BURT LAKE — Jacey Somers continued her scoring outburst with another 30-point performance in a win over Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian.
After dropping in 36 points in a 52-40 victory against Central Lake last week and setting the program's all-time scoring record in the process, the senior Eagle eclipsed the 1,100-point mark for her career with 32 points and 15 rebounds in a 53-40 win against Burt Lake NMC.
Somers is now averaging north of 22 points per game in her final high school season. She also had a pair of assists to go along with three steals and three blocks as Bellaire picked up its second win in a row after dropping two straight.
Alex Dawson pitched in with 11 points, four boards and four thefts, and Abi Yuhaus had four points and four rebounds in the 13-point victory.
The Eagles (8-7, 4-7 Ski Valley) get right back to action when they host Pellston on Wednesday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Sault Area 49
TC Central 37
Traverse City Central: Jakiah Brumfield 15 points.
UP NEXT: The Trojans (12-4, 5-1 Big North) head to Cadillac on Friday.
TC St. Francis 55
East Jordan 34
Traverse City St. Francis: Gwyneth Bramer 18 points; Maggie Napont 17 points; Adrianna Spranger 5 points; Brooke Meeker 4 points; Sophie Hardy 4 points.
East Jordan: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Gladiators (13-2, 9-1 Lake Michigan) head to Elk Rapids on Thursday. The Red Devils (6-10, 2-9 Lake Michigan) travel to Kalkaska on Thursday.
Elk Rapids 65
Kalkaska 18
Elk Rapids: Kendall Standfest 13 points,7 rebounds, 8 assists, 5 steals, 1 block; Morgan Bergquist 13 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, 1 block; Lauren Bingham 12 points; Hunter Schellenbarger 10 points, 5 rebounds; Rielynn Skrocki 8 points, 3 rebounds, 2 blocks.
Kalkaska: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Elks (14-2, 10-1 Lake Michigan) host Traverse City St. Francis on Thursday. The Blazers (1-13, 0-10 Lake Michigan) welcome East Jordan on Thursday.
Boyne City 46
Grayling 31
Boyne City: Elly Wilcox 11 points; Braydin Noble 10 points; Morgan Deming 8 points; Ava Maginity 7 points, incredible defense.
Grayling: Makayla Watkins 19 points.
UP NEXT: The Ramblers (4-14, 3-8 Lake Michigan) welcome Harbor Springs on Thursday. The Vikings (10-8, 4-7 Lake Michigan) host Charlevoix on Thursday.
Harbor Springs 62
Charlevoix 34
Harbor Springs: Olivia Flynn 22 points; Hailey Fisher 19 points; Sierra Kruzel 12 points.
Charlevoix: Bayani Collins 15 points, 3 rebounds; Mikayla Sharrow 6 points, 3 rebounds, 3 steals; Evelyn Rosier 6 points.
UP NEXT: The Rams (15-2, 9-2 Lake Michigan) head to Boyne City on Thursday. The Rayders (8-10, 6-5 Lake Michigan) travel to Grayling on Thursday.
Glen Lake 61
Buckley 4
Glen Lake: Ruby Hogan 26 points, 4 rebounds, 3 steals; Maddie Bradford 14 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists; Gemme Lerchen 5 points, 5 rebounds, 5 steals.
Buckley: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Lakers (15-2, 11-0 Northwest) host Suttons Bay on Friday. The Bears (7-10, 2-9 Northwest) welcome Onekama on Thursday.
Benzie Central 56
Onekama 52
Benzie Central: Gloria Stepanovich 23 points, 16 rebounds; Kara Johnson 13 points, 4 steals.
Onekama: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Huskies (12-6, 8-3 Northwest) head to Frankfort on Feb. 15. The Portagers (4-12, 2-8 Northwest) travel to Buckley on Thursday.
Cadillac 40
Kingsley 34
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Vikings (6-11, 2-5 Big North) welcome Traverse City Central on Friday. The Stags (10-7, 8-2 Northwest) host Suttons Bay on Wednesday.
Petoskey 50
Cheboygan 11
Petoskey: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: Petoskey (11-7, 6-1 Big North) hosts Alpena on Friday.
Marion 44
Brethren 36
Brethren: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Bobcats (15-3, 11-1 West Michigan D) head to Bear Lake on Thursday.
Manistee CC 56
Bear Lake 27
No stats reported
UP NEXT: The Sabers (14-3, 10-2 West Michigan D) travel to Pentwater on Thursday. The Lakers (3-12, 2-11West Michigan D) host Brethren on Thursday.
Mesick 33
Walkerville 26
Mesick: Kayla McCoy 19 points.
UP NEXT: The Bulldogs (7-10, 6-7 West Michigan D) travel to Baldwin on Thursday.
