Brock Broderick 4H, 2RBI; Isaiah Valliere 2.2IP, 0H, ER, 3BB, 3K; Roman Alekseyenko 2H, RBI, SB; Jack Hubbell 2H, 2R.
UP NEXT: The Sabres (1-1) host Buckley on Thursday.
Elk Rapids 10, 2
Ellsworth 7, 5
Elk Rapids: Dominic Fortuna 1.1IP, 3K; Mark Mead 2H, RBI; Alex Barber 3H, 3BB; Chase Dearment H, 2RBI; Sam Smith 2H, 2BB, RBI; Mack Barnhard H, 2BB; Mason Barnhard H, RBI
UP NEXT: Elk Rapids (1-1) heads to Roscommon on Wednesday.
Suttons Bay 1, 8
Harbor Springs 6, 5
Suttons Bay: Lleyton Krumlauf H, 2R; Ben Murphy 2, 2R; Sean Shananaquet H, R, RBI, 6IP, 4K; Ethan Coleman 3H, 2R, 2RBI, 5IP, 7K; Lucas Gordon 3H, 2RBI.
Grayling 17, 14
Harrison 2, 13
Grayling: Corbin Allen W, 6K; Logan Malonen W, 3H; Owen Triebold 4H; Trevor Cvitkovich 5H; Corbin Allen 3H, 2 2B; Jake Huspen 3H, 3B; Jacob Hartman 2H.
TC West JV 6, 8
Midland Dow JV 8, 6
Traverse City West: Maverick Richards 4H, 4.2IP, 5K; Chayse Rollins 2H; Owen Hendrix 3IP.
SOFTBALL
TC West 15, 18
Frankfort 0, 1
Traverse City West: Kaci Sowers 5H, HR, 6R, 3RBI, 4IP, 8K; Ava Tiesworth 6H, 4R, 5RBI; Lydia Heymes 5H, 4R, 4RBI; Mallory Smith 4H, 4R, 2RBI; Addie Nicoleeau 3H, 4R, RBI; Lauren Tkach 3H, 2R, RBI; Brynn Smith 2H, 4R, 5RBI; Janie Suliecki 2H, 2R, 3RBI.
TC Central 7, 11
Kalkaska 2, 10
Traverse City Central: Cate Heethuis 3H, 4R; 2H, 3R, RBI; McKenzie Reed 4H, 5RBI, 2R, 5IP, 4K; Rylea Beamish H, 2RBI; Audrey Williams 2H, RBI, R, 4IP, 11K.
Kalkaska: Lauren Judd 3H, 2R; Alyssa Colvin 2H, 2R, 3RBI; Keanna Eiseler 4H, 2R, 3RBI; Jaycee Miller 3H, 2R, 2RBI.
Kingsley 7, 17
Cadillac 6, 2
Kingsley: Sierra Billiau 4IP, 2R, ER, 3H, 4K; H, RBI, R; Grace Lewis 2H, 2B, 4R; Allie Hawkins 2H, 3R, 3RBI; Jaden Sinkes 4IP, ER, 2K; Leslie Hamilton 2H, 3R, 4RBI; Alexa Sweat 2H R, RBI; Katey Lyon 2H, 2R, 3RBI; Hannah Grahn 3H, 3B, 3R, RBI; Alyssa Hamilton H, 2R, RBI
UP NEXT: The Stags (2-1-1) play Pine River on Friday.
Manton 4, 6
Benzie Central 0, 10
Manton: Morgan Shepler 2H, 2R, RBI, HR; Autumn Sackett 4H, 3R, 4RBI; Aliyah Geary H, RBI; Madison Schnitker H, RBI; Shelby Bundy 9IP, 8K, 2H, 2R, RBI.
Benzie: Autumn Walington H, RBI, 2R; Grace Heiges 2H, R, RBI, 3B, 5IP, 6K; Riley Sanchez H, R, RBI; Autumn Skiver 2H; Rileigh Frisbie 2H; Madison Stewart H, 2RBI.
UP NEXT: The Huskies (1-1) host Cadillac on Thursday.
LLSM 18, 7
Glen Lake 6, 6
Glen Lake: Olivia Mikowski HR, 3B, 2R; Chloe Crick 2 2B; Jessie Pew 2H, 2R; Ella Flores 2B.
