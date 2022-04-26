TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City St. Francis junior Brooke Meeker came up just short of her jersey number in runs batted in Monday.
Meeker, who wears No. 13 and bats third in the Gladiator lineup, drove in 11 runs in 15-0 and 17-2 home softball wins over Johannesburg-Lewiston. The Glads catcher had a 7-for-7 night with five doubles.
Her half dozen RBIs in the nightcap put her in the Michigan High School Athletic Association's record book, which starts its records for RBIs in a single game at six.
Meeker batted 3-for-3 with three two-baggers, five RBIs and three runs in the opener, then added a 4-for-4 game with two more doubles, six RBIs and three runs scored in the nightcap.
Junior Maggie Napont picked up four hits of her own and scored seven times. Freshman Zoey Jetter added six RBIs.
Junior Allee Shepherd picked up the opening-game win, fanning five of nine batters she faced and giving up only one hit.
Freshman Kensley Thorpe picked up the nightcap win, surrendering only 3 hits.
The Gladiators move to 7-0-1 on the season and play Boyne City in their first league game at home on Thursday.
SOFTBALL
Kingsley 15, 15
McBain 0, 0
Kingsley (6-1-1): Grace Lewis (W) 3 IP, 2 H, 6 K; Sierra Billiau (W) 3 IP, 1 H, 6 K, 0 BB; Leslie Hamilton 5-6, 2 2B, 3B, 7 R, RBI; Katey Lyon 3-5, 3B, R, 2 RBI; Allie Hawkins 4-4, 2B, 2 R, 4 RBI; Hannah Grahn 3 RBI, R; Grace Lewis 2B, 2 R; Alexa Sweat 2R, RBI.
McBain (3-5): Brekken Cotter, Caitlin Butzin, Morgan Eisenga 1 hit each.
Kingsley beat McBain 15-0 in game 1. Kingsley beat McBain 15-0 in game 2
Mesick 29, 29
Mason Co. Eastern 3, 4
Mesick: Kelsey Quiggin (W) 3 IP no-hitter; Ally Brown (W) 3 IP, 1 H; Harmony Harris 5-8, 8 RBI; Mattie Akom 6-8, 4 RBI; Quiggin 3-4, 5 R, RBI, 4 BB; Brown 4-5, RBI; Angee Wheeler RBI.
Benzie Central 12, 5
Ludington 0, 10
Benzie Central (5-4): Olivia Bailey (W) 8 K, 3 H; Nona Schultz 3 H, 3B, RBI; Lizzy Lints HR, 2 RBI; Riley Sanchez 2 H, RBI; Bailey 3B; Grace Heiges 2 2H, 2B, RBI; Autumn Skiver 2 H; Gabby Barron RBI; Riley Frisbie 3 H, RBI; Autumn Wallington RBI.
Mancelona 8, 15
Pellston 0, 0
Mancelona: No stats reported.
Ellsworth 10, 6
East Jordan 2, 5
Ellsworth: No stats reported.
East Jordan (0-7-1): Elliona Leaman 3 H, 2 3B; Lindsay Cross RBI; Rhyen Olson 2 H, 3B, RBI, 4 R; RevaSue Norton 3 H, 3 RBI; Grace Beal 2B.
BASEBALL
TC St. Francis 7, 15
Joburg-Lewiston 18, 2
TC St. Francis (3-3): Mason Daciuk (W) 3.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 K, 0 BB; Josh Groves 1.1 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 2 K; Groves 2-4, 3 BB, 4 R, RBI; Jack Prichard 2 RBI, 2 R, SB; Cody Richards 3-7, 3 RBI, 2 R, SB; Charlie Peterson 2-5, RBI, 3 R, 2 BB; Patrick Gallagher 3 R, SB; Hagelstein 2-3, 2 RBI; Matthew Kane 2-5, 3 RBI, R.
Johannesburg-Lewiston (2-3): Rily McVannel (W) 5 IP, 10 H, 2 ER, 3 K, 1 BB; Preston Matlatt 2-4, RBI, 5 R, 2B, SB; Colin Basinski 3-8, 5 RBI, 3 R; Eli Lindbert 3-6, 5 RBI, 2B, R; Ed Burke RBI, 2 R; Will Boden 2 R, 2 HBP.
Kingsley 2, 8
Kalkaska 11, 4
Kingsley (5-3): Brett Peterson (W) 2 IP, 0 H, 0 ER; Evan Douglass 3-6, 2 R, 5 SB; Eli Graves 2-5, RBI, 2 R, 4 SB; Owen Buning 2-4, RBI, R, SB; Koren Pringle 2-2, RBI, R, SB.
Kalkaska: No stats reported.
