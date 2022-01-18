TRAVERSE CITY — The first high school basketball team rankings from the Associated Press were released Monday, and several area teams found themselves in the top 10 of their respective divisions.
No. 1s across the boys’ rankings included Orchard Lake St. Marys (7-1 in Division 1), Grand Rapids Catholic Central (8-1 in D2), Flint Beecher (7-1 in D3) and Southfield Christian (6-1 in D4).
Benzie Central, before its 72-55 win against Buckley on Monday, came in ranked third in D3 with 59 points and a first-place vote. Traverse City St. Francis (6-1) is ranked fifth in D3. Those D3 teams receiving votes but outside the top 10 include Elk Rapids and Charlevoix.
McBain Northern Michigan Christian is ranked fourth in D4. Buckley, whose aforementioned loss to the third-ranked Huskies, cracked the top 10 at No. 10 with 28 points. Undefeated Ellsworth (6-0) received votes but did not make the top 10.
On the girls’ side, Midland Dow (8-0 in D1), Detroit Edison (3-1 in D2), Ypsilanti Arbor Preparatory (8-0 in D3) and Portland St. Patrick (11-0 in D4) are all ranked No. 1.
No area D1 or D2 teams were ranked, but Petoskey did earn a D1 top 10 vote.
The undefeated Lakers of Glen Lake (8-0) rank third in the D3 polls with 66 points. Lake Michigan Conference foe Traverse City St. Francis (8-2) is ninth. D3 teams receiving votes but outside looking in are McBain, Elk Rapids and Lake City.
The Snowbirds of Gaylord St. Mary, also sporting an unblemished record at 8-0, are third in the D4 polls with 53 points. Lake Leelanau St. Mary (7-1), which won its game against Leland 60-26 on Monday, is seventh. McBain NMC received votes but fell just outside of the top 10.
BOYS HOOPS
Lake Leelanau SM 64
Frankfort 38
Lake Leelanau St. Mary: August Schaub 19 points; Shawn Bramer 16 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists; Dylan Barnowski 18 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists.
Frankfort: Emmerson Farmer 15 points; Nick Stevenson 11 points.
UP NEXT: The Eagles (4-3) travel to Leland on Thursday. The Panthers (3-4) head to Leland on Friday.
Bridgeport 52
Glen Lake 36
Glen Lake: Luke Hazleton 13 points; Henry Plumstead 11 points.
UP NEXT: The Lakers (5-3, 3-1 Northwest) host Kingsley on Friday.
TC West JV 39
TC Central JV 34
Traverse City West JV (10-1): Ben Carlson 14 points; Gunnar Canty 7 points.
Traverse City Central JV (5-3, 2-1 Big North): EJ Maitland 8 points; Jack Hogan 8 points.
TC West frosh 38
TC Central frosh 33
Traverse City West frosh: Owen Hendrix 11 points; Aiden Orth 8 points.
Traverse City Central frosh (3-4): Scotty Goodwin 14 points; Johnny Ferguson 11 points.
GIRLS HOOPS
Brethren 41
GT Academy 37
Brethren: Halle Richardson 16 points, 5 steals; Elly Sexton 15 points, 21 rebounds, 1 block; Stella Estes 4 points, 10 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 blocks; Maddy Biller 4 points, 9 rebounds.
Grand Traverse Academy: Claudia Burley 20 points, 8 rebounds, 4 blocks, 4 steals; Julia Jones 6 points, 5 rebounds, 2 steals; Katelynn Dix 6 points, 5 assists, 6 steals.
UP NEXT: The Bobcats (4-2, 3-2 West Michigan D) travel to Bear Lake on Monday. The Mustangs (2-3) play Lake Leelanau St. Mary on Wednesday.
Lake Leelanau SM 60
Leland 26
Lake Leelanau St. Mary: Emily Grant 22 points, 14 rebounds, 3 steals; Zoe Korson 12 points, 8 assists, 6 steals; Audrey Smith 14 points, 7 rebounds, 4 steals.
Leland: Makenzy Sluiter 8 points.
UP NEXT: The Eagles (7-1) head to Grand Traverse Academy on Wednesday. The Comets (5-3, 3-2 Northwest) play at Frankfort on Friday.
Mesick 42
Walkerville 40
Mesick: Jillian Hillier 15 points; Lexi Abraham 15 points.
UP NEXT: The Bulldogs (7-2, 6-2 West Michigan D) host Buckley on Wednesday.
TC West JV 38
TC Central JV 19
Traverse City Central JV: Elle Schenkelberger 4 points; Lucy Bongiorno 4 points; Trinity Stringer 3 points; Addy Booher 3 points.
BOWLING
Bellaire 16
Grayling 14
Bellaire: Brady Hoogerhyde 222, 141; Carter Massey 190, 142; Quentin Baeckeroot 180; Matthew Lapardo-Lovett 156.
UP NEXT: The Eagles (8-0) host St. Ignace on Friday.