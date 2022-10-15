ALLENDALE — Grace Slocum finds herself in a prime position to take home a Division 4 state championship trophy.
The Traverse City St. Francis sophomore is tied for first place after shooting an even-par 72 at Grand Valley State University's Meadows Golf Course on Friday. Slocum is knotted up with Ann Arbor Greenhills' Mia Melendez, who is also a sophomore. The top three spots are actually all held by sophomores as Brooklyn Columbia Central's Logan Bentley sits in third after carding a 78.
Slocum was three-under after the first nine, picking up birdies on holes No. 4, No. 6, No. 7 and No. 9 with a bogey on No. 8. She began the back nine with four straight pars before hitting a rough patch that saw her go double-bogey, bogey, double-bogey over a three-hole stretch on 14-16. She rebounded with a par at the par-3 17th and a birdie at the par-4 18th.
The Gladiators are in ninth place as a team. Aside from Slocum's top-notch performance, St. Francis saw Emily Jozwiak (50th; 103), Mary Kate Carroll (44th; 100), Avery Frederick (95th; 122) and Laurel Walter (92nd, 121) compete.
East Jordan is 13th after day one with Sami Burks in 29th with a 94, Lila Kelly in 88th with a 117, Mailey Hamilton in 56th with a 105, Olivia Maher in 76th with a 113, and Hannah Fortune in 73rd with a 112.
Grayling's Jessica Campbell along with Charlevoix's Avery Kita and Sarah Pletcher qualified for the Division 4 finals as individuals. Campbell is 23rd with an 89, Kita is tied for 50th with a 103, and Pletcher is 65th with a 108.
Action concludes across all four divisions on Saturday.
GOLF STATE FINALS
Trojans just outside of top 10
BATTLE CREEK — The Traverse City Central varsity girls golf team is in 11th place after the first day of the Division 1 state championship meet at Bedford Valley Golf Course in Battle Creek.
The Trojans combined to shoot a 369. Rochester Adams is in first place with a 312, followed by Brighton in second with a 327, and Rochester in third with a 334.
TC Central was buoyed by performances from Addison Balentine (36th; 87), Sydney Rademacher (46th; 90), McKenzie McManus (T61st; 96), Evelyn Nowicki (T61st; 96) and Sarah Ream (84th; 104).
Petoskey in 14th at Forest Akers
EAST LANSING — Aubrey Williams led Petoskey and finished the first day of the Division 2 girls golf state finals in 31st place as her team sits in 14th after 18 holes of team action.
Williams carded a 94, putting her 22 strokes behind the leader — Byron Center's Mazie Eizinga and her even-par 72.
Petoskey finished with a 411 combined score. Marley Spence and Cassidey Whitener tied for 64th with a 103. Sara Haase was 91st with a 111, and Riley Barr was 95th with a 113.
Farmington Hills Mercy leads the team race by 10 strokes, finishing with a 343 to Byron Center's 353.
TENNIS STATE FINALS
Glads in striking distance for 2nd straight title
KALAMAZOO — Traverse City St. Francis is still alive and well in its hunt for a second straight Division 4 state championship.
The Gladiators have competitors remaining in six of the eight flights as they move into semifinal action Saturday at Kalamazoo College and Western Michigan University. Hudsonville Unity Christian leads the team race with 22 points with Grosse Pointe University Liggett in second with 21 and St. Francis in third with 18 points. Glen Lake finished its state finals appearance with eight team points.
In singles action, Tristan Bonanni (1S) as well as top seeds Owen Jackson (2S) and Chris Bobrowski (3S) remain on track for individual titles after all received first-round byes and breezed through the competition in rounds two and three.
Bonanni won 6-2, 6-0 in the second round and 6-1, 6-1 in the quarters. He will face Liggett's Sebastian Courtright in the semis. Jackson only allowed one point on Friday, winning 6-1, 6-0 in the second and 6-0, 6-0 in the quarters. He will have a semis match against Unity Christian's Kaden Dykstra, who knocked out Glen Lake's Michael Houtteman in the quarters. Bobrowski won 6-0, 6-2 in the second round and 6-0, 6-1 in the quarterfinals. He battles Berrien Springs' Jack Elliott in the penultimate round Saturday.
