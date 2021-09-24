ELK RAPIDS — Jack Spencer continues to further etch his name in Elk Rapids prep sports lore.
The brick wall of a keeper for the Elks’ boys soccer team further extended his shutout record on Thursday, notching his 43rd in a 5-0 win against Charlevoix. Spencer, who has not allowed a goal in 10 straight contests, was helped by a stifling Elk Rapids defense and needed just three saves to blank the Rayders.
“He’s a pretty good keeper,” Elk Rapids head coach Nate Plum said. “He’s had some good defenses in front of him, you can’t deny that, but he’s shut out some really good teams.”
Elk Rapids (10-3-3, 6-0 Lake Michigan) led just 1-0 at the half on a goal from Spencer Ball 10 minutes into the match. The Elks came out strong after the break and got scores from Emery Rubert, Alex Smith, Charlie Parrish on a penalty kick, and Nolan Carroll, whose goal was of the unassisted variety.
Plum described Carroll as “kind of like a truck.”
“He just goes through pe- ople, and the ball just somehow magically stays in front of him,” he said. “You’d be surprised how many goals he scores like that.”
Smith, Jared Barcenas and Sean Burch had assists in the victory.
The Elks look to remain undefeated in conference play when they host Harbor Springs on Monday.
MORE SOCCER
Kingsley 0
TC Christian 9
Traverse City Christian: Henry Reineck 2 goals, 2 assists; Gabe Classens 2 goals, 1 assist; Nathan Hresko 1 goal; Elliott Molby 1 assist; Monty Warnes 1 goal; Jeremiah Sears 2 assists; Jack Sperry 1 goal; James Thuente 2 goals.
UP NEXT: Traverse City Christian (7-3) plays in the Huron Shores Tournament on Saturday.
Alpena 1
TC West 7
Traverse City West: Colin Blackport 2 goals, 1 assist; Josh Hirschenberger 1 goal, 5 assists; Caleb Nowak 1 goal; Luc Buttleman 1 goal; Cooper Davis 2 goals; Will Wares 1 assist; Trae Collins 0 saves; Drew Alexander 3 saves.
UP NEXT: TC West (7-2-2, 5-0 Big North) plays at the Midland tournament on Saturday.
TC Central 4
Cadillac 1
Traverse City Central: Everest Noyes 3 goals; Koen Burkholder 1 goal.
UP NEXT: The Trojans (7-4-1, 3-2 Big North) travel to Alpena on Tuesday.
Grayling 5
Kalkaska 1
Kalkaska: Kayden Dueweke-Gonzales 12 saves; Cooper Swikoski goal; Hayden Lance assist.
UP NEXT: Kalkaska (3-9-0, 0-6 Lake Michigan) hosts Gaylord on Saturday.
Boyne City 3
Harbor Springs 0
Boyne City: Nic Santina 2 saves, shutout; Gabe Pellerito 1 goal; Phillip Banner 1 goal, 1 assist; Matt Spate 1 assist; Amayo Bardeguez-Barrera 1 goal.
“The group played well tonight. I’m happy with the contributions not only from the starters, but from the players coming off the bench as well,” Boyne City head coach Ross Daniels said. “The backline maintained our shape and created chances through their willingness to win the ball.”
UP NEXT: The Ramblers (9-5-1, 5-1 Lake Michigan) travel to Kalkaska on Monday.
VOLLEYBALL
TC West 3
Petoskey 0
Traverse City West def. Petoskey 25-15, 25-10, 25-6.
TC West: Alaina Mikowski 7 kills, 2 aces; Ally McKenna 20 digs; Becky Lane 14 kills, 6 assists, 6 digs; Jenna Flick 2 assists, 3 digs; Madison Neu 9 kills, McKenna Ebling 5 kills, 2 assists, 2 digs; Sara Schermerhorn 29 assists, 8 digs, 2 kills.
UP NEXT: The Titans (14-1, 5-0 Big North) battle rival Traverse City Central on the road Wednesday.
