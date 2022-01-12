SUTTONS BAY — On a night when plenty of games were canceled or postponed, Kingsley took the court and got a win.
The Stags' varsity girls basketball team picked up a 65-23 road victory against North Bay on Tuesday, moving them to 5-3 on the season.
Grace Lewis led all scorers with 20 points. Maddy Johns had 10 points and seven rebounds. Claire Dutton chipped in with seven points and nine boards. Brooke Wilson led the way for North Bay with eight points.
"We played well," Kingsley head coach Matt Schelich said. "It was a good effort. We're just trying to get back in a groove."
Kingsley bounced back from its 48-41 loss to Cadillac on Jan. 4 with the win. The Stags were scheduled to play Benzie Central last Friday, but that game was canceled — which seems to be a current trend in Michigan high school sports as the omicron variant of COVID-19 continues to spread.
The Michigan High School Athletic Association website showed 48 events across Michigan — 47 girls and boys basketball games and one wrestling meet — were canceled or postponed Tuesday. Area contests canceled included Leland at Benzie and Traverse City Central at Saginaw Heritage in boys basketball as well as Traverse City Central at Bay City Western, Traverse City St. Francis at Harbor Springs and Traverse City West hosting Petoskey in girls basketball. While unlikely that all of those cancellations and postponements were COVID-19 related, many certainly were.
"My main goal is that we get the season played," Schelich said, echoing the thoughts of many Michigan head coaches, players and parents. "There's a lot of fingers on panic buttons out there."
The Stags host Buckley on Friday. North Bay (2-4) heads to undefeated Glen Lake on Friday.
GIRLS HOOPS
Elk Rapids 50
Boyne City 29
Elk Rapids: Kendall Standfest 18 points; Monica Gregorski 11 points.
Boyne City: Grace Dawson 10 points, 9 rebounds; Morgan Deming 7 points, 11 rebounds.
UP NEXT: The Elks (5-1) host Kalkaska on Friday. The Ramblers (0-7) head to Grayling on Friday.
Glen Lake 68
Onekama 25
Glen Lake: Grace Bradford 21 points, 11 rebounds, 4 assists; Ruby Hogan 13 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists; Maddie Bradford 9 points, 11 rebounds, 4 assists; Makenna Scott 6 points; Gemma Lerchen 7 points; Skyler Bufalini 7 points, 4 rebounds.
UP NEXT: The Lakers (8-0) host North Bay on Friday. The Portagers (0-6) head to Leland on Friday.
Cadillac 38
Mt. Pleasant 32
Cadillac: Joslyn Seeley 14 points; Ashlyn Lundquist 8 points; Anna Whipple 6 points.
UP NEXT: The Vikings (4-4) travel to Petoskey on Friday.
Ellsworth 30
Boyne Falls 28
Ellsworth: Emma DeYoung 8 points; Avery Strange 7 points; Kiera Dulaney 7 points.
Boyne Falls: Riley Zbacnik 15 points.
UP NEXT: The Lancers (2-6) travel to Alba on Friday. The Loggers (1-1) also play Alba next, but not until Jan. 18.
Frankfort 67
Buckley 26
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Panthers (4-3) play at Benzie Central on Thursday. The Bears (0-5) head to Kingsley on Friday.
East Jordan 56
Charlevoix 45
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Red Devils (4-5) travel to Traverse City St. Francis on Friday. The Rayders (2-8) welcome Harbor Springs on Friday.
BOYS HOOPS
TC West 63
Petoskey 49
Traverse City West: Quentin Gillespie 25 points; Josh Hirschenberger 12 points; John O'Connor 10 points; Ben Habers 9 points; Brandon Konchek 7 points.
UP NEXT: The Titans (4-5, 2-0 Big North) host Alpena on Friday. The Northmen (4-3) head to Cadillac on Friday.
Elk Rapids 65
Boyne City 64
Elk Rapids: Elks scored the game-winning basket with 3 seconds to play. Joshua Lavely 21 points, 6 rebounds; Mason Travis 17 points, 3 assists; Ryan McGuire 12 points.
