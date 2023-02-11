MANCELONA — Gaylord St. Mary's 13-game win streak was snapped back on Feb. 3. So the Snowbirds have started a new one.
After Lake Leelanau St. Mary ended Gaylord St. Mary's run of a baker's dozen consecutive wins, the Snowbirds have now won two in a row with victories over Belliare on Tuesday and Mancelona on Friday. GSM topped the Ironmen by a 80-69 final in Mancelona.
The varsity boys basketball matchup was slated for Thursday, but inclement weather forced the game's postponement to Friday. The game was a back-and-forth battle that stayed close through most of the fourth quarter. The Ironmen trailed 21-10 after the first but pulled within five points at 40-35 by the break and stayed within five after three at 58-53.
Brody Jeffers led St. Mary and all scorers with a game-high 27 points. His teammate, Gavin Bebble, wasn't far behind with 25 points. Dillon Croft was also in double figures for the Snowbirds with a dozen.
The Snowbirds (15-2, 11-0 Ski Valley) continue their streak of Ski Valley opponents to end the regular season when they host Onaway on Wednesday.
Leading the way for Mancelona was Aiden Dixon with 19 points followed by 12 points a piece from Tavin Morgan, Rudy Randazzo and Jason Naumcheff.
The Ironmen (6-9, 6-5 Ski Valley), who had won two in a row coming into Friday's matinee matchup, head to Inland Lakes on Wednesday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
TC St. Francis 58
Elk Rapids 22
Traverse City St. Francis: Joey Donahue 12 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals, 2 blocks; John Hagelstein 10 points, 8 rebounds, 8 steals, 2 blocks; Drew Hardy 9 points, 3 steals; Wyatt Nausadis 9 points, 2 rebounds, 3 assists, 4 steals.
Elk Rapids: Haven Somers 7 points.
UP NEXT: The Gladiators (13-3, 9-1 Lake Michigan) host Charlevoix on Tuesday. The Elks (11-5, 6-4 Lake Michigan) travel to Harbor Springs on Tuesday.
Gaylord 68(OT)
TC West 63
Gaylord: Luke Gelow 38 points.
Traverse City West: Quentin Gillespie 18 points; Ben Habers 14 points; Ben Carlson 11 points.
UP NEXT: The Blue Devils (11-8, 4-4 Big North) head to Traverse City Central on Friday. The Titans (4-14, 2-6 Big North) host Ludington on Tuesday.
Benzie Central 59
Frankfort 33
Benzie Central: Jaxon Childers 18 points; Andrew Gray 16 points; Miles Pritchett 13 points.
Frankfort: Emmerson Farmer 10 points; Nick Stevenson 10 points.
UP NEXT: The Huskies (9-5, 8-3 Northwest) travel to Traverse City Christian on Saturday. The Panthers (9-7, 6-5 Northwest) head to Brethren on Monday.
Kingsley 66
Leland 24
Kingsley: Skylar Workman 16 points; Ty Morgan 12 points; Chase Bott 12 points.
Leland: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Stags (5-11, 5-7 Northwest) host McBain on Monday. The Comets (3-13, 1-10 Northwest) head to Lake Leelanau St. Mary on Tuesday.
Glen Lake 79
Suttons Bay 42
Glen Lake: Drew Dezelski 17 points, 6 assists, 6 steals; Luke Hazelton 12 points, 6 rebounds, 7 assists; Jacob Plamondon 11 points; Neil Ihme 8 points, 12 rebounds, 3 blocks; Cooper Bufalini 9 points.
Suttons Bay: Sean Shananaquet 14 points; Darius Lopez 11 points.
UP NEXT: The Lakers (15-1, 11-0 Northwest) travel to McBain on Tuesday. The Norsemen (2-13, 1-11 Northwest) host Traverse City Christian on Monday.
Buckley 53
Onekama 39
Buckley: Carter Williams 13 points, 13 rebounds; Landon Kulawiak 15 points, 7 rebounds; Tyler Milarch 12 points, 7 rebounds; Jackson Kulawiak 9 points, 6 assists.
