DeWITT — St. Francis continued its arduous August varsity boys tennis schedule with back-to-back meets. After a second-place finish Thursday in Sturgis, the Gladiators took first place and the team championship at the DeWitt quad Friday.
Senior Gladiator Chris Bobrowski won his flight at two-singles while also hitting the century mark and picking up his 100th career victory. Bobrowksi defeated Haslett 6-0 and 6-3, DeWitt 6-0 and 6-2, and Flushing 6-0 and 6-0.
St. Francis got the clean sweep of Haslett as Owen Jackson won 6-2 and 6-1 at one-singles, William Gibbons won 6-3 and 6-0 and three-singles, Luke Bobrowski won 6-2 and 6-0 at four-singles, Eli Schmude and David Ansley won 6-1 and 6-0 at one-doubles, Max King and Will Sutton won 6-3 and 6-2 at two-doubles, Brady Thelen and Casey Jackson won 6-1 and 6-0 at three-doubles, and Carson Poole and Quinten Musgrave won 7-5 and 6-1 at four-doubles.
Against DeWitt, Jackson won 6-0 and 6-0, Luke Bobrowski won 7-5 and 6-2, Schumde and Ansley won 6-1 and 6-2, King and Sutton won 6-3 and 6-4, Thelen and Jackson won 6-0 and 6-1, and Poole and Musgrave won 6-2 and 6-2.
Against Flushing, Jackson won 6-0 and 6-1, Luke Bobrowski won 6-2 and 6-0, Thelen and Jackson won 6-4 and 6-4, and Poole and Musgrave won 6-1 and 6-0.
VOLLEYBALL
Huskies go 3-0 at Houghton Lake Invite
HOUGHTON LAKE — Benzie Central moved to 5-0 on the young season after picking up three wins at the Houghton Lake Invitational on Friday.
The Huskies knocked off host Houghton Lake as well as Jackson Lumen Christi and Inland Lakes to win the championship.
Benzie was led by Ava Bechler (9 kills, 5 blocks, 6 aces), Flora Zickert (5 kills, 8 aces, 2 digs), Kara Johnson (8 aces, 11 digs, 6 kills), Emma Brooks (9 aces, 18 digs), Maddy Stewart (21 assists, 11 aces) and Grace Heiges (4 blocks, 7 aces, 6 kills).
The Huskies next travel to Pine River on Tuesday for a tri.
Vikings compete at Coopersville
Cadillac team results: 21-25, 25-23 v. Montague; 25-15, 25-11 v. Comstock Park; 12-25, 25-18 v. Forest Hills Eastern; 25-6, 25-11 v. Muskegon Oakridge; 25-11, 25-11 v. Muskegon Reeths Puffer.
Cadillac individual stats: Carissa Musta 53 kills, 21 digs, 9 blocks, 6 assists, 5 aces; Kenzie Johns 33 kills, 20 digs, 8 assists, 2 blocks; Cassie Jenema 90 assists, 29 digs, 13 kills, 4 aces, 1 block; Reina McMahon 8 kills, 4 blocks, 4 digs; Sophia Clough 19 digs, 4 aces, 1 kill; Grace Zuback 13 digs, 4 aces, 1 assist; Ari Bryant 24 digs.
BOYS SOCCER
Leland 7
Charlevoix 0
Leland: Colby Connor 2 goals; Whelan Sirrine 1 goal; Brian Mosqueda 1 goal; Weston Burda 1 goal; Eli Ulbrich 1 goal; Liam Waskiewicz 1 goal, 1 assist; Max Waldrup 2 assists; Nano Creamer 1 assist; Trey Roman 1 assist; Jimmy D. Alpi and Ravello Smith with the combined shutout
Charlevoix: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Comets (1-0) host North Muskegon on Thursday. The Rayders (0-1) head to Suttons Bay on Wednesday.
Harbor Springs 5
Alpena 0
Harbor Springs: Sam Miller 2 goals; Henry Juneau 2 goals, 2 assists; Charlie Baker 1 goal, 1 assist; MC Davis 1 assist; Aaron Baughman 1 assist; Greyson Rife 10 saves.
UP NEXT: The Rams (2-0) head to Sault Area on Tuesday.
Manistee 4
Suttons Bay 3
Manistee: No stats reported.
Suttons Bay: Finn Mankowski 2 goals; Dashel Courson 2 assists; Juan Garcia 1 goal; James Bunek 1 assist; Dominick Wetter 7 saves.
UP NEXT: The Mariners (1-0) host Kalkaska on Saturday. The Norsemen (0-1) travel to Hart on Monday.
Reed City 2
McBain NMC 0
McBain Northern Michigan Christian: Blair DeZeeuw 8 saves.
McBain NMC 1
Buckley 0
McBain Northern Michigan Christian: Blair DeZeeuw 4 saves; Devon Johnson 1 goal; Gideon Curell 1 assist.
Buckley: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Comets (1-2) host Shepherd on Friday. The Bears (1-2) head to Cadillac Heritage Christian on Monday
Oxford 3
Petoskey 1
Petoskey: No stats reported.
Marquette 1
Petoskey 0
Petoskey: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Northmen (0-2-1) travel to Glen Lake on Thursday.