TC Central JV 29
Sault Area JV 24
Traverse City Central (9-4, 5-0 Big North): Lucy Bongiorno 10 points; Annie Goldkuhle 5 points; Kylie Ball 5 points.
St. Francis JV 31
East Jordan JV 22
Traverse City St. Francis (14-1, 9-1 Lake Michigan): Riley Collins 10 points; Harper Nausadis 8 points; Maya Padisak 7 points; Reese Muma 4 points.
TC Central frosh 40
Sault Area frosh 24
Traverse City Central (8-3): Stella Solomonson 11 points.
TC West frosh 45
Brethren frosh 19
Traverse City West (10-3, 5-2 Big North): Abella Gallagher 23 points; Brooke McSawby 14 points.
BOYS BASKETBALL
TC St. Francis 68
East Jordan 40
Traverse City St. Francis: Wyatt Nausadis 35 points, 7 steals, 5 rebounds, 4 assists; Harrison Shepherd 11 points; John Hagelstein 8 points, 3 rebounds, 3 steals, 3 assists.
East Jordan: Ryder Malpass 9 points; Max Beal 6 points, 8 rebounds; Korbyn Russell 5 points, 5 rebounds.
UP NEXT: The Gladiators (12-3, 8-1 Lake Michigan) host Elk Rapids on Friday. The Red Devils (4-10, 2-7 Lake Michigan) welcome Kalkaska on Friday.
Elk Rapids 66
Kalkaska 38
Elk Rapids: Haven Somers 13 points; Christian Kerfoot 13 points; Spencer Ball 9 points; Ryan McGuire 8 points.
Kalkaska: Camden Moore 8 points; Mustafa Boerue 7 points.
UP NEXT: The Elks (11-4, 6-3 Lake Michigan) head to Traverse City St. Francis on Friday. The Blazers (4-10, 1-8 Lake Michigan) travel to East Jordan on Friday.
Harbor Springs 73
Charlevoix 63
Harbor Springs: Braeden Flynn 26 points; Rider Bartel 23 points; Brady Keiser 8 points; Jack Clancy 8 points.
Charlevoix: Joe Gaffney 23 points; Troy Nickel 9 points, 5 assists; Ryan Pearl 6 points, 5 assists; Hudson Vollmer 11 points.
UP NEXT: The Rams (7-8, 4-5 Lake Michigan) host Boyne City on Friday. The Rayders (2-13, 1-8 Lake Michigan) welcome Grayling on Friday.
Gaylord SM 64
Bellaire 57
Gaylord St. Mary: Brody Jeffers 22 points; Gavin Bebble 21 points; Daniel Jacobsen 10 points.
Bellaire: Drake Koepke 22 points, 3 steals, 4 assists; Jayden Hanson 13 points; Dawson Derrer 12 points, 11 rebounds; Jordan Stevens 8 points, 2 rebounds; Ethan Lambert 4 points, 3 assists, 2 steals, 3 rebounds, great defense.
UP NEXT: The Snowbirds (14-2, 10-0 Ski Valley) head to Mancelona on Thursday. The Eagles (7-6, 4-5 Ski Valley) travel to Central Lake on Thursday.
Onaway 83
Central Lake 35
Central Lake: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Trojans (5-11, 4-6 Ski Valley) host Bellaire on Thursday.
Beal City 68
Lake City 45
Lake City: Brody Gothard 8 points, 4 rebounds; Corbin Bisballe 8 points, 6 rebounds; Jase Goodrich 8 points, 2 assists; James VanderBrook 6 points, 4 rebounds.
UP NEXT: The Trojans (3-14, 2-10 Highland) head to Roscommon on Thursday.
McBain 73
Roscommon 30
McBain: Clayton Ingleright 16 points; Evan Haverkamp 16 points; Nathan Koetje 9 points; Ben Rodenbaugh 8 points.
UP NEXT: The Ramblers (12-4, 12-1 Highland) head to Pine River on Thursday.
Mack City 76
Harbor Light 54
Harbor Light: Landon Jakeway 17 points; David Chamberlin 17 points.
UP NEXT: The Swordsmen (8-8, 6-3 Northern Lakes) head to Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian on Friday.
Manistee 49
Hesperia 20
Manistee: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: Manistee (2-13, 1-7 West Michigan Lakes) heads to Muskegon Orchard View on Thursday.
Sault Area 68
Gaylord 64
Gaylord: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Blue Devils (8-8, 1-6 Big North) host Traverse City West on Friday.
St. Francis JV 59
East Jordan JV 30
Traverse City St. Francis (10-4, 9-0 Lake Michigan): Eli Biggar 15 points.
St. Francis frosh 27
Benzie frosh 23
Traverse City Central (7-6): Peter Gallagher 6 points; Pierston Bietel 6 points.
