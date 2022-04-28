SUTTONS BAY — One team, save for a tie, was likely leave Suttons Bay with its first victory of the season Wednesday. The other would remain winless.
In a varsity girls soccer battle between North Bay and Kingsley, it was the Stags that came out on top and finally put a checkmark in the win column. Kingsley now sits at 1-8-1 overall with a 1-3-1 mark in the Northwest Conference.
Claire Dutton picked up the win in net for the Stags, making 14 saves. Cylie Wooley also saw time in goal and made one stop.
Kingsley went up 1-0 less than 10 minutes into the match on an unassisted goal from Bailey Charter. Charter would add another unassisted score just minutes later to put the Stags up 2-0 at the break.
The score would remain 2-0 until halfway through the second half when Bettyanne Cornutt found the back of the net for North Bay (0-4-1, 0-2-1 Northwest) on an unassisted goal. But 2-1 is as close as North Bay would get. Keeley TwoCrow made five saves for North Bay.
Kingsley head coach Amanda Field said her Stags have had several opportunities this season to win and it felt good to finally convert.
"We tied against Buckley. We lost to Benzie 2-1 when they scored the winning goal in the last 50 seconds of the game. We've come so close, and to finally have it happen, it's almost a relief to have it over with," Field said. "Now, let's continue forward with this and keep trying to win and keep trying to get better."
Continuing to improve is the big part, Field said. One win is good, but playing well and winning is better, Field said.
"We still have a lot to work on," she said. "You can never be satisfied."
Kingsley boasts a youthful roster with some inexperience. The more time the players see on the field against quality competition, the better.
"We have a young team, which is both good and bad. It's good for next year but not so great for this year," Field said, adding that her squad features two student-athletes who have never played soccer before. "We're progressing and getting better each game, which is what you want. But everyone else, our competition, is also getting better every game."
Kingsley travels to Buckley for another Northwest conference match at 5 p.m. Monday.
"They're improving and making gains each game. That's all you can ask for," Field said. "The big thing is that they're giving 100 percent effort. I don't care if we lose as long as we're trying our best."
North Bay head coach Randy U'Ren said that although his team is still on the hunt for its first W, Wednesday's match against Kingsley got them closer to that goal.
"This gave the girls a taste of being close and not getting it done," U'Ren said. "We've had a few games that were really tough. Against Leland, we did great to get a tie. Glen Lake took it to us. Charlevoix took it to us. This was one that the girls know they can win sometimes. They want more. This made them hungrier."
North Bay will get plenty of opportunities to pick up that first win this weekend. North Bay plays three matches in the Hart Invitational on Saturday, taking on Shelby, the host Pirates and Grand Rapids West Michigan Aviation Academy.
SOCCER
Glen Lake 8
Buckley 0
Glen Lake (4-2, 4-0 Northwest): Jessica Robbins 2 goals, assist; Ruby Hogan 3 goals, assist; Paige Steffke 2 goals, assist; Maggie Diotte goal, 2 assists; Ruby Robinson 2 assists; Natalie Bailey shutout win in goal.
Muskegon CC 2
Manistee 0
Manistee (3-5, 0-3 Lakes 8): Bailey Gajewski 8 saves.
