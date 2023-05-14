TRAVERSE CITY — Kurt Sheahen made sure the Traverse City United's regular season ended on a high note thanks to his game-winning goal in the fourth quarter of Saturday's match against Holland West Ottawa.
The United trailed 9-7 heading into the final quarter, but they scored three unanswered goals to win 10-9. Sheahen notched the winner with 3:35 to go, and the defense held true the rest of the way to move the United to 12-4 overall.
The game was tied 2-2 after the first, but West Ottawa held a two-goal advantage after the second (6-4) and the third (9-7). The United actually trailed 9-5 before Gavin Hysell tallied two late goals in the third. Jackson Dobreff then tied the game at 9-9 with two goals in the fourth, leading the way for Sheahen's heroics.
Contributing on the day for the United was Sam Tursman with a goal, Caleb Lewandowski with two assists, Dobreff with three goals and an assist, Jack Schripsema with a goal and an assist, Sheahen with the game-winner, and then Hysell and Kyan Glassner with two goals apiece. Leading the defense were Coleton Ritola and Anderson Farmer.
Ethan Gerber got the win in cage with a season-high 19 saves. United head coach Liberty Provost said Saturday's effort was Gerber's "best game of the year."
Provost also said West Ottawa proved to be good competition heading into the postseason, given how similar their respective schedules have been this year.
"They're a good team with a lot of good athletes that played hard," Provost said. "They gave us a good challenge, and I'm glad that we were able to hang in there."
The United welcome East Kentwood to Thirlby Field for regional tournament action Friday. Game time is set for 7 p.m.
Provost said the break between live-game action is much needed.
"I feel drained, and I'm sure the guys are a little tired," Provost said. "I'll admit to being excited for a quick day off, but then it's back to work with four days to get ready. We're going to make the most of those and really hone in on what's working and get out of the stuff that isn't. We're excited to refresh and shift into playoff mode."
BOYS GOLF
Trojans finish tops at 2nd day of Oiler Invitational
MOUNT PLEASANT — Traverse City Central made the trip down to Mount Pleasant Country Club to take part in the second day of the Oiler Invitational where the Trojans posted the best team score Saturday.
The Central varsity team carded a combined score of 308, besting the 317 of Northview — which also only participated in the second day of the two-day tournament. Swan Valley, which finished second overall, fired a 324; and first-place Haslett won the invitational with a two-day score of 643 after shooting a 328 on Saturday.
All four TC Central varsity scorers broke 80 as Cam Peters led the way with a 76. Boston Price and Mack Shane each fired a 77, and EJ Maitland finished the day with a 78. Michael Beattie carded an 82 as the Trojans' fifth.
The Trojans' second team, which finished Saturday with a 342, was led by Cameron Mansfield's 77. Graham Peters had an 86 followed by Devin Garner with an 89 and Ben Lee and Spencer Stegenga each with a 90. Luke Farella fired a 93.
Lakers eke by Rayders at Harbor Point
HARBOR SPRINGS — The Glen Lake varsity boys golf team completed the comeback against Charlevoix and managed to win by a single stroke at Harbor Point Golf Course on Saturday.
The Rayders led through the first nine holes, but the Lakers managed to pull out the victory as Glen Lake combined to card a 320 and Charlevoix finished with a 321. Blake O'Connor, who finished second overall, led Glen Lake with a 76 followed by Michael Houtteman with a 78, Garrett Moss with a 79 and Ethan Novak with an 87.
Charlevoix was buoyed by Hudson Vollmer's first-place effort of 75. Sam Pletcher fired a 77 for third place followed by Emmett Bergmann with an 80 and Bryce Boss with an 89.
GIRLS SOCCER
TC St. Francis 1
Leland 0
Traverse City St. Francis: Betsy Skendzel 1 goal; Riley Collins 1 assist; Paisleigh Upshaw 5 saves.
Leland: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Gladiators (6-3-2, 4-3-1 Lake Michigan) take on the Traverse City Bulldogs. The Comets (7-4-1, 7-1-1 Northwest) host Harbor Springs on Wednesday.
Petoskey 6
Musk. Oakridge 0
Petoskey: No stats reported
Clarkston 4
Petoskey 0
Petoskey: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: Petoskey (4-1-5, 2-0-5 Big North) hosts Gaylord on Tuesday.
GIRLS TENNIS
Trojans take 2nd at DeWitt quad
DeWITT — Traverse City Central followed up its Big North Conference Championship win Thursday with a second-place effort at the DeWitt quad Saturday.
The Trojans finished runner-up to Division 1 seventh-ranked Ann Arbor Skyline by just a single point. Skyline finished with nine points as Central collected eight. St. John's had three points, and host DeWitt tallied one point.
In one-singles, Phoebe Walker lost to St. John's Isabel Thelen 6-2, 5-7, 4-10. Alexis Smith won two-singles over St. John's Jenna Heyer 6-1, 6-1. Kiera Wesley lost to St. John's Camille Devillers at three-singles 6-4, 2-6, 6-10. At four-singles, Abby Pfannenstiel defeated St. John's Lily Howell 6-0, 6-0.
The Trojans swept their three doubles matches against DeWitt and won three of four against St. John's.
The one-doubles team of Anastasiia Hrukack and Ella Neuhardt won 6-3, 3-6, 12-10 against DeWitt and 6-3, 6-2 against St. John's. Aili Brockmiller and Wren Walker topped DeWitt 6-2, 6-3 in two-doubles before losing to St. Johns 6-7(3) 3-6. At three-doubles, Carly Galsterer and Audrey Parker beat DeWitt 6-0, 6-2 and St. John's 6-0, 6-1. In four-doubles, Kathryn Wade and Annie Goldkuhle knocked off St. John's by a 6-2, 7-6(2) final.
Gladiators get win, tie before Portland quad rained out
PORTLAND — The Traverse City St. Francis varsity girls tennis team topped Portland 7-0, tied Parma Western 4-4 and led Big Rapids 3-0 before action was rained out at Saturday's quad in Portland.
Results: (1S) Mary Chittle lost to PW 4-6, 2-6; (2S) Mary-Kate Ansley def. PRT 6-1, 6-3, def. PW 6-3, 6-1, def. BR 6-2, 6-2; (3S) Ava Pomaranski def. PRT 6-0, 6-0, lost to PW via default; (4S) Audrey Lee def. PRT 6-0, 6-0, def. PW 6-0, 6-2; (1D) Lily Lurvey/Caroline Knox def. PRT 6-1, 6-1, def. PW 6-4, 2-6, 10-6, def. BR 7-6(7), 6-3; (2D) Abby Corpus/Lizzie Frederick def. PRT 6-1, 6-4, def. PW 2-6, 6-2, 12-10; (3D) Alyssa Corpus/Elly March def. PRT 6-0, 6-0, lost to PW 5-7, 1-6; (4D) Katrina Lee/Maggie Puetz def. PRT 6-4, 6-1, lost to PW 4-6, 6-3, 5-10.
TRACK & FIELD
Stags compete at Clare Regional Tune-Up
CLARE — Kati Smith and Grant Kolbusz picked up first-place wins at the Regional Tune-Up in Clare as the Kingsley Stags participated in the four-team meet Saturday ahead of postseason action coming up Friday.
Smith won the pole vault, clearing a personal-record height of 11-3. Fellow Stag Kelsey Saxton finished runner-up with a vault of 10-3. Kolbusz took gold in the high jump, clearing 6 feet.
The Stags also finished with 18 other top-three efforts across the boys and girls divisions.
Kingsley takes part in Kalkaska's Blazer Last Chance Meet on Monday before the Division 2 regional at Shepherd on Friday.
