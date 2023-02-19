BYRON CENTER — Runner-up was the theme for the day for the regional qualifying Traverse City Central and Traverse City West wrestlers.
Saturday's Division 1 individual regional tournament at Byron Center produced three second-place finishes from Central and West.
Central's Dutch Ballan took the consolation prize at 144 pounds after he won by pinfall in the first round and then by a 3-1 decision in the semifinals. He battled Rockford's Jak Keller in the championship match and lost.
Fellow TC Central Trojan Remy Soper also grabbed second place in the 215-pound bracket. He picked up pinfalls in the quarterfinals and semis to earn a berth in the title bout before losing to Battle Creek's Kaijehl Williams by pinfall in 3:12. Grady Rousse, also from Central, took fourth at 132 pounds.
West's Jon Palmer, who finished fourth at districts in the 138-pound bracket, won by pinfall in the first round and then by an 11-8 decision in the semifinals Saturday. He squared off against Muskegon Reeths-Puffer's Kaden Malotke and lost by pinfall.
The state qualifiers will compete at Ford Field on March 3-4.
Division 2
CADILLAC — Louden Stradling continued his impressive career, moving to 47-0 on the season in the 144-pound bracket and winning a regional championship in Division 2.
The Gaylord Blue Devil and defending state champion defeated Kearsley's Jamarion Richards by pinfall in 3:32 for the title. He won in the quarterfinals by tech fall and by major decision in the semis.
Stradling's teammate, Brayden Gautreau, also captured a regional crown at 175 points. He topped Goodrich's Brady Benson by a 7-3 decision to win the D2 title, picking up his 49th win in the process.
Also for Gaylord, Riley Hush suffered a loss in the championship match of the 215-pound bracket to grab second place; Zane Willobee (157), Ty Bensinger (190), Caiden Sides (285) and Jaron Bensinger (106) finished in third place.
Petoskey's Trevor Swiss also won a regional title and kept his season record pristine at 150 pounds, moving to 46-0. In the championship against Lake Fenton's Noah Hall, Swiss won by a 10-4 decision.
Fellow Northmen Brendan Swiss (144) and Robert Patrick (132) finished fourth, as did Cadillac's Maveric Hoffert (126).
Division 3
GRAYLING — A pair of Kingsley Stags left Grayling with regional championship hardware Saturday as Gavyn Merchant and Kyan Fessenden captured Division 3 goal.
Merchant (126 pounds) battled Clarkston's Bryson Hernandez for the regional title, and pulled out a 1-0 victory by decision. He won in the quarterfinals and semis by pinfall. Fessenden (165) grabbed championship gold when he took on Chippewa Hills' Austin Humphrey and won by a 5-1 decision.
Justin Grahn (144) battled for a regional championship against Gladstone's Austin Solis but fell short in the title bout.
At 190 pounds, Kingsley's Sam Goethals battled for the consolation championship and won third place against Pinconning's Tyler Brooks by a 5-2 decision. Teammates Jon Pearson and Cameron Dundas battled each other in the 132-pound bracket for third place with Pearson coming out on top.
After a first-round loss, Isaac Grahn (138) grinded out a spot win in the third-place match. Caleb Bott (165) and Max Geothals (175) finished fourth.
Kingsley's Raymond VanDyke took on Grayling's Logan Malonen for third place in the 285-pound bracket with Malonen winning.
Division 4
CHARLEVOIX — On his home mat, Charlevoix's Trevor Streeter grabbed a Division 4 regional title at 215 pounds. Streeter defeated Pine River's Andrew Baldwinby a 3-1 decision.
Traverse City St. Francis had a few Gladiators win regional titles as well. Tyler Sheeran made it to the championship match at 113 pounds, where he defeated Ironwood's Alexander Wilson for a D4 crown. Josiah Schaub and Benzie Central's Jacob Gillison battled for championship hardware at 138 pounds with Schaub grabbing the victory by a 7-0 final decision.
At 132 pounds, Benzie's Landen Pangborn wrestled for regional gold against Ironwood's Daniel Manier and captured a championship by a 9-4 decision.
Several wrestlers made it to the championship match but fell short of title glory.
St. Francis' Ethan Morgan picked up a runner-up trophy at 285 pounds, losing to Evart's Alex Burhans by pinfall in 1:51. At 106 pounds, Benzie Central's Dayne Gillison battled for a regional title against Roscommon's Joseph Napolitano but fell by pinfall to earn second place. At 190 pounds, Charlevoix's Landon Swanson lost in the finals of the 190-pound bracket to take second place. At 144 pounds, Benzie's Owen Cruden lost to Pine River's Ryder Holmes in the title match for a runner-up finish. Charlevoix's Brady Jess battled for a regional crown at 175 pounds against the undefeated Cole Hopkins of Evart and lost to finish second. Benzie's Michael Pfieffer wrestled for third place and won at 175.
At 165 pounds, fellow Huskie Cael Katt also wrestled for third place and won against Pellston's William Kline by a 6-5 decision. At 150 pounds, Benzie's Dalton Geetings wrestled in the consolation championship match of third place against Whittemore's Dillan Parent and lost to finish fourth.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Ubly 62 (OT)
Lake Leelanau SM 58
Lake Leelanau St. Mary: Dylan Barnowski 21 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists; Shawn Bramer 18 points, 18 rebounds; Drew Thompson 13 points.
UP NEXT: The Eagles (16-2) head to Elk Rapids on Monday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Lake Leelanau SM 48
Ubly 16
Lake Leelanau St. Mary: Delana Kirt 11 points, 7 steals; Sarah Bunek 10 points; Kyla Barnowski 6 points, 7 steals.
UP NEXT: The Eagles (12-7) travel to Glen Lake on Monday.
ICE HOCKEY
TC Bay Reps 3
Forest Hills N. 1
Traverse City Bay Reps: Grant Lucas 2 goals; Nick Dashner 1 goal; Ryan Lannen 2 assists.
UP NEXT: The Bay Reps (17-6-2) begin regional play Feb. 24 against the winner of Gaylord and Petoskey.
