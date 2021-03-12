SUTTONS BAY — The Kingsley Stags survived another scare to their Northwest Conference title hopes Thursday.
The Stags survived two overtimes and two improbable shots from Suttons Bay to take home a 59-56 conference win in the Norsemen's gym.
Kingsley (8-3, 8-2 Northwest) won three games last week by a combined total of seven points before winning Thursday's double overtime tilt.
"I think I have aged 15 years the last two weeks," Kingsley head coach Jason Stewart said. "The boys are figuring out how to win these tight games."
Suttons Bay was behind the majority of the evening, giving up transition points to the Stags in droves in the first half. Norsemen head coach Ron Anderson said he switched his team to a small-ball lineup in the second half and they began to claw back.
Kingsley let an eight point fourth quarter lead disappear, leaving the door open for the Norse.
Sean Wilson, who totaled 15 points, nailed a 3-pointer with nine seconds left to tie the game at 47 for Suttons Bay. The Stags were unable to make their final shot and the game went into overtime.
Kingsley once again jumped to a lead in the first overtime but a turnaround jump shot from Suttons Bay's Sam Vukasovich fell as time expired to force another overtime.
Suttons Bay didn't get another chance to make magic happen, giving the Stags their eighth conference win of the season.
Evan Douglass led the Stags with 16 points, followed by Owen Graves with 15 and Beau LaTulip 13.
Hugh Periard added 13 points for Suttons Bay and Michael Wittman added 12.
The Stags will host Northwest Conference co-leader Glen Lake (8-3, 7-2 Northwest) on Friday for control of the conference. Suttons Bay (3-3) will head to Grand Traverse Academy on Saturday.
BOYS HOOPS
Frankfort 73
Leland 42
Frankfort (9-5, 7-3 Northwest): Jack Stefanski 30 points, 12 rebounds; Xander Sauer 14 points; Nick Stevenson 13 points.
Leland (6-5, 4-5 Northwest): Ben Kiessel 11 points; Gavin Miller 11 points; Ryan Howard 12 points; Luke Noorman 6 rebounds, 3 blocks.
UP NEXT: Frankfort host Mesick, Saturday; Leland at Benzie Central, Friday.
TC Central 45
Cadillac 33
TC Central (9-2, 8-0 Big North): Carson Bourdo 13 points; Miles Smith 8 points; Ben Van Nes 7 points; Carson Briggs 6 points.
Cadillac (6-5, 3-5 Big North): Evan Borr 17 points, 4 rebounds; Cole Jenema 7 points, 6 rebounds.
UP NEXT: Cadillac hosts Carlton, Saturday 1:30; TC Central at TC West, Tuesday.
TC Bulldogs 69
Cadillac Homeschool 40
TC Bulldogs (7-6): Levi Schultz 23 points, 6 assists, 7 steals, 2 blocks; Evan Stipe 18 points; Timmy Plamondon 15 points, 7 steals.
UP NEXT: TC Christian at Harbor Light, Tuesday.
Glen Lake 65
Buckley 42
Buckley (4-10, 2-9 Northwest): Tyler Milarch 11 points; Jackson Kulawiak 8 points.
Glen Lake (8-3, 7-2 Northwest): Luke Hazelton 18 points; Finn Hogan 16 points.
UP NEXT: Buckley hosts Lake Leelanau St. Mary, Saturday 1 p.m.; Glen Lake at Kingsley, Friday.
Benzie Central 83
Onekama 42
Benzie Central (8-6, 6-4 Northwest): Nate Childers 19 points; Jaxon Childers 17 points; Quinn Zickert 13 points; Chaz Grundy 13 points; Seth Wilkinson 12 points.
Onekama (0-11, 0-11 Northwest): Johnny Burtch 20 points, 3 rebounds, 2 steals; Ben Falk 13 points, 10 rebounds; Colin Guzikowski 5 points, 5 rebounds.
UP NEXT: Onekama at Leland, Tuesday.
TC St. Francis JV 40
Kalkaska JV 16
TCSF JV (11-3, 10-2 Lake Michigan): Chris Bobrowski 9 points; Drew Breimeyer 8 points; Ethan Morgan two forced charges.
UP NEXT: TCSF JV at East Jordan JV, Tuesday.
