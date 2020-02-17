GAYLORD — The Gaylord St. Mary Snowbirds have won 10 of their last 12 games after taking out Engadine at home on Monday.
The Snowbirds (14-4) defeated Engadine 46-33 after pulling away in the third quarter with a 13-5 run.
Gaylord St. Mary stalled much of the final quarter with only two points being scored in the first four minutes of the fourth.
The Snowbirds led 27-21 at the half but were up by 14 to start the final quarter.
Kinzie Jeffers led the way with 16 points, six rebounds, five steals and four assists. Megan Grusczynski added 15 points and four steals and Ava Schultz had eight points and seven boards.
The Snowbirds will travel to Pellston (1-16) on Thursday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
McBain NMC 69
TC Christian 55
TC Christian: Brock Broderick 31 points, 3 assists; Levi Belanger 9 points, 5 rebounds, 3 steals; Simeon Popa 9 points, 4 rebounds, 5 steals; Elliott Molby 6 points, 3 rebounds.
UP NEXT: TC Christian at Forest Area, Friday.
