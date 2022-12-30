GRAND HAVEN — A bit of rust was there for the Traverse City St. Francis and Traverse City West boys basketball teams — who haven't seen the court in a while.
Both teams took their opponents to overtime in the Lakeshore Cup Tournament on Thursday in Grand Haven, but only one came out with a win.
St. Francis (3-0) scratched their way into overtime against Holland West Ottawa after being down five in the fourth quarter. After some late buckets and free throws in the fourth, the Glads forced overtime and jumped in front to win 53-50.
"It wasn't the prettiest game, but it was a good win," Traverse City St. Francis head coach Sean Finnegan said.
Some missed layups and free throws almost cost the Gladiators a victory because the Panthers, throughout the game, gave the Gladiators a battle.
"We had to settle down a little bit. We were pressing too much offensively, and we had to get us back into some of our basic stuff," Finnegan said. "That definitely helped get us our easy baskets."
Wyatt Nausadis knocked down the buckets that helped the Gladiators force overtime. Nausadis finished the game with a team-high 25 points, seven rebounds and three assists.
Joey Donahue had 14 points, two assists and six rebounds. John Haglestein finished with 10 rebounds.
The Titans battled until the end against Spring Lake. West had a nine-point lead with minutes remaining in the fourth, but the Lakers rallied back and forced overtime to win 63-61.
"When we executed and defended, we did well," Traverse City West head coach Doug Baumann said. "We had big lapses where we didn't rotate fast enough on defense and we didn't put in the effort we needed and took some ill-advised shots on offense when we didn't need them."
Ben Habers led the team with 18 points, and Lincoln Lockhart racked up 16 points.
If the Gladiators beat Grand Haven on Friday, they will claim the Lakeshore Cup. As for the Titans (2-4), they will use their next two games to better themselves before their first Big North opponent next Friday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Boyne City 46
Negaunee 39
Boyne City: Alex Calcaterra 21 points, 7rebounds; Mason Wlicox 10points, 3steals; Jacob Johnson 7points; Jack Neer 5points, 5 rebounds.
UP NEXT: Boyne City (5-1) hosts McBain on Tuesday.
Grand Haven 65
Petoskey 56
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Northmen (5-1) travel to Alpena next Friday.
Frankfort 40
Manistee CC 22
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Panthers (4-1) travel to Lake Leelanau St. Mary on Tuesday.
Marquette 65
Charlevoix 49
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Rayders (1-4) travel to Glen Lake on Tuesday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Frankfort wins Manistee CC Christmas tourney
MANISTEE — Ten seconds was all the Frankfort needed to crown themselves champions of the Manistee Catholic Central Christmas Tournament.
Manistee Catholic Central rallied to a one-point lead after being down 10 entering the fourth quarter, but the Panthers didn't quit. After calling a timeout, an assist from Savina Anhalt to Evelyn VanTol for a layup was the game-winning shot the Panthers needed to win 43-42.
VanTol had a team-high 18 points. Emma Mackenzie 10 points, and Kylee Harris 18 points. Frankfort (3-3) hosts Glen Lake on Wednesday. Manistee CC (6-1) hosts Pentwater on Wednesday.
Central Lake 35
Fruitport CC 13
Central Lake: Emma Wollard 9 points; Jo Hayden 4 rebounds; Kate Wolgamott 7 rebounds; Liberty Perry 6 rebounds.
UP NEXT: Central Lake (4-3) welcomes Glen Lake on Wednesday.
Marquette 42
Charlevoix 29
Charlevoix: Abbey Wright 21 points, 6 rebounds; Bayani Collins 4 points, 3 rebounds; Anna Kemp 6 rebounds, 3 steals.
UP NEXT: Rayders (4-4) travel to Gaylord St Mary on Monday.
Negaunee 54
Boyne City 30
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: Ramblers (1-6) travel to Gaylord on Wednesday.
WRESTLING
Titans compete at Freeland tourney
FREELAND — The Traverse City West Titans sent nine wrestlers to the Freeland Holiday Tournament on Thursday, and three wrestlers placed.
The championship round finishers were Brady Vaughan (215 pounds) with a first-place finish, Jon Palmer (138) in fifth, and Trapper Holmes (150) in sixth.
The Titans travel to Petoskey on Wednesday for the Big North Conference quad.
Stags have 1 wrestle at Lady Mat Cat Invite
MONTAGUE — The Kingsley Stags had just one participant at the Lady Mat Cat Invitational on Thursday at Montague High School.
Moe Martz (115 pounds) went 2-2 finishing in 6th place. Adalene Chambers (170), who wrestles for Kingsley, did not participate.
