MAPLE CITY — The second-ranked Traverse City St. Francis Gladiators were without arguably their best player, but they still managed to pull out a win against Glen Lake in Maple City on Wednesday.
William Gibbons subbed in for the aforementioned Tristan Bonanni at one-singles against the Lakers; and although Gibbons lost 6-0, 6-0 to Cole Sutherland, the rest of the Glads stepped up to lead St. Francis to a 5-3 win over an ever-improving Glen Lake squad.
St. Francis, which is No. 2 in Division 4 in the latest Michigan High School Tennis Coaches Association polls, got wins at two-singles with sophomore Owen Jackson defeating Reilly Kinnee 6-1, 6-1, at three-singles with junior Chris Bobrowski taking down Noah Lamb 7-6(7-4), 6-2, at one-doubles with Charlie King and Derek Berta beating Tyler Bixby and David Best 7-6(7-4, 6-3, at two-doubles with Eli Schmude and Max King topping Kyra Lamb and Ben Selby 6-0, 6-0, and at four-doubles with Quinten Musgrave and Will Sutton beating Jaiden Thompson and Isabel Peplinski 6-0, 6-0.
Other than Sutherland's victory, the Lakers got wins from Oliver Mitchell, who beat Brady Thelen at four-singles by a final of 6-0, 6-1, and from the three-doubles team of Andrew Schopieray and Ben Romzek, who knocked off David Ansley and Carson Poole 4-6, 6-1, 10-5.
GIRLS GOLF
Trojans win Big North Invite at Cadillac
Venue: Cadillac Country Club
Overall team: Traverse City Central 344; Petoskey 372; Traverse City West 380; Cadillac 390; Remus Chippewa Hills 430; Alpena 456.
Top 20: McKenzie McManus (TCC) 77; Madison Allen (RCH) 78; Ainslee Hewitt (TCW) 81; Aubrey Williams (PET) 85; Evelyn Nowicki (TCC) 86; Sydney Rademacher (TCC) 87; Marley Spence (PET) 87; Ryleigh Allen (RCH) 90; Grace Drabik (CAD) 91; Avery Meyer (CAD) 93; Addison Balentine (TCC) 94; Riley Barr (PET) 97; Maya Wilson (TCW) 97; Sarah Ream (TCC) 98; Paige LaMott (TCC) 99; Brynn Turnquist (TCW) 99; Onalee Wallis (CAD) 101; Piper Leidall (PET) 103; Ash Gagnon (TCW) 103; Stephanie Nowland (ALP) 104.
East Jordon tops at Lake Michigan Invite at Charlevoix
Venue: Charlevoix Country Club
Overall team: East Jordan 421; Cheboygan 425; Harbor Springs 431; Charlevoix 452; Kalkaska 501; Grayling 529; Leland 562.
Top area performers: 2. Sami Burks (EJ) 93; 3. Jessica Campbell (GRY) 96; 5. Avery Kita (CHX) 103; 7. Lila Kelly (EJ) 105; 8. Merette Carson (CHX) 106; 8. Emily Jozwiak (Traverse City St. Francis) 106; 12. Hanna Fortune (EJ) 109; T13. Maria Elena Vazquez (KAL) 113; T13. Hope Hoedel (ER) 113; T15. Olivia Maher (EJ) 114; 17. Emily Cannon (KAL) 116; T19. Sarah Pletcher (CHX) 118; T19. Jaycee Mitchell (KAL) 118.
BOYS SOCCER
Suttons Bay 1
Benzie Central 0
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Norsemen (5-5-2) host Buckley on Monday. The Huskies (1-10-1) welcome Glen Lake on Monday.
Cheboygan 2
McBain NMC 1
McBain Northern Michigan Christian: Barrett Bosscher 1 goal; Blake DeZeeuw 1 assist, 5 saves.
UP NEXT: The Comets (8-1-4) travel to Leland on Saturday.
Glen Lake 7
Kingsley 1
Glen Lake: Patrick Sutherland 3 goals, 2 assists; Tucker Brown 2 goals 4 saves; Hunter Cox 1 goal; Ezra Belanger 1 goal; Jacob Switzer 2 assists; Drew Dezelski 2 assists; Brody Switzer 3 saves.
Kingsley: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Lakers (2-2) host Buckley on Friday. The Stags (0-8) travel to Hart for a tournament Saturday.
Buckley 2
Leland 1
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Bears (7-4-1) head to Glen Lake on Friday. The Comets (7-3-1) host McBain Northern Michigan Christian for their homecoming at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Manistee 4
Whitehall 1
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: Manistee (9-3) heads to Reed City on Friday.