Onekama: Luke Bradford 15 points, 12 rebounds; Adam Domres 12 points, 8 rebounds; Caden Bradford 8 points, Sawyer Christiansen 7 points, 5 rebounds, 6 assists.
UP NEXT: The Bears (10-8, 8-4 Northwest) head to Suttons Bay on Thursday. The Portagers (10-6, 6-6 Northwest) travel to Mason County Central on Monday.
Grayling 50
Charlevoix 47
Grayling: Kaleb Hall 13 points; Fletcher Quinlan 11 points; Tayvion Hall 7 points; Corbin Allen 7 points.
Charlevoix: Ryan Pearl 13 points; Hudson Vollmer 12 points; Peyton Scott 9 points; Vitale Collins 7 points; Troy Nickel 6 points, 6 assists.
UP NEXT: The Vikings (10-6, 6-4 Lake Michigan) travel to East Jordan on Tuesday. The Rayders (2-14, 1-9 Lake Michigan) head to Traverse City St. Francis on Tuesday.
Kalkaska 74
East Jordan 64
Kalkaska: Tim Anderson 20 points; Brad Elkins 15 points; Thorston Booy 14 points.
East Jordan: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Blazers (5-10, 2-8 Lake Michigan) head to Boyne City on Tuesday. The Red Devils (4-11, 2-8 Lake Michigan) host Grayling on Tuesday.
Boyne City 70
Harbor Springs 58
Boyne City: Alex Calcaterra 24 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists; Mason Wilcox 16 points, 10 assists, 3 rebounds; Gavin Hewitt 8 points; Jaden Alger 6 points, 9 rebounds, 2 blocks; Jack Neer 6 points, 6 rebounds; Jacob Johnson 6 points, 5 rebounds.
Harbor Springs: Rider Bartel 13 points; Brady Keiser 13 points; Tyler Piper 10 points.
UP NEXT: The Ramblers (15-2, 10-0 Lake Michigan) welcome Kalkaska on Tuesday. The Rams (7-9, 4-6 Lake Michigan) host Elk Rapids on Tuesday.
McBain NMC 56
Evart 50
McBain Northern Michigan Christian: Brant Winkle 28 points, 3 steals; Blake DeZeeuw 8 points, 4 assists; Ethan Bennett 8 points, 5 blocks; Nathan Eisenga 8 points.
UP NEXT: The Comets (11-5, 9-4) travel to Lake City on Wednesday.
Pentwater 67
Bear Lake 49
Bear Lake: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Lakers (6-10, 5-8 West Michigan D) host Grand Traverse Academy on Monday.
Marion 51
Manistee CC 31
Manistee Catholic Central: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Sabers (7-9, 6-7 West Michigan D) welcome Bear Lake on Wednesday.
Harbor Light 86
Burt Lake NMC 61
Harbor Light: Truett Kruger 26 points, 8 3-pointers; Kirk Rose 20 points; Landon Jakeway 14 points, 12 assists, 6 steals; Andrew Stahl 13 points.
UP NEXT: The Swordsmen (9-8, 7-3 Northern Lakes) host Atlanta on Tuesday.
Alanson 52
Boyne Falls 45
Boyne Falls: Ashton Spang 16 points; JT Greemier 12 points.
UP NEXT: The Loggers (0-16, 0-13 Northern Lakes) welcome Petoskey St. Michael on Tuesday.
Elk Rapids JV 59
St. Francis JV 55
Traverse City St. Francis (10-5, 9-1 Lake Michigan): Isaac Keer 17 points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Gaylord 50
TC West 31
Gaylord: No stats reported.
Traverse City West: Raegan LaCross 14 points.
UP NEXT: The Blue Devils (11-8, 4-4 Big North) head to Traverse City Central on Friday. The Titans (4-14, 2-6 Big North) welcome Ludington on Tuesday.
Petoskey 53
Alpena 28
Petoskey: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: Petoskey (12-7, 7-1 Big North) hosts Cadillac on Friday.
