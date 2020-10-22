MIDLAND — This trip to Midland saw it all the way through.
And then some.
After Traverse City Central’s scheduled soccer district semifinal visit to Midland on Tuesday ended when news broke of a positive test for COVID-19 at TC Central, sending the Trojans’ bus back to Traverse City without the team ever setting foot on Midland’s field.
This time around, Central (12-3-3) not only did that, but came back with a 2-1 shootout victory, even while playing with a short bench.
Four Central players remain quarantined, including three starters, and won’t be able to play in Saturday’s 1 p.m. Division 1 district championship game against Traverse City West (18-1-2) on the Titans’ field.
Parker Waskiewicz scored Central’s only goal unassisted and Colton Warren made seven saves in the victory, plus one more in the penalty-kick shootout. Central beat Midland 4-1 in the shootout.
Hayden Hansen, Payson Fraser, Charlie Dulude and George Abner scored PK goals for Central.
MORE SOCCER
Glen Lake 0
Leland 0
Division 4 district final postponed to Saturday Oct. 24 due to inclement weather. Will resume with 25 minutes remaining in first half.
VOLLEYBALL
Kingsley 2-1 in Reed City quad
Team scores: Kingsley lost to White Cloud 25-19, 23-25, 13-15; def. Benzie Central 25-13, 25-17; def. Reed City 25-20, 25-21.
Stags leaders: Tori McIntosh 20 kills, 18 digs, 3 aces; Alayna Heiler 6 kills, 48 assists, 26 digs, 5 aces; Abby Arnold 11 kills, 2 blocks; Lexi Sattler 3 assists, 34 digs, 5 aces; Olivia Esman 8 kills; Jessica Sietz 6 kills.
UP NEXT: Kingsley hosts TC Central, TC St. Francis and Leland in the ABCD Quad, Monday.
North Bay splits in home tri
Team scores: North Bay lost to TC Christian 8-25, 11-25; def. Forest Area 25-11, 23-25, 15-8.
North Bay leaders: Lillian Brown 2 aces, 13 digs, 12 kills; Mady Ingwersen 2 aces, 13 digs, 6 kills; Sophia Stowe 12 digs, 28 assists, 4 kills, 1 block; Laila Vang 2 aces, 32 digs, 1 assist; Marissa Kohler 3 aces, 8 digs, 4 kills.
TC Christian: Emma Mirabelli ace, 7 kills, 2 digs; Ava Wendel 5 kills, 2 digs; Julianna Brower 100 percent, serving, ace, 5 kills, 2 blocks, dig.
Forest Area: Maycey Turner 14 digs; Gracie Kimball 3 kills, 10 digs; Madison Morey 12 assists, 8 digs; Emily Norkowski 8 kills, 5 blocks, 2 digs; Breana Kniss 15 kills, block, 3 digs; Anna Durfee kill, 4 digs; Trinity Nelson block, dig; Taylor Muth 11 digs, 2 digs; Jersey Patton 6 digs.
UP NEXT: North Bay hosts a quad Wednesday for Senior Night, bringing in Elk Rapids, Kingsley and Forest Area; TC Christian (22-5) at Leland, Saturday; Forest Area at Lake Leelanau St. Mary, Monday.
Pine River 3
Manton 1
Pine River def. Manton 25-17, 22-25, 22-25, 22-25.
Rangers leaders: Ashley Bredahl 3 aces, 8 digs; Aysia Taylor 2 aces, 3 kills, 29 assists, 10 digs; Billie Brickheimer 1 kill, 1 block; Brylie Greter 10 digs; Hannah Clark 3 kills; Lauren Wilder 2 aces, 5 kills, 14 digs; Leah Helsel 4 aces, 6 kills, 19 digs; Megan Moffit 1 ace, 15 kills, 27 digs; Morgan Shepler 4 aces, 4 kills, 1 block, 3 digs.
Lk Leelanau SM 3
Manistee CC 1
Lake Leelanau St. Mary def. Manistee Catholic Central 25-23, 25-13, 12-25, 25-13.
LLSM (9-13): Violeta Serrano 17 digs, 9 assists; Genevieve Bramer 7 aces, 2 kills; Leah Fleis 6 kills, 2 aces, 2 blocks; Della Bunek 4 aces, 10 digs; Amelia Dunham 4 aces, 5 digs.
UP NEXT: The Eagles host a tri meet Monday with Forest Area and the TC Bulldogs.
FOOTBALL
Cadillac JV 14
TC St. Francis JV 6
Cadillac (3-2): Teegan Baker TD pass to Gavin Aldrich; Baker TD run; defense led by Connor Anderson and Brayden Logan.
TCSF (5-1): Wyatt Nausadis 17-yard TD pass to Jack Prichard; Ben Taylor, John Hagelstein, Ryan Henning-Neumann, Caleb Franke, Prichard defensive standouts.
