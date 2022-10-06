TRAVERSE CITY — The No. 2-ranked Gladiators of Traverse City St. Francis are one step closer to running it back.
Defending state champion St. Francis won a regional title Wednesday with 18 points — topping runner-up Big Rapids (15), Glen Lake (10), Whitehall (8), Harbor Springs (1) and both Elk Rapids and Grant with zero. The Glads also won individual regional championships in three of the four singles flights and two of the four doubles flights while finishing runner-up in the other two doubles flights.
"I was impressed with some of our new players that have not played regionals or states before," St. Francis head coach Dane Fosgard said. "They rose to the occasion."
Tristan Bonanni won the 1-singles crown over Glen Lake's Cole Sutherland 6-4, 6-1. Owen Jackson took the 2-singles title over Glen Lake's Michael Houtteman 6-1, 6-1. Chris Bobrowski won at 3-singles, also at the expense of Glen Lake, with a 6-2, 6-1 victory over Noah Lamb. Glen Lake's Oliver Mitchel rounded out the Lakers' four runners-up in singles play, falling to Big Rapids' Preston Younge 6-2, 6-2 in the finals.
St. Francis' Charlie King and Derek Berta topped the Big Rapids duo of Austin Hinkley and Carson Coles in 1-doubles by a final of 7-5, 6-4 for regional glory. The Glads' other championship came at 2-doubles as Eli Schmude and Max King defeated Big Rapids' Isaac Zocco and Noah Sweppenheiser 6-4, 6-0. Carson Poole and David Ansley took second in 3-doubles, losing to Big Rapids' Dylan Walsh and Mason Sleeper 5-7, 6-3, 4-6. The 4-doubles team of Quinten Musgrave and Will Sutton also finished second to Big Rapids' Elijah Haynes and Ari Ziska by a 6-2, 6-3 final.
Fosgard said his team's performance gives him and the players confidence going into the state tournament Oct. 14-15 at Kalamazoo College and Western Michigan University.
"It's going to be tough," he said. "We're ranked No. 2 and I like our chances, but it's going to be a battle."
GIRLS GOLF
Trojans 2nd, Titans 3rd at D1 regional meet
ALLENDALE — Both the Traverse City Central Trojans and the Traverse City West Titans will move forward as teams to the state championship finals Oct. 14-15.
Although neither the Trojans nor Titans won the Division 1 regional title Wednesday at Grand Valley State University's Meadows Golf Course, they finished second and third, respectively, to advance and stay in the hunt for postseason glory. Central finished runner-up with a 355 to champion Rockford's dominating showing of 324. West was third with a 389.
West's Ainslee Hewitt was the area's top finisher, taking second place with a 76. Rockford's Jessica Jolly fired an 8-under 64 to cruise to an individual regional championship. Sydney Rademacher was Central's best performer with an 85 to finish seventh overall. She was followed closely by teammate Evelyn Nowicki, who took eighth with an 88. Fellow Trojans Addison Balentine and McKenzie McManus finished tied for 11th with a 91.
Sarah Ream took 16th overall with a 98 for Central and was followed by West's Maya Wilson and Charlie Erickson, who tied for 17th at 99.
The Division 1 state championship is set to take place at the Bedford Valley Golf Club in Battle Creek.
SOCCER
TC Christian 7
TC Bulldogs 1
Traverse City Christian: Owen Summerville 1 goal, 2 assists; Henry Reineck 2 goals, 1 assist; Preston Jaworski 2 goals; Jake Weirda 1 goal; Sam McMann 1 goal; Patty Gallagher 1 assist.
Traverse City Bulldogs: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Sabres (12-4-3) travel to Suttons Bay on Saturday. The Bulldogs welcome Skeels on Monday.
Buckley 7
Glen Lake 3
Buckley: Beltran de Vera 1 goal, 2 assists; Andrea Rollé 1 goal; Nick Simon 1 goal; Gavin Liebler 1 goal; Jake Romzek 1 goal; Coleman Yuresko 1 goal; Garrett Ensor 1 goal, 1 assist; Tyler Apple 1 assist, 3 saves; Oren Renfer 1 assist; Jud Rath 1 assist; Landon Kulawiak 6 saves.
Glen Lake: Tucker Brown 11 saves, 2 goals; Drew Dezelski 1 goal, 2 assists; Hunter Cox assist.
UP NEXT: The Bears (10-6-1, 7-1 Northwest) host Roscommon on Friday. The Lakers (3-5, 3-5 Northwest) welcome Kingsley on Monday.
Leland 1
Suttons Bay 0
Leland: Weston Burda 1 goal; Ravello shutout, 6 saves.
Suttons Bay: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Comets (13-3-1, 8-1 Northwest) host Buckley on Monday. The Norsemen (8-6-2, 6-3 Northwest) welcome Traverse City Christian on Saturday.
