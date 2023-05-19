Traverse City, MI (49684)

Today

Rain ending this morning. Remaining cloudy. High 62F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Low around 45F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.