TC Christian 3
Benzie Central 0
Traverse City Christian def. Benzie Central 25-18, 25-8, 25-14.
TC Christian: Emma Mirabelli 17 kills, 5 digs, 2 aces, 3 blocks; Ava Wendel 6 kills, 9 digs, 2 aces, 1 assist; Julianna Brower 2 kills, 4 aces, 22 assists, 2 digs, 1 block.
UP NEXT: TC Christian (22-2-2) plays North Bay on Thursday.
Cadillac 3
Gaylord 0
Cadillac def. Gaylord 25-12, 25-15, 25-9.
Cadillac: Renee Brines 22 assists, 9 kills, 8 digs; Mady Smith 9 digs, 4 kills, 3 aces; Joslyn Seeley 5 kills, 4 aces, 3 digs; Caliey Masserang 8 kills, 5 blocks; Julia Jezak 5 digs, 3 assists; Carissa Musta 4 kills, 3 blocks.
UP NEXT: Cadillac (20-5, 4-1 Big North) plays at East Grand Rapids on Saturday.
East Jordan 3
Bellaire 2
East Jordan def. Bellaire 14-25, 18-25, 25-18, 25-17, 15-8.
Bellaire: Charlie Boyce 6 kills, 21 digs; Alison Cartwright 10 digs, 2 aces, 5 assists; Bella Huffman 4 assists, 3 aces; Gillian Lovett 3 kills, 21 digs, 6 assists; Jacey Somers 13 kills, 18 digs, 3 aces, 8 blocks; Karsyn Fischer 3 aces, 5 digs, 2 assists.
UP NEXT: Bellaire (2-12-2) plays Gaylord St. Mary at home Tuesday.
Elk Rapids 3
LL St. Mary 1
Elk Rapids def. Lake Leelanau St. Mary 25-12, 25-13, 23-25, 25-13.
Elk Rapids: Bri Roberts 6 kills, 3 aces, 23 digs; Ryleigh Yocom 3 kills, 3 aces, 39 assists, 18 digs; Alena LaPointe 7 aces, 9 digs; Grace Mischel 2 aces, 28 digs; seven other players with 4 kills each.
UP NEXT: The Elks (7-8-3) host Grayling on Tuesday.
Glen Lake 3
Leland 1
Glen Lake def. Leland 25-22, 25-11, 17-25, 25-16.
Leland: Oliva Boquette 16 digs, 2 aces; Sutton Leiter 23 assists, 1 ace; Skylar Wiesen 9 digs, 1 ace, 4 kills; Maeve Sweeney 9 kills, 4 digs, 1 ace; Kenzy Sluiter 6 kills.
UP NEXT: Leland hosts Buckley on Tuesday.
Onekama 0
North Bay 3
North Bay def. Onekama 25-21, 22-25, 17-15.
McBain NMC 2
North Bay 0
McBain Northern Michigan Christian def. North Bay 16-25, 19-25.
North Bay: Laila Vang 15 kills, 38 digs, 5 aces; Lillian Brown 16 kills, 21 digs, 2 aces; Anissa Wille 16 digs, 1 ace, 4 assists; Marissa Kohler 7 kills, 23 digs, 20 assists; Emily Sirmeyer 3 kills, 3 digs, 4 aces, 1 block.
UP NEXT: North Bay (5-14, 2-1 Northwest) plays at Glen Lake on Tuesday.
FOOTBALL
TC St. Francis JV 28
Boyne City JV 6
Traverse City St. Francis JV: Harrison Shepherd 30-yard TD run; Mason Daciuk 2 TD passes; Cam Sellers 2 TD receptions; Charlie Olivier 1-yard TD run, 2 PATs; Jack Gruber 2-point conversion, interception; Harrison Shepherd interception; Ben Stallman 12 tackles; Eli Biggar 7 tackles; Ben DeCarolis 7 tackles.
UP NEXT: Traverse City St. Francis JV (3-2, 1-2) at Tawas next Thursday.