Boyne City: Jack Neer 19 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists; Alex Calcaterra 18 points,6 rebounds, 5 assists, 5 steals; Aaron Bess 8 points; Mason Wilcox 6 points.
UP NEXT: The Elks (3-1) head to Kalkaska on Thursday. The Ramblers (4-1) host Grayling on Thursday.
Glen Lake 67
Onekama 43
Glen Lake: Luke Hazelton 19 points, 12 rebounds; Henry Plumstead 11 points, 6 assists; Drew Dezelski 11 points; Sean Galla 7 rebounds, 5 steals.
Onekama: Adam Domres 18 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists; Caden Bradford 12 points, 2 assists; Dante Gray 6 points, 9 rebounds; Sawyer Christiansen 7 assists; Mason Sinke 5 rebounds.
UP NEXT: The Lakers (6-2) head to Suttons Bay on Friday. The Portagers (1-6) host Leland on Friday.
Grayling 68
Kalkaska 47
Grayling: Dylan Cragg 22 points; Matt Pittman 13 points; Fletcher Quinlan 13 points; Ethan Kucharek 8 points.
Kalkaska: Jacob Schaub 23 points; Landon Hart 8 points; Ben Balkovich 8 points.
UP NEXT: The Vikings (4-2) head to Boyne City on Thursday. The Blazers (3-2) host Elk Rapids on Thursday.
Kingsley 53
Suttons Bay 34
Kingsley: Evan Douglass 30 points, 6 rebounds, 4 steals; Gage Hessem 5 points, 14 rebounds; Parker Peaslee 4 points; Owen Buning 4 points, 7 rebounds.
Suttons Bay: Hugh Periard 12 points.
UP NEXT: The Stags (2-5) head to Buckley on Friday. The Norsemen (2-4) host Glen Lake on Friday.
Manton 51
Roscommon 35
Manton: Luke Puffer 16 points; Jonathan Traxler 15 points.
UP NEXT: The Rangers (3-5) head to Lake City on Thursday.
McBain NMC 57
Lake City 51
McBain Northern Michigan Christian: Trevin Winkle 23 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 blocks; Carter Quist 10 Points, 5 rebounds; Blake Dezeeuw 9 points, 4 assists, 4 blocks; Seth VanHaistma 7 points.
UP NEXT: The Comets (5-0) head to Pine River on Thursday. The Trojans (4-3) host Manton on Thursday.
Mancelona 61
Inland Lakes 46
Mancelona: Oumar Sy 18 points; Trace Miller 18 points.
UP NEXT: The Ironmen (4-3, 4-0 Highland) host Pellston on Thursday.
Central Lake 83
Forest Area 43
Central Lake: Garrison Barrett 26 points, 5 assists; Drayten Evans 21 points, 6 steals; Dylan Sanderson 12 points.
Forest Area: Lucas Blankenship 13 points; Cameron Patton 11 points; Chris Mathia 10 points.
UP NEXT: The Trojans (2-4) head to Johannesburg-Lewiston on Thursday. Forest Area (0-4) hosts Bellaire on Thursday
Mesick 64
Mason Co. E 31
Mesick: Connor Simmer 19 points, 8 rebounds; Tyler Sexton 11 points, 3 rebounds; Logan Wienclaw 10 points, 4 rebounds; Caleb Linna 9 points, 5 assists.
UP NEXT: The Bulldogs (3-0) play Walkerville on Thursday.
Gaylord 64
Ogemaw Heights 61
Gaylord: Brady Pretzlaff 16 points; Gavin Freeman 13 points; Austin Vanderveer 9 points; Luke Gelow 9 points.
UP NEXT: The Blue Devils (1-5) play Traverse City Central on Friday.
Onaway 70
Gaylord SM 55
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Snowbirds (3-3) head to Inland Lakes on Jan. 18.
Mt. Pleasant 55
Cadillac 54
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Vikings (6-2) host Petoskey on Friday.
Petoskey JV 48
TC West JV 40
Traverse City West JV (8-1): Quentin Gillespie 12 points; Ben Carlson 7 points.
TC West frosh 46
Petoskey frosh 37
Traverse City West frosh (6-1): Caden Stoops 12 points; Pavel Kondrashov 12 points.