GIRLS HOOPS
Kingsley 57
North Bay 21
Kingsley (5-6, 4-4 Northwest): Coral Bott 21 points; Payton Gallo 10 points; Morisa Schelich 6 points, 8 rebounds, 5 steals; Maddy Johns 6 points.
North Bay (1-10, 0-8 Northwest): Haylee Kohler 7 points; Naaji Anderson 6 points.
UP NEXT: Kingsley at Glen Lake, Friday; North Bay at Lake Leelanau St. Mary, Saturday.
TC West 57
Manistee 21
TC West (7-3): Emily Bohrer 19 points; Megan Lautner 17 points.
UP NEXT: TC West at TC Central, Tuesday.
Joburg 30
Gaylord SM 26
Johannesburg-Lewiston (7-1, 7-1 Ski Valley): Sydney Townsend 11 points; Gloria House 4 points; Lalia Gascho 4 points; Sophie Townsend 4 points.
Gaylord St. Mary (9-3, 7-1 Ski Valley): Kinzie Jeffers 11 points, 3 rebounds, 4 steals, 3 assists; Sydney Grusczynski 6 points; Bailey Murrell 12 rebounds, 3 points.
UP NEXT: Joburg hosts Mancelona, Monday; Gaylord St. Mary hosts East Jordan, Monday.
Bellaire 52
Inland Lakes 30
Bellaire (11-2, 6-1 Ski Valley): Delaney Goodwin 11 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals; Emersyn Koepke 10 points, 3 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals; Katie Decker 7 points, 6 rebounds.
UP NEXT: Bellaire hosts Central Lake, Monday.
Frankfort 52
Leland 48
Frankfort (7-4, 5-4 Northwest): Reagan Thorr 24 points, 7 rebounds; Taylor Myers 8 points.
Leland (8-3, 6-3 Northwest): Olivia Lowe 15 points, 20 rebounds (1,000th career rebound in game); Kenzy Sluiter 18 points, 4 rebounds; Maeve Sweeney 12 points, 7 rebounds.
UP NEXT: Leland hosts Benzie Central, Saturday; Frankfort hosts Kingsley, Tuesday
Benzie Central 56
Onekama 38
Benzie Central (7-5, 6-4 Northwest): Ellen Bretzke 21 points, 11 rebounds, 4 assists; Elise Johnson 14 points, 4 steals, 6 rebounds; Gloria Stepanovich 11 points, 10 rebounds; Katie Quick 5 points.
Onekama (2-9, 2-8 Northwest): Sophie Wisniski 9 points.
UP NEXT: Benzie Central at Leland, Saturday.
Mesick 60
BR Crossroads 20
Mesick (5-5, 5-2 West Michigan-D): Jillian Hillier 19 points; Lexy Abraham 11 points, 6 steals; Kaylee O'Neill 10 points, 7 steals; Emma Blach 8 points; Grace Hawk 4 points, 9 rebounds.
UP NEXT: Mesick hosts Pine River, Friday.
Marion 35
Manistee CC 31
Manistee Catholic Central (4-6, 2-4 West Michigan-D): Kaylyn Johnson 14 points, 10 rebounds, 3 blocks; Ashley VanAlest 7 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, 4 steals.
UP NEXT: Manistee CC hosts Brethren, Monday.
TC Central JV 42
Cadillac JV 35
TCC JV (6-4): Natalie Dykstra 7 points.
Cadillac frosh 37
TC Central frosh 21
TCC frosh (0-9): Sarah Ream 7 points.
TC St. Francis JV 35
Kalkaska JV 20
TCSF JV (7-4): Adrianna Spranger 8 points; Nora Madion 8 points.
UP NEXT: TCSF JV hosts TC Central JV, Saturday 11:00a.
TC West JV 48
Manistee JV 42
TC West JV: Lydia Hymes 23 points; Mallory Smith 8 points.
WRESTLING
Kingsley falters at Sanford Meridian quad
Team scores: Carson City def. Kingsley 73-6; Sanford Meridian def. Kingsley 48-18; Shepherd def. Kingsley 48-18.
Kingsley individual records: 119 — Trent Wazny 1-2; 125 — Evan Trafford 1-2; 130 — Cameron Dundas 0-3; 145 — James Pearson 0-3; 152 — Gage Homan 1-2; 160 — Caleb Bott 2-1; 171 — Tyler McInnis 2-1; 189 — Cylie Jones 0-1; 215 — Carter Schueller 1-2.