Glen Lake 81
Suttons Bay 7
Glen Lake: Back-to-back games allowing fewer than 10 points. Ruby Hogan 17 points, 6 rebounds, 10 assists, 7 steals; Maddie Bradford 17 points, 5 rebounds, 6 assists, 4 steals; Jessie Pugh 11 points; Gemma Lerchen 9 points.
Suttons Bay: Brooke Wilson 5 points.
UP NEXT: The Lakers (15-2, 11-0 Northwest) host Frankfort on Friday. The Norse (2-14, 0-11 Northwest) head to Cadillac Heritage Christian on Tuesday.
Leland 41
Kingsley 38
Leland: Mallory Lower 12 points, 6 rebounds; Elli Miller 11 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 blocks; Maeve Sweeney 7 points, 3 steals.
Kingsley: Claire Dutton 10 points, Hannah Grahn 10 points.
UP NEXT: The Comets (9-7, 6-5 Northwest) host Bear Lake on Monday. The Stags (11-8, 9-3 Northwest) head to Onekama on Friday.
Bellaire 40
Forest Area 30
Bellaire: Jacey Somers 24 points, 8 rebounds, 6 steals, 4 blocks; Isa Reh 7 points, 3 rebounds; Alex Dawson 6 points, 4 rebounds; Gem Massey 7 rebounds.
Forest Area: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Eagles (10-7, 7-7 Ski Valley) host Johannesburg-Lewiston on Tuesday. Forest Area (1-15, 1-12 Ski Valley) welcomes Buckley on Monday.
Gaylord SM 44
East Jordan 35
Gaylord St. Mary: Ava Schultz 11 points; Emma McKinley 10 points; Sydney Grusczynski 9 points.
East Jordan: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Snowbirds (16-2, 14-0 Ski Valley) head to Central Lake on Tuesday. The Red Devils (6-11, 2-10 Lake Michigan) travel to Grayling on Tuesday.
Joburg 51
Central Lake 23
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Cardinals (13-5, 8-4 Ski Valley) head to Bellaire on Tuesday. The Trojans (8-10, 5-8 Ski Valley) host Gaylord St. Mary on Tuesday.
Mancelona 58
Pellston 18
Mancelona: Ella Schram 15 points; Alyssa Kiel 11 points.
UP NEXT: Mancelona (6-12, 4-9 Ski Valley) heads to Onaway on Tuesday.
McBain 63
Pine River 15
McBain: Peyton Grant 12 points; Isabel Rozeveld 9 points; Analiese Fredin 9 points; Kahli Heuker 8 points; Adyson Nederhood 8 points.
UP NEXT: The Ramblers (15-4, 12-2 Highland) head to Houghton Lake on Friday.
Evart 44
McBain NMC 35
McBain Northern Michigan Christian: Alaina Rozeveld 13 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists; Paige Ebels 9 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists.
UP NEXT: The Comets (7-9, 5-8 Highland) travel to Lake City on Tuesday.
Lake City 54
Roscommon 20
Lake City: MacKenzie Bisballe 20 points, 7 rebounds, 7 steals; Mya Miller 9 points; Alie Bisballe 8 points; Emma Nickerson 6 points.
UP NEXT: The Trojans (17-1, 12-1 Highland) host McBain Northern Michigan Christian on Tuesday.
Ludington 52
Manistee 40
Manistee: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: Manistee (7-11, 4-6 West Michigan Lakes) heads to Hesperia on Tuesday.
ICE HOCKEY
Sault Area 3
Bay Reps 1
Traverse City Bay Reps: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Bay Reps (13-6-2) battle Rochester United at home Saturday.
Alpena 6
TC West 0
Traverse City West: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Titans (7-14-1, 4-5-1 Big North) welcome Sault Area on Saturday.
Manistique 10
Petoskey 3
Petoskey: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Northmen (3-20, 1-9 Big North) host Tawas in their regular-season finale on Friday.
Sandusky 9
Lakeshore 1
Lakeshore: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Badgers (0-22) wrap their regular season with an away game against New Boston Huron.