On the doubles side, Charlie King and Derek Berta (1D), Eli Schmude and Max King (2D), and Carson Poole and David Ansley (3D) all got first-round byes and kept their state championship hopes alive. King and Berta won 6-2, 6-4 in the second round and 6-2, 6-4 in the quarters as well. They battle Liggett in the semis. Schmude and King won 6-3, 6-0 in the second and 6-0, 6-1 in the quarters to earn a match against Unity Christian in the semis on Saturday. Poole and Ansley battled to a second-round win by a final of 7-6(1), 7-6(3) and then a 6-0, 4-6, 6-4 win in the quarters. They face Big Rapids in the semis on Saturday.
Trojans' successful season ends on first day of D2 finals
MIDLAND — No Traverse City Central Trojan will be playing tennis Saturday.
No one from the eight flights managed to get out of the second round on the first day of the Division 2 state championship finals meet at Midland High School and Midland Tennis Center. The Trojans finished with five points. Midland Dow sits in first with 21 while Mattawan and Birmingham Seaholm are tied for second with 18 apiece.
In one-singles, Tanner Cooley got a first-round win 6-1, 6-0 but then fell in the second 6-1, 6-2. In two-singles, Evan O'Connor also got a first-round win 6-1, 6-1 but lost 6-0, 6-1 in the second. In three-singles, Cody Wall won his first-round match 6-3, 6-4 but lost in the second 6-0, 6-0. At four-singles, Alex Lamphier won 6-1, 6-3 in the first and then lost 6-0, 6-1 in the second.
At one-doubles, Parker Welch and Alden King won 6-1, 6-0 in the first and lost 6-3, 6-3 in the second. The two-doubles team of Caden Kowal and Parker Petersen had a first-round bye and lost 6-2, 6-3 in the second. At three-doubles, Derek Swanson and Riley White lost 7-6, 6-3 in the first. And at four-doubles, Lander Coonrod and Asher Petersen lost in the second round 6-2, 6-3 after a first-round bye.
FOOTBALL
TC Central 21
BC Western 0
Traverse City Central: Trojans scored all 21 points in the fourth quarter on a Brayden Halliday 55-yard TD run, a Halliday interception return for a TD, and a Reed Seabase 49-yard TD run. Halliday 5/7 passing, 55 yards, 11 carries, 57 yards, TD; Seabase 12 carries, 97 yards, TD, 10 tackles, 2 TFL; Grant Schmidt 7.5 tackles, 1.5 TFL.
UP NEXT: The Trojans (4-4, 3-2 Saginaw Valley North) take on rival Traverse City West in the TC Patriot Game on Friday.
TC West 42
BC Central 7
Traverse City West: Isaac Kelsey 8/11 passing, 131 yards, 3 TDs, 7 carries, 64 yards, TD; Adeyo Ilemobade 4 carries, TD, 1-yard TD catch; Wally Tupper 3 catches, 96 yards, 2 TDs; Ayden Totten 5 tackles.
UP NEXT: The Titans (2-6, 1-4 Saginaw Valley North) play rival Traverse City Central in the TC Patriot Game on Friday.
Kingsley 69
Grayling 20
Kingsley: Sam Goethals 3-yard TD, TD, 8-yard TD; Skylar Workman 5-yard TD; Eli Graves 57-yard TD, 29-yard TD; Kyan Fessenden 42-yard TD.
Grayling: Tayvion Hall TD; Jake Huspen 55-yard TD.
UP NEXT: The Stags (6-2, 4-1 NMFC-Legends) head to Cheboygan on Friday. The Vikings (1-7, 0-6 NMFC-Legends) travel to Kalkaska on Friday.
Boyne City 44
Tawas 0
Boyne City: Drew Neer 2/6 46 yards, TD; Joey McHugh 6 carries, 108 yards, 3 TDs; Gavin Hewitt 80-yard TD run; Alex Calcaterra 39-yard TD catch; Ryan Spate 8 tackles, INT.
UP NEXT: The Ramblers (8-0, 5-0 NMFC-Leaders) host Roscommon on Friday.
Charlevoix 38
Kalkaska 0
Charlevoix: Henry Herzog 11 carries, 95 yards, TD (17-yd); Hudson Vollmer 2 carries, 88 yards, TD (24-yd); Patrick Sterrett 6 carries, 37 yards, TD (17-yd), 2 catches, 52 yards, TD (28-yd); Brady Jess 9/17 passing, 122 yards, TD, 6 carries, 50 yards, TD (6-yd); Landon Swanson 12 tackles; Joshua Schultz 6 tackles; Trevor Streeter, 5 tackles, 1 sack.
