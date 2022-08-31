TRAVERSE CITY — Owen Jackson finished the evening winning all three rounds against his competition, besting Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian (6-0, 6-0), Petoskey (6-1, 6-4) and a default against Traverse City Central.
The sensational sophomore's performance helped lead Traverse City St. Francis boys tennis to 16 wins in the 2022 Gladiator Quad — tying with Petoskey.
Traverse City Central came away victorious with 16 fewest sets lost, as St. Francis had 20.
The Gladiators collected two wins in their singles matches, and Jackson played a part. At No. 2 singles, the sophomore leader continued to add to his win column this season — sitting with an 18-4 record.
St. Francis head coach Dane Fosgard said that Jackson was putting in the work during the offseason to be where he is today.
“He’s one of those kids that loves tennis,” Fosgard said. “He worked hard in the offseason. He moved up one spot in this year, and I think that helped his game tremendously.”
In doubles, the Gladiators finished 2-2 with wins from No.1 doubles pair Charlie King and Derek Berta in the final round against Traverse City Central (6-0, 6-3). At No. 4 doubles, Will Sutton and Quinten Musgrave finished the rounds, getting wins against the Trojans and Petoskey.
“I've been so impressed with them,” Fosgard said of his two seniors. “The end of last season, they won huge matches in the state championship — the semifinals and finals — and they have been so clutch this year. They have done an awesome job leading the team and I’ve been impressed.”
St. Francis will have a week off before resuming the season.
BOYS TENNIS
Traverse City West Tri
Scores: Ludington def. TC West 6-2; TC West def. Harbor Springs 5-3.
Results: 2D — Andrew Zywicki & Tyler Chan def. Lud. 7-6 6-4; 4D — Ryan Goodrich & Jack Aprea def. Lud. 6-2 6-1. 4S — Jonah Arbuckle def. HS. 7-6 6-7 10-7; 1D — Alex Alvarado and Cameron Niezgoda def. HS. 7-6 6-2; 2D — Andrew Zywicki & Tyler Chan def. HS. 6-2 6-3; 3D — Christian Henry & Edward Chan def. HS. 7-5 6-2; 4D — Jack Aprea & Ryan Goodrich def. HS. 6-1 6-3.
UP NEXT: Titans host Glen Lake Wednesday.
BOYS SOCCER
Leland 2
Gaylord 2
Gaylord: No details reported.
Leland: Max Waldrup 1 goal; Liam Waskiewicz 1 assist; Daniel Resendiz-Nunez 1 goal ; Auggie Creamer 1 assist; Jimmy Alpi 12 saves.in net.
UP NEXT: Gaylord hosts Mount Pleasant on Sep. 6. Leland takes on Traverse City Christian at Keystone Soccer Complex on Thursday.
Petoskey 1
Ludington 0
Petoskey: Charlie Smith 1 goal; Ben Shuman 1 assist; Jackson Jonker 1 goal.
UP NEXT: Petoskey takes on Traverse City West at Keystone on Sept. 8.
Cadillac 8
Reed City 0
Cadillac stats: Alex King 4 goals; Reed King 2 goals; Jack Lucas 1 goal; Admasu Mitchell 1 goal; Ethan Romey 5 saves.
Reed City stats: no stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Vikings travel to Gaylord on Sept. 8.
VOLLEYBALL
TC Christian goes 0-2 in quad
Scores: Lake Leelanau St. Mary def. Traverse City Central 15-23, 22-25; McBain Northern Michigan Christian def. TC Christian 13-25, 19-25.
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: Traverse City Christian travels to Grand Traverse Academy Sept. 8
Frankfort 3
Brethren 2
Scores: Frankfort def. Brethren 25-20, 20-25, 25-10, 15-25, 16-14.
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: Frankfort travels to Manistee on Thursday.
GIRLS GOLF
LMC Conference at the Farm Golf Course
Team results: 1. Harbor Springs 377; 2. Traverse City St. Francis 380; East Jordan 398
St. Francis scorers: Grace Slocum 70; Mary Kate Carroll 96; Avery Frederick 101; Laurel Walter 114; Sydney Shacklette 113; Sydney Adams 136.
East Jordan scorers: Sami Burks 88; Lila Kelly 100; Olivia Maher 101; Hannah Fortune 109; Madison Bearden 137.