UP NEXT: The Lakers (0-2) host Mesick on Saturday.
Kalkaska 6
Pine River 3
Kalkaska: Mia Miller 6IP, 14K.
SOCCER
Elk Rapids 2
Gaylord 0
Elk Rapids: Kendall Standfest goal; Lauren Bingham goal; Piper Meteer 2 assists; Jorja Jenema 3 saves.
UP NEXT: The Elks (2-0) host Leland on Friday.
TENNIS
TC Central Gold 6
TC St. Francis JV 4
Results: 1S-Annastasiia Hrukach 8-7(4) Central; 2S-Isabel Niemer 8-2 SF; 3S-Liz Phillips 8-7(1) Central; 4S-Juliana Pakola 8-3 Central; 1D-Anna Sneed/Leah Timmer 8-1 SF; 2D-Klara Riederer/Meredith Nissley 8-2 Central; 3D-Kaitlin Gerds/Yuri Rivera-Ramirez 8-1 Central; 4D-Avalon Gillespie/Olivia Beard 8-6 SF; 5D-Elane Campos/Gigi Piedmonte SF; 6D-Sri Sivakanthen/Hattie Wollam 8-1 Central.
TRACK & FIELD
Trojans take down Alpena as Warner sets state mark
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Central hurler Kadyn Warner now holds the best throw in Division 1 and all of Michigan in the shot put.
The senior Trojan launched the 12-pound shot put 56 feet, 2.5 inches — which was nearly 12 feet farther than his nearest competitor — at Tuesday’s meet against Alpena at Traverse City Central High School.
Both the TC Central boys and girls teams won the overall event, with the boys outscoring the Wildcats 117-23 and the girls winning 104-37.
TC Central boys winners: 100M — Alex Bocardo 11.74; 800M — Luke Venhuizen 2:01.91; 110M hurdles — RJ McCuien 16.47; 4x100M — Bocardo, Dante Williams, Brayden Halliday, Malaci Hall 45.63; 4x200M — Bocardo, Williams, Halliday, Miles Smith 1:36.52; 4x800M — Jett Reimers, Asher Paul, Zack Truszkowski, Alex Durocher 9:04.49; Shot put — Kadyn Warner 56-2.5; High jump — Williams 5-10; Pole vault — Ryan Stawski 12-6; Long jump — Williams -18-9.
TC Central girls winners: 100M — Addison Swanson 13.65; 200M — Swanson 27.48; 400M — Iali Rodenroth 1:05.15; 800M — Julia Flynn 2:16.89; 100M hurdles — Maren Milne 19.94; 300M hurdles — Swanson 50.56; 4x100 — Lucy Bongiorno, Emry Kiley, Rylee Ellison, Riley Scollard 54.28; 4x200 — Vivian Gunn, Aisha Laureus, Paige LaMott, Halli Waner 2:01.47; 4x400 — Rachel Collins, Clare Eichberger, Lola Reimers, Rodenroth 4:40.23; 4x800M — Eichberger, Kathleen Conway, Primalia Cubitt, Tioloman Traore 11:44.2; Shot put — Carly Sato 25-3.25; High jump — Reimers 4-10; Pole vault — Isabella Gibson 7-2
Titan boys, girls top Cheboygan, Gaylord
GAYLORD — The Traverse City West boys and girls varsity track and field teams showed out in dominating fashion against Cheboygan and Gaylord on Tuesday.
The Titans won going away in both divisions, with the boys scoring 138 points to Cheboygan’s 31 and Gaylord’s 21 while the girls scored 152 points to Gaylord’s 34 and Cheboygan’s 7.
TC West boys winners: 100M — Remy Schulz 11.38; 200M — Schulz 22.96; 400M — Ben Habers 53.32; 800M — Jonah Hochstetler 2:05.95; 1600M — Hochstetler 4:49.26; 3200M — Sam King 11:30.14; 110M hurdles — Wally Tupper 17.04; 4x100M — Carson Douglass, Kyler Brunan, Danny Rosa, Caleb Kouchnerkavich 43.78; 4x200M — Michael Schermerhorn, Habers, John O’Connor, Parker Kirschner 1:33.54; 4x400M — Habers, Hochstetler, Isaac Stone, O’Connor 3:44.23; 4x800M — Anderson Alexander, Carter Dean, Wilem DeGood, Peter Worden 9:01.73; Discus — Douglass 119-2; High jump — Brier Meredith 5-10; Pole vault — Peyton Fontenot — 8-6; Long jump — O’Connor 20-7.5.
