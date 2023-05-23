HARBOR SPRINGS — Just a few days after sharing a Division 4 regional championship with Elk Rapids, the Traverse City St. Francis Gladiators topped the Elks to take sole ownership of the Lake Michigan Conference championship for the second straight season.
The Glads won the LMC title with 19 points followed by the Elks in second with 15 and then Harbor Springs in third with 12.
“It was definitely good to get the conference win for the second year in a row, and it gives us some good confidence going into the state finals,” St. Francis head coach Dane Fosgard said. “We focused more on having fun out there and not putting too much pressure on winning or losing, and I think that helped a lot.”
Taking home individual conference championships were Elk Rapids’ Ayva Johnstone at one-singles, defeating St. Francis’ Mary Chittle 6-0, 6-0; St. Francis’ Mary-Kate Ansley at two-singles, topping Harbor Springs’ Quinn Cassidy 6-0, 6-2; Elk Rapids’ Morgan Bergquist at three-singles, knocking off St. Francis’ Ava Pomaranski 6-2, 6-3; and St. Francis’ Audrey Lee at four-singles, besting Harbor Springs’ Maja Thompson 6-2, 6-1.
Doubles conference championships went to St. Francis’ Caroline Knox and Lily Lurvey at one-doubles, beating Harbor Springs’ Stella Vranes and Charlotte Westbrook 6-0, 6-3; Elk Rapids’ Haleigh Yocom and Ryleigh Yocom at two-doubles, taking down St. Francis’s Lizzie Frederick and Abby Corpus 6-3, 6-1; St. Francis’ Elly March and Alyssa Corpus at three-doubles, defeating Grayling’s Brooklynn Laskowski and Brylee Sheldon 6-4, 6-4; and Elk Rapids’ Portia Beebe and Tessa Nico at four-doubles, besting Harbor Springs’ Beatrice Krieger and Elliott Baetens 6-7(2), 6-4, 7-5.
The state championships are slated for June 2 at Kalamazoo College and Western Michigan University.
“We’re feeling good, and a lot of our girls have been there before,” Fosgard said. “I feel like we have a lot of experience and some flights that have the potential to go pretty deep.”
SOFTBALL
Trojans rout Vikings in doubleheader sweep
TRAVERSE CITY — A blistering offensive performance at home boosted Traverse City Central to 26-6 overall on the season as the Trojans swept Big North Conference foe Cadillac on Tuesday.
TC Central picked up the 14-0 shutout victory in game one, jumping out to a 7-0 lead after the first inning. The Trojans tacked on two more in the second before plating four in the third and one more in the fourth. Rory Miller got the win in the circle, going three innings and allowing just two hits while striking out four and walking none.
Katelynn Gaylord had a double, a run, an RBI and a walk on the day. Hannah Fellows scored three times to go with a hit and an RBI. Aubrey Williams had twos across the board, collecting two hits with two runs scored and two RBI. Grace Cary had a hit, run and an RBI. Rylea Beamish drove in a run with a hit, as did Daisie Brewer. And Taylor Noble had two hits with a run scored and three driven in.
Picking up hits for Cadillac were Chloe Lijewski, Ellie Plotnikiewicz and Alivia Lorenz.
In game two, the Trojans won 12-2 behind the pitching of Camryn Craig and Williams, who did not allow a hit. Craig struck out nine over three innings, and Williams fanned four in two.
Craig also picked up two hits, including a home run, while scoring twice and driving in one. Williams tallied two hits and scored twice. Noble had a hit, run and an RBI. Izzy Covert also drove in two runs.
The Trojans travel to Cheboygan on Thursday, and the Vikings head to Mount Pleasant on Wednesday.
MORE SOFTBALL
Kalkaska 9 10
Glen Lake 2 0
Game 1: Kalkaska — Michelle Michelin (W) 6 IP, 2 HA, 2 ER, 14 K, H, R, RBI; London Birgy H, RBI; Jaycee Mitchell 3 H, R, RBI; Keanna Eiseler H, R, RBI; Brooklyn Whiteford R, RBI; Annie Ponstein H, R, RBI. Glen Lake — Olivia Mikowski R, Paige Flores H, R; Chloe Crick H.
Game 2: Kalkaska — Alyssa Colvin (W) 5 IP, 4 HA, 9 K, 3 H, 3 R; Mitchell RBI; Eiseler H, R, 2 RBI; Michelin RBI; Whiteford 2 H, R, RBI; Sarah Morgan H R, RBI. Glen Lake — Annabelle Roach H; Tila Shimek H; Grace Noonan H.
Evart 19 13
Manton 6 0
Manton: Aliyah Geary H, 2 RBI; Morgan Shepler H, R; Autumn Sackett 3 H, R, RBI; Genna Alexander H, R; Madison Schnitker H, R, RBI; Kaya Jenkins H, R.
East Jordan 24
Bellaire 14
East Jordan: Caydence Kenney (W) 4 HA, 3 K, H, RBI; Avary Wilson 4 H, 2B, 6 RBI; Lindsey Cross 4 H, 3 RBI; Lillian Stone 3 H, 2B, 2 RBI; Lizzie Pop 2 H, 3B, RBI; Kailyn Kent H, 2 RBI; Alley Whiteford H, 2 RBI.
Bellaire: M. Depew 3 H, 2B, 4 RBI; A. Dawson H, RBI; A. Yuhaus H, RBI.
BASEBALL
TC Central 8 2
Cadillac 0 1
Game 1: Traverse City Central — Josh Klug (W) 7 IP, 2 HA, 13 K, 2 H, 3 RBI; Reed Seabase 2 R, RBI; Josef Meyer H, R, RBI; JJ Dutmers H, RBI. Cadillac — Miles Maury H; Drew Kornacki H.
Game 2: Traverse City Central — Donnie Meyer (W) 2 IP, 1 HA, 0 ER, 3 K; J. Meyer 2 H, R; Klug HR, R, 2 RBI. Cadillac — Kaleb McKinley H, RBI.
Glen Lake 3 7
Kalkaska 0 5
Game 1: Glen Lake — Cooper Bufalini (W) 6 IP, 0 R, 5 HA, 10 K; Michael Galla 2 H, RBI; Aiden Gokey 2B; Peter Gelsinger 2B.
Game 2: Luke Hazelton (W) 3.1 IP, 0 R, 1 HA, 5 K; M. Galla 2 H, 2B, 3 RBI; Peter Gelsinger 2 H, 2B, RBI; Sean Galla 2 2B; Gokey 2 H; Benji Allen 2B, RBI.
Lake City 8 3
McBain 7 6
Game 1: Lake City — Brody Gothard (W) 3 IP, 2 HA, 4 ER, 6 K; Cole McGiness 2 H, R, RBI; Jase Goodrich 2 H, 2 R; Tyler Atkins 2 H, 3 R, 2 RBI; Ethan Goodrich RBI.
Game 2: Lake City — McGiness H, 2 R; J. Goodrich H, R, RBI; E. Goodrich RBI.
GIRLS SOCCER
TC West 2
Cadillac 1
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Titans (9-7-2, 6-3-1 Big North) travel to Midland Dow for districts Thursday. The Vikings (3-13-1, 1-8-1 Big North) host Gaylord in districts Thursday.
