KINGSLEY — The Stags and Lakers are once again locked in a tie at the top of the Northwest Conference.
Kingsley (12-5, 11-1 NWC) held their home court advantage and avenged a January loss with a 50-38 win over Glen Lake in girls basketball action on Tuesday.
Glen Lake (15-3, 11-1 NWC) still has a shot at least share of the NWC title for the second straight season but will need wins over Leland and Onekama to secure it.
The Stags were led in scoring by Coral Bott — who made three consecutive 3-pointers in the second quarter to put the Stags up for good — with 12 points off of the bench. The run was a turning point for the Stags. Kingsley only relinquished the lead twice throughout the game and held a 25-20 lead at half.
Brittany Bowman added 10 points, six assists, five steals and five rebounds for the Stags. Aliyah Reno had nine points and Jane Dunlap tallied eight rebounds.
“They brought great intensity and energy tonight,” Stags head coach Matt Schelich said. “Not the best shooting, it was sloppy but we were able to control the whole game.”
The Lakers were led by Grace Fosmore with 10 points and seven rebounds, Jessica Robbins with six points and six boards and Grace Bradford with 16 rebounds and eight points.
Each team has two NWC games left to play and controls its own destiny. Kingsley will also play Leland but will have to go through Benzie Central this Thursday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Manton 45
Lake City 39
Manton (11-4, 8-2 Highland): Isaac Raden 12 points; Lucas McKernen 10 points; Kaleb Moore 9 points; Jacob Haun 7 rebounds.
UP NEXT: Manton at Houghton Lake, Friday.
Charlevoix 79
East Jordan 64
Charlevoix (13-3, 9-2 LMC): Evan Solomon 23 points; Jacob Mueller 23 points, 10 rebounds; Caleb Stuck 18 points, 8 rebounds.
East Jordan: Jackson Raymond 23 points; Cooper Stevenson 19 points.
UP NEXT: Charlevoix at Harbor Springs, Friday.
TC St. Francis 58
Harbor Springs 46
TCSF (13-2, 11-0 LMC): Brendan Chouinard 13 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists; Pat Mackey 10 points, 4 steals; Adam Gerberding 10 points; Wyatt Nausadis 8 points, 4 assists; Aidan Bramer 8 points, 6 rebounds.
UP NEXT: TCSF hosts East Jordan, Friday.
Harbor Springs JV 57
TCSF JV 56
TCSF JV (6-9, 5-6 LMC): Thomas Richards 15 points.
TCSF frosh 51
Harbor Springs frosh 28
TCSF (12-4): Jack Prichard 20 points; John Hagelstein 9 points.
UP NEXT: St. Francis hosts East Jordan Friday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bellaire 54
Onaway 18
Bellaire (17-0, 14-0 SVC): Katie Decker 18 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists; Emersyn Koepke 8 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists, 4 steals; Mackenzie Hoogerhyde 11 points.
UP NEXT: Bellaire hosts Pellston, Thursday.
Lake City 36
Manton 26
Manton’s Wilder notches 1,000th career point
Manton (16-2, 12-2 Highland): Jaden Wilder 10 points, 3 steals; Abby Brown 7 points, 5 steals.
UP NEXT: Manton at Houghton Lake, Thursday.
Cadillac 45
Ludington 39
Cadillac (16-1): Molly Anderson 18 points; Olivia Meyer 9 points; Makayla Knight 6 points.
UP NEXT: Cadillac at Alpena, Friday.
Mancelona 48
Forest Area 39
Mancelona (11-8, 10-5 SVC): Teegan Griffore 16 points; Makayla Orman 9 points; Madison Wilcox 9 points.
Forest Area: Kenzie Sczymchack 23 points.
UP NEXT: Mancelona hosts Central Lake, Thursday.
Frankfort 42
Leland 29
Frankfort (8-9): Madi Odette 11 points; Reagan Thorr 10 points; Abby Hodge 9 points, 14 rebounds.
Leland: Maeve Sweeny 8 points.
UP NEXT: Frankfort hosts Onekama, Thursday.
Kalkaska 59
Grayling 52
Kalkaska (7-10, 5-6): Margaret Stosio 18 points, 8 steals; Jordan Disbrow 18 points, 9 rebounds.
Grayling: Jasmine Youngblood 11 points.
UP NEXT: Kalkaska hosts Elk Rapids, Friday.
Buckley 55
Onekama 54
Onekama: Colleen McCarthy 22 points.
Buckley: Shelby Cade 27 points; Hope Warren 15 points (game winning 3-pointer).
UP NEXT: Buckley at North Bay (at Suttons Bay), Thursday.
Brethren 38
Bear Lake 24
Brethren: Megan Cordes 13 points.
Bear Lake: Bella Leffew 12 points.
UP NEXT: Bear Lake at Crossroads, Thursday.
TC St. Francis 62
Harbor Springs 28
TCSF (14-3, 9-1 LMC): Kam Schaub 15 points; Maggie Napont 14 points; Colleen Hegewald 9 points; Cara Franke 9 points; Lauren Tocco 8 points.
UP NEXT: TCSF hosts East Jordan, Friday.
TCSF JV 40
Harbor Springs JV 19
TCSF JV (8-9): Cora Pomaranski 12 points; Allee Shepherd 10 point; Julia Bohrer 6 points.
UP NEXT: TCSF JV at East Jordan, Thursday.
