TRAVERSE CITY — Four games, four starts, four wins.
Not a bad start to the season for Kaci Sowers.
Sowers threw her third and fourth games in two days Wednesday, propelling Traverse City West to 11-1 and 13-1 softball wins over Charlevoix. She threw both ends of a doubleheader win over Frankfort on Tuesday, and has combined to strike out 28 batters in 18 innings over those four games, allowing only eight hits and three runs (two earned).
The Titans scored five runs in the third and fifth innings of the 11-1 opener. Lydia Heymes and Mallory Smith led the offense, with Heymes going 3-for-3 with a double, two steals, two RBIs and two runs and Smith adding a 2-for-3 contest with a triple, two RBIs and two runs. Lauren Tkach chipped in with a 3-for-3 game with three RBIs and a run. Janie Suliecki was 1-for-3 with an RBI and run.
TC West struck for five in the third inning of the nightcap as well, tacking on seven in the fourth. Heymes stole two more bases and scored two runs, Suliecki was 2-for-3 with a double, RBI and two runs, Smith contributed two hits and an RBI and Tkach drove in two. Taylor Phillips doubled and Sowers was 2-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and a steal. Ava Tiesworth and Alyssa Dahl each had RBIs.
Kylie Dorst and Sydney Wurst had Charlevoix's hits in the opener, and Anna Kemp and Grace Lentz added hits in the nightcap.
West (4-0) hosts Hudsonville on Friday. Charlevoix (1-3) is off until next Wednesday, hosting Petoskey.
TRACK & FIELD
Hessem breaks Kingsley high jump school record at Mancelona
Kingsley's Gage Hessem set the Stags' high jump school record, clearing 6-foot-6 in the Mancelona Open. That broke the previous school record for 6-5, held by Caleb Nickerson since 2005.
Boys team scores: 1. Kingsley 255.5; 2. Johannesburg-Lewiston 151; 3. Petoskey St. Michael 67; 4. Mancelona 43; 5. Grand Traverse Academy 38; 6. Bellaire 30; 7. Hillman 18; 8. Central Lake 9.5; 9. Forest Area 8.
Girls team scores: 1. Kingsley 257.5; 2. Johannesburg-Lewiston 115; 3. GT Academy 77; 4. Mancelona 60; 5. Forest Area 47.5; 6. Central Lake 34; 7. Petoskey St. Michael 27; 8. Bellaire 24; 9. Hillman 4.
Boys event winners: 100 — Trevor Lewis, Kingsley, 11.89; 200 — Hessem, Kingsley, 24.16; 400 — Hessem, Kingsley, 53.29; 800 — Samuel Paga, Petoskey St. Michael, 2:05.8; 1600 — Paga, Petoskey St. Michael, 4:43.58; 3200 — Zach Maendel, Petoskey St. Michael, 11:07.71; 110 hurdles — True Beeman, Kingsley, 16.34; 300 hurdles — Josiah Hall, Joburg, 43.17; 400 relay — Kingsley (Connor Schueller, Connor Johnson, Beeman, Lewis), 46.13; 800 relay — Kingsley (Aidan Shier, Nathan Fasel, Fisher Spellman, Beeman), 1:38.86; 1600 relay — Kingsley (Spellman, Grant Kolbusz, Hessem, Ty Morgan), 3:46.19; 3200 relay — Joburg (Malaki Gascho, Toby Hall, Vaden Ronin, Jacob Wartenberg), 9:45.23; Shot put — Riley Brock, Kingsley, 42'8.5"; Discus — Brock, Kingsley, 130'9"; High jump — Hessem, Kingsley, 6'6"; Pole vault — Richard Korff, Joburg, 8'6"; David Maylowski, Mancelona, 8'6"; Long jump — Johnson, Kingsley, 19'2".
Girls event winners: 100 — Liberty Perry, Central Lake, 13.79; 200 — Perry, Central Lake, 28.68; 400 — Sierra Billiau, Kingsley, 1:08.42; 800 — Meagan Lange, Forest Area, 2:39.0; 1600 — Petra Foote, GT Academy, 5:43.16; 3200 — Foote, GTA, 12:51.45; 100 hurdles — Rosalinda Gascho, Joburg, 18.08; 300 hurdles — Lauren Wooer, Kingsley, 51.0; 400 relay — Kingsley (Brooke Westenbarger, Kati Smith, Norah Galton, Montana Timmer), 55.65; 800 relay — Joburg (Carlee Campbell, Adelaida Gascho, Lydia Hummel, Natalie Zochowski), 1:55.0; 1600 relay — Kingsley (Grace Hillier, Billiau, Chloe Morgan, Wooer), 4:29.19; 3200 relay — Joburg (Emerson Wertman, Cora Mullins, Madalyn Agren, Allie Nowak), 11:24.66; Shot put — Emma Moser, Mancelona, 29'1"; Discus — Morgan, Kingsley, 75'6"; High jump — Ava Wendel, GT Academy, 4'7"; Pole vault — Kelsey Saxton, Kingsley, 8'6.25"; Long jump — Billiau, Kingsley, 14'6".
SOCCER
Boyne City 2
TC St. Francis 1
Boyne City (3-1, 3-0 Lake Michigan): Elly Day 2 goals; Hailey Rykse assist; Braydin Noble assist; Mya Pofahl 3 saves.
TC St. Francis (1-2, 1-2 Lake Michigan): Caitlin Kerry goal (PK); Mary Nowosacki17 saves.
UP NEXT: The Ramblers play Thursday at TC West; the Gladiators host Charlevoix, Monday.
Leland 0
North Bay 0
Leland (2-0-1, 1-0-1 Northwest): Ellie Miller 1 save.
North Bay (0-1-1, 0-0-1 Northwest): Keeley TwoCrow 6 saves.
UP NEXT: The Comets visit Elk Rapids, Friday; North Bay travels Friday to Mason County Central.
Glen Lake 8
Kingsley 0
Glen Lake (1-0, 1-0 Northwest): Jessica Robbins hat trick; Ruby Hogan 3 goals, 2 assists; Gemma Lerchen 2 goals, assist; Paige Steffke 4 assists; Natalie Bailey shutout.
Kingsley (0-3-1, 0-2-1 Northwest): Claire Dutton 23 saves.
UP NEXT: The Lakers host TC West's JV team Thursday; the Stags host Grayling, Tuesday.
BASEBALL
TC West JV 4
TC St. Francis JV 1
TC West — Mike Healy WP, 5 IP, 10 K; Simon McManus 4 IP, 9 K; Owen Hendrix 3-3, 3B, RBI; Healy 1-3, RBI; Blake DuBois 2-3, 2 R; TCSF — Mason Daciuk 3 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 3 K.
UP NEXT: The Titans (2-3) play Saturday at Gull Lake.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.