Kalkaska: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Rayders (7-1, 4-1 NMFC-Leaders) travel to Glen Lake on Friday. The Blazers (3-5, 2-3 NMFC-Leaders) host Grayling on Friday.
Benzie Central 27
Cheboygan 20
Benzie Central: Jaxon Childers 10 carries, 108 yards 2 TDs; Cael Katt 9 carries, 80 yards, TD; Tyrone Brouillet 10 carries, 44 yards, TD; Michael Pfeiffer 11 tackles; JJ Koscielski 8 tackles.
UP NEXT: The Huskies (3-5, 2-3 NMFC-Legends ) travel to Sault Ste. Marie on Friday.
Joburg 36
Harbor Springs 18
Johannesburg-Lewiston: Nate Hummel 26 carries, 211 yards, TD; Colin Basinski 7/11 passing, 104 yards, 3 rushing TDs.
UP NEXT: The Cardinals (1-7, 1-5 NMFC-Legacy) travel to Manton on Friday.
Ogemaw Heights 39
Mancelona 0
Mancelona: Jason Naumcheff 2/11 passing, 27 yards, 7.5 tackles; Tavin Morgan 12 carries, 18 yards; Kaleb Myszak 1 catch, 22 yards; Chris Wambaugh 5.5 tackles.
UP NEXT: The Ironmen (1-7, 0-5 NMFC-Leaders) host East Jordan on Friday.
McBain 46
Manton 20
McBain: No stats reported.
Manton: Leon Barber 92 yards rushing, 3 TDs; Logan Baker 86 yards rushing; Andrew Phillips 43 yards rushing.
UP NEXT: The Ramblers (4-4, 4-3 Highland) host Muskegon Heights on Friday. The Rangers (3-5, 2-5 Highland) welcome Johannesburg-Lewiston on Friday.
East Jordan 24
Oscoda 14
East Jordan: Korbyn Russell to Braylon Grybauskas 10-yard TD pass; Grybauskas 71-yard TD run; Logan Shooks 61-yard TD run.
UP NEXT: The Red Devils (4-4, 4-2 NMFC-Legacy) head to Mancelona on Friday.
Elk Rapids 26
St. Ignace 19
Elk Rapids: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Elks (6-2, 3-2 NMFC-Leaders) travel to Frankfort on Friday.
Gladstone 22
Gaylord 14
Gaylord: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Blue Devils (5-3, 2-1 Big North) head to Clare on Friday.
Sault Ste. Marie 21
Petoskey 0
Petoskey: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Northmen (2-6, 1-2 Big North) travel to Marquette on Friday.
Manistee 50
Montague 20
Manistee: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: Manistee (5-3, 2-3 West Michigan Lakes) travel to Fremont on Friday.
Evart 47
Lake City 6
Lake City: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Trojans (5-3, 5-2 Highland) host Ogemaw Heights on Friday.
8-PLAYER FOOTBALL
Central Lake 26
Farwell 22
Central Lake: Kelan Pletcher 13/20 passing, 249 yards, 2 TDs, 13 carries, 70 yards, 2 TDs, 13 tackles; Garrison Barrett 9 carries, 60 yards, 4 catches 72 yards, 7 tackles; Drayten Evans 4 catches, 54 yards, 2 TDs; Landon Drogt 9 tackles; Grant Miller 8 tackles; Cameron Spencer 7 tackles.
UP NEXT: The Trojans (6-2, 3-2 Ski Valley) host Forest Area on Friday.
Gaylord SM 38
Rudyard 14
Gaylord St. Mary: Donovan Blust 9 rushes, 64 yards, 2 TDs; Brody Jeffers 8 rushes, 82 yards, 2 TDs; Gavin Bebble 10 rushes, 62 yards, TD, 2 2PATs, INT.
UP NEXT: The Snowbirds (6-2, 4-1 Ski Valley) host Bear Lake on Oct. 22.
Marion 68
Brethren 12
Brethren: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Bobcats (3-5, 2-3 West Michigan D) host Onekama on Friday.