Boyne City 15, 13
Gaylord SM 1, 1
Boyne City (4-4): Kacey Gray (W) 2 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 4 K; Kaden Jewett (W) 3 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 5 K; Gavin Hewitt 3-4, 5 R, RBI, 2 2B, 7 SB; Aaron Bess 5-6, 5 RBI, 6 R, 3B, HR, 5 SB; Charlie Dobbelaer 3 R, 2 SB; Riley Dittmar 4-6, RBI, 3 R, 3B; Landon Carrow 1-3, 3B, 2 RBI, R; Chas Stanek 2-5, 2 RBI, 3 R, 2B, 3 SB; Wyatt Stinger 3-5, 3 RBI, 3 R; Jewett 1-2, 2B, RBI.
Gaylord St. Mary (1-5): Rylan Matelski RBI; Brett Koscielniak R.
East Jordan 14, 4
Ellsworth 0, 5
East Jordan: Kaleb Schroeder (W) no-hitter over 4 IP, 6 K, 1 BB; Tommy Reid 5-6, 2 RBI, 4 R, 3B, 2 SB; Schroeder 2 H, 3 RBI, 2 R, 2 SB; Hayden Peck 2 RBI, 2 R, 2B; Mason Malpass RBI, R, 2 SB; Carter Sherman 2 RBI; Ben Reid 2B; Dawson Carey 2B.
Ellsworth: Brayden Steenwyk (W) 6 IP, 7 H, 3 ER, 2 K; Owen Cary 2-4, RBI; Kelan Pletcher 2 RBI, R, 2 SB; Jacob Jenuwine RBI, 2B; Steenwyk RBI;
Mesick 0, 9
Mason Co. Eastern 2, 1
Mesick (2-2): Ashtyn Simerson (L), 5.2 IP, 0 ER, 5 H, 7 K; Ben Parrish (W), 3 IP, 0 OR, 2 H, 6 K; Caleb Linna 2-5, 2B; Connor Simmer 2-5, 2B; Connor Sisson 2B; Cooper Ford 2 RBI; Carter Simmer 2 RBI.
Bear Lake 16, 9
Brethren 0, 3
Bear Lake (4-2): Jake Griffis (W) 3 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 7 K; Nate Sanderson (W) 3 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 6 K; Bryce Harless 4 R, 2 BB, 2B, 3 SB; Sanderson 5-5, 4 R, 2 2B; Griffis 4-6, 3 RBI, 4 R, 3 2B, 3B; Cole Merrill 4-6, RBI, 3 R; Myles Harless 2-2, R; Kevin Perez 3-4, 4 RBI, 2 R, SB; Luke Cook 2-4, R, 2B; Grady Harless 2-4, RBI, R, SB; Ethaniel Ruiz 2 SB, R.
Brethren: No stats reported.
Boyne Falls 4, 5
Boyne City JV 3, 9
Boyne Falls (1-3): JT Greenier (W) 5 IP, 6 H, 2 ER, 4 K; Ashton Spang 3-5, 2 RBI, 2 R; Logan Fuller R, RBI, 2 BB; Scott Matelski 2 R; Lukas Zarbeth RBI, R.
SOCCER
Glen Lake 7
North Bay 0
Glen Lake (): Jessica Robbins hat trick; Gemma Lerchen 4 assists; Ruby Hogan 2 goals; Paige Steffke goal, assist; Maggie Diotte 1st varsity goal; Natalie Bailey shutout.
North Bay (0-3-1, 0-1-1 Northwest): Keeley TwoCrow 24 saves.
Elk Rapids 2
Charlevoix 0
Elk Rapids (5-2, 3-0 Lake Michigan): Lauren Bingham goal, assist; Kendall Standfest goal; Monika Gregorski assist; Jorja Jenema 3 saves.
Charlevoix: No stats reported.
Manistee 6
Mason Co. Central 0
Manistee (3-4, 0-2 in Lakes 8): Mariah Bialik goal; Allison Kelley goal, assist; Kate Somsel goal; Emma Bevans goal, Libby McCarthy goal, assist; Abby Robinson goal.
GOLF
TC Central 2nd at Detroit GC Invite
Detroit Golf Club Invite team scores (out of 23, Detroit GC): 1. Ann Arbor Skyline 296; 2. TC Central 310.
TC Central leaders: Shea Harmeson 73 (5th); Mack Shane 76 (8th); Boston Price 80; Cam Peters 81.
TC West 5th at Lake Orion Invite
Lake Orion Invite team scores (out of 24, Indianwood GC): 1. Lake Orion 311. 5. TC West 326; 14. TC Central 346; 20. Petoskey 362.
TC Central leaders: Cameron Mansfield 82; EJ Maitland 85; Devin Garner 88; Pete Hetzel 91.
TC West leaders: Steven Gourlay 78 (9th); Tyler Frechette 79 (10th); Winslow Robinson 83; Austin Stehouwer 86; Alex Lee 86.
Petoskey leaders: Andrew Licata 86; Max Faulkner 88; 3. Parker Streiff 93; Collin Caporosso 95.
— Deadline for prep calls is 10 p.m. Monday-Friday, 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Please give scores, stats with names spelled when leaving a message. Or email resports@record-eagle.com or fill out the online form at record-eagle.com/prepscores.