Benzie Central 5
Kingsley 0
Benzie Central: Steven Barron 2 goals; Jiwon Kang 1 goal, 3 assists; Owen Hester 1 goal; Iorin McNeil 1 goal; Dom Lopez 13 saves.
Kingsley: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Huskies (2-13-1, 2-7 Northwest) host Suttons Bay on Monday. The Stags (0-16, 0-9 Northwest) head to Glen Lake on Monday.
Grayling 7
Oscoda 3
Grayling: Mitch Harrington 4 goals; Ben Gardiner 1 goal; Logan Cobb 1 goal; Cole Marsh 1 goal, 1 assist; Brody Cobb 1 assist; Francesco Politi 1 assist; Jordan Peters 12 saves.
UP NEXT: The Vikings (9-10-1, 3-5-1 Lake Michigan) travel to Boyne City on Thursday.
Kalkaska 4
Pine River 0
Kalkaska: Kayden Dueweke-Gonzales shutout; Tripp Wagner goal; Emil Koehnen goal, assist; Ryan Perry goal; John Ivars goal.
UP NEXT: The Blazers (9-8-1, 1-2 Lake Michigan) host Elk Rapids on Thursday.
Manistee 5
Fremont 1
Manistee: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: Manistee (14-3, 9-1 West Michigan) starts district play Oct. 17.
McBain NMC 4
Shepherd 0
McBain Northern Michigan Christian: Barret Bosscher 1 goal, 1 assist; Brant Winkle 1 goal, 1 assist; Colton Winkle 1 assist; Isaac Bowden 1 assist; Nathan Eisenga 1 goal; Tucker Tossey 1 goal; Blake DeZeeuw 3 saves.
UP NEXT: The Comets (11-3-4, 8-1-3 Northern Michigan) host Pine River on Monday.
VOLLEYBALL
TC West 3
Alpena 0
The Titans def. the Wildcats 25-21, 26-24, 25-19.
Traverse City West: Claire Miner 10 kills; Audrey LaFaive 6 kills, 1 ace, 6 digs; Amaleah Streit 2 aces, 6 digs; Madeline Bildeaux 5 kills, 1 ace, 2 digs; Jenna Flick 8 digs; Rena Smith 12 assists, 5 digs, 1 ace; Kaylee Schaub 11 assists, 5 digs, 1 ace.
UP NEXT: The Titans take on Cadillac at home Wednesday.
Petoskey 3
Gaylord 2
Petoskey def. the Blue Devils 21-25, 22-25, 25-21, 25-17, 15-3.
Petoskey: Brynn Jonker 14 kills, 7 aces, 2 digs, 1 block; Caitlyn Matelski 12 kills; Sadie Corey 4 kills, 3 aces, 3 digs; Katie Parker 35 assists, 17 digs, 4 kills, 1 ace; Ariel Nguyen 10 digs, 1 ace.
Gaylord: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: Petoskey plays in the McBain tournament on Oct. 15. The Blue Devils host Traverse City Central on Wednesday.
CROSS COUNTRY
Elks takes 3 of 4 top spots at Mancelona Invite
Boys large 5K overall: Elk Rapids 24; Charlevoix 80; Mason County Central 90; Gaylord 104; Grayling 113; Tawas 118; Cheboygan 145.
Boys large 5K top area finishers: 1. Gavin Guggemos (Kalkaska) 17:29.48; 2. Max Ward (ER) 17:42.29; 3. Camden Moore (KAL) 17:49.57; 4. Caleb Kerfoot (ER) 17:52.83; 6. Jaymes Wildfong (Mancelona) 18:05.35.
Girls large 5K overall: Elk Rapids 32; Gaylord 57; Charlevoix 88; Tawas 123; Grayling 150; Mancelona 155; Kalkaska 162; Mason County Central 196; Cheboygan 233.
Girls large 5K top area finishers: 1. Brynne Schulte (ER) 19:22.56; 2. Katie Berkshire (GLD) 19:32.31; 3. Laina Sladics (CHX) 20:22.43; 4. Kendall Standfest (ER) 10:33.3; 6. Anna Pray (ER) 20:52.43.
Boys small 5K overall: Grand Traverse Academy 25; Lake Leelanau St. Mary 30.
Boys small 5K top area finishers: 1. Chase Snell (GTA) 17:49.66; 2. Jackson Kulawiak (Buckley) 17:58.46; 3. Jeremiah Witt (Johannesburg-Lewiston) 18:35.81; 4. Isaac Black (East Jordan) 18:53.96; 6. Jacob Chamberlain (EJ) 19:09.55.
Girls small 5K overall: Grand Traverse Academy35; Lake Leelanau St. Mary 40; Buckley 47.
Girls small 5K top area finishers: Petra Foote (GTA) 20:14.84; 2. Ella Knudsen (Leland) 20:27.66; Anna Mitchell (LLSM) 21:26.28; 4. Brooklynn Frazee (BCK) 21:39.35; 5. Julia Jones (GTA) 21:42.78.