TC West girls winners: 100M — Arianna Stallworth 12.87; 200M — Stallworth 26.49; 400M — Ava King 1:04.13; 800M — King 2:25.67; 1600M — Lexi Hodges 6:03.11; 100M hurdles — Charlise Schulz 18.69; 300M hurdles — Schulz 53.83; 4x100M — Stallworth, Sara Schermerhorn, Rylee Herban, Madalen Ferrill 53.14; 4x200M — Anna Curry, Katie Rueckert, Herban, Ferrill 1:56.95; 4x400M — King, Avery Lahti, Schermerhorn, Elliott Smith 4:28.05; 4x800M — King, Alyssa Fouchey, Avery Jo Esper, Ali Stone 10:54.17; Shot put — Lahti 31-5; High jump — Madeline Bildeaux 4-10; Pole vault — Becky Lane 9-6; Long jump — Grace Moeggenborg 15-1.5
Glads sweep McBain NMC Invite
McBAIN — Both the boys and girls varsity track and field teams for Traverse City St. Francis won the McBain Northern Michigan Christian Invitational on Monday.
The highlight of the event for the Gladiators was Brenden Endres’ record-setting performance in the pole vault. Endres cleared 14 feet to set a new school mark, besting Hunter Nostrant’s 1978 record of 13-6.
Boys team results: 1. St. Francis 127; 2. Lake City 74; 3. Manton 60; 4. Buckley 48; T7. Frankfort 34; T7. GTA 34; 10. McBain NMC 25; 11. McBain 24; 13. Benzie Central 8.
Girls team results: 1. St. Francis 102; 2. Frankfort 94; T3. Manton 71; T3. McBain 71; 6. Grand Traverse Academy 43; 7. Lake City 39; 10. Buckley 20; 11. Forest Area 11.
Top finishers: Boys 100M: 1. Dayne Blair (LC) 11.48; Girls 100M: 1. Tara Townsend (FF) 12.98; Boys 200M: 2. Joey Andrews (SF) 24.3; Girls 200M: 1. Townsend 26.69; Boys 400M: 1. Kyle Deshasier (BK) 54.08; Girls 400M: 2. Sydney Heuker (MC) 1:07.62; Boys 800M: 1. Noah Morrow (MT) 1:58.44; Girls 800M: 1. Mary Masserant (SF) 2:42.09; Boys 1600M: 2. Jonas Lanser (NMC) 5:00.22; Girls 1600M: 1. Aiden Harrand (BK) 5:26.84; Boys 3200M: 1. Morrow 10:09.63; Girls 3200M: 1. Harrand 12:02.72; Boys 110M hurdles: 1. Tommy Richardson (SF) 18.96; Girls 100M hurdles: 1. Grace Wahr (MT) 17.39; Boys 300M hurdles: 1. Seth LaPointe (GTA) 45.77; Girls 300M hurdles: 1. Katelynn Dix (GTA) 50.82; Boys 4x100M: 1. Lake City 45.53; Girls 4x100M: 1. Frankfort 53.18; Girls 4x100M throwers: 2. Frankfort 1:00.9; Boys 4x400M: 1. Buckley 3:41.88; Girls 4x400M: 1. McBain 4:34.74; Boys 4x800M: 1. St. Francis 8:45.41; Girls 4x800M: 1. St. Francis 10:37.05; Boys shot put: 1. Mack Bontekoe (MC) 44-5.5; Girls shot put: 1. Adyson Nederhood (MC) 36-8; Boys discus: 1. Carter Helsel (MT) 120-0; Girls discus: 1. Nederhood 85-2; Boys high jump: 2. Weston Kinney (GTA) 5-10; Girls high jump: 1. MacKenzie Bisballe (LC) 4-9; Boys pole vault: 1. Brenden Endres (SF) 14-0; Girls pole vault: 1. Townsend 10-6; Boys long jump: 1. Joey Andrews (SF) 19-11; Girls long jump: 1. Dix 15-6.75.
