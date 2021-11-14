FRANKENMUTH — Kingsley’s playoff run came to an end, but at least this one happened on the field.
Last season’s promising Stags campaign came to an abrupt conclusion because of a COVID-19 outbreak. Frankenmuth won 33-18 in a Division 5 regional championship game, as the No. 7 Stags finish the season with a 10-2 record.
“I think if we play them 10 times, we beat them at least five,” said head coach Tim Wooer, who has led the Stags to 40 wins in four seasons since his return to Kingsley.
Frankenmuth took a 14-0 lead on a 30-yard Sam Barger touchdown run and a Drew Titsworth 42-yard fumble recovery return. Seth Malmo kicked three extra points for the Eagles (12-0), who move on to play fellow undefeated Grand Rapids Catholic Central next Saturday in the state semifinal in Mount Pleasant.
The Stags responded with touchdowns by Sam Goethals (1 yard) and True Beeman (21 yards) to trail 14-12 going into halftime.
Beeman added a 17-yard TD for an 18-14 lead after an Eli Graves interception gave Kingsley a short field to work with early in the third quarter.
Frankenmuth added three unanswered touchdowns after that, two by Cole Lindow on runs of 35 yards and 18 yards and one on Hunter Leddy’s 20-yard punt block recovery and return.
“I’ve told them all season, ‘We’re good enough that the only team that can beat us is ourselves,’” Wooer said.
Beeman led the Stags with 71 rushing yards and Goethals added 61. Aidan Shier ran for 32 yards.
Graves led Kingsley with eight tackles (seven solo) and an interception. Kaden Patterson added seven tackles, Evan Douglass four, and Shier, Lukas Bogart and Alex Smith three each. Smith recovered a fumble and Fisher Spellman, Phillip Brown and Riley Inthisone produced tackles for loss.
Lindow led Frankenmuth with 127 yards on 19 carries. Barger added 42 yards.
CROSS COUNTRY
TC Central’s Flynn wins Meet of champions
SHEPHERD — A day after being crowned Miss Cross Country, Traverse City Central runner Julia Flynn won the girls division of the Michigan Interscholastic Track Coaches Association’s Meet of Champions on Saturday.
Flynn, a senior, finished with a time of 17:17.
The race, which featured many of the top prep cross country runners in Michigan, dispersed the top 90 athletes among nine teams with a draft. Flynn, who finished second in the Division 1 state finals last week, was chosen No. 1.
On the boys’ side, Central runner Luke Venhuizen finished third at 15:25. D1 state champion Riley Hough and D2 state champion Caleb Jarema finished first and second, respectively. Central’s Joe Muha (16:06) and Micah Bauer (16:10) finished 26th and 